NEW JAPAN G1 CLIMAX RESULTS (7/23): Wells’s Night 3 report including Naito vs. Jake Lee, Gabe Kidd vs. Umino, Takeshita vs. Cobb, Sanada vs. Evil

NJPW G1 CLIMAX 34: NIGHT 3 REPORT

JULY 23, 2024

HIROSHIMA, JAPAN AT HIROSHIMA SUNPLAZA HALL

AIRED LIVE ON NJPW WORLD

REPORT BY GREG PARKS, PWTORCH COLUMNIST

Commentators: Walker Stewart, El Phantasmo (for block matches only)

(1) KATSUYA MURASHIMA & TORU YANO & BOLTIN OLEG vs. SHOMA KATO & TOMOAKI HONMA & HIROOKI GOTO

This is the first tag match of this year’s G1 Climax shows, as the opening two nights featured only tournament matches. Murashima and Kato are NJPW Young Lions. Murashima showed fire against Honma early on. The two Young Lions then went at it, exchanging forearms in the corner. Goto and Oleg went at it briefly in a preview of their block match that will take place on night four. Oleg hooked Kato in a deep Boston Crab for the submission victory.

WINNERS: Murashima & Yano & Oleg, at 5:08.

(Parks’s Analysis: Oleg probably goes into tomorrow night as the underdog to Goto, hence his winning the fall here.)

(2) BUSHI & YOTA TSUJI vs. JADO & EL PHANTASMO

Tsuji is coming off a night two main event victory over David Finlay in the B block. ELP was not his usual cocky self, with Stewart on commentary talking about how Phantasmo had been filled with self-doubt since his tag partner, Hikuleo, left. After an early exchange, ELP came up limping, favoring his left knee, which had been aggravated in a previous block match. A headscissors by Bushi allowed him to take Tsuji, who took the fight to ELP in the ring. The exchanged hard forearms to the face mid-ring, with Tsuji getting the better of it. Bushi helped turn the tide when Jado had the advantage on Tsuji. A curb stomp by Tsuji finished Jado.

WINNERS: Tsuji & Bushi, at 7:05

(Parks’s Analysis: This was a story of two wrestlers going in different directions in the G1, with Tsuji brimming with confidence against the insecure ELP.)

(3) FRANCESCO AKIRA & HENARE vs. GEDO & DAVID FINLAY

This pits members of the United Empire (Akira and Henare) against the Bullet Club War Dogs (Gedo and Finlay). Finlay stalled before the bell, taking advantage of Henare’s aggressiveness. Akira and Gedo did some mat-work for the first two minutes. Finlay rescued Gedo from a series of beard pulls by Akira. Finlay didn’t seem to lack confidence despite his night two A block loss to Tsuji. Finlay toyed a bit with Akira before he delivered a double-stomp to Finlay’s chest. Henare made the tag and finally got his hands on Finlay. Finlay stopped Henare’s momentum with an Irish Curse back-breaker. For the finish, Akira delivered a double knee strike to the back of Gedo’s head to get the pinfall.

WINNERS: Akira & Henare, at 8:13

(Parks’s Analysis: This certainly succeeded in getting me interested in seeing Finlay and Henare square off on night four of the tournament.)

(4) KONOSUKE TAKESHITA (2) vs. JEFF COBB (2) – B Block Match

Stewart mentioned that this was a first-time matchup between these two. The two exchanged shoulderblocks that led to a stalemate. Cobb delivered a pounce that sent Takeshita high into the air. Cobb “surfed” on the back of the fallen Takeshita to taunt his opponent. With Cobb outside the ring, Takeshita dove over the top with a tope con giro. Takeshita attempted to go to the top rope, but Cobb met him and brought him down with a gutwrench suplex. They went right back to the top, this time with Takeshita being successful in connecting on a superplex. Poison ‘rana by Takeshita, but Cobb turned Takeshita inside-out with a lariat.

Takeshita got a near-fall with a German suplex and bridge. Cobb got a near-fall of his own next after a series of power moves. Cobb countered a blue thunder bomb, but Takeshita came right back with it anyway for a two-count. The men traded jumping knees before Cobb headbutted Takeshita in the chest. After an elbow strike, Takeshita hit his Raging Fire Michinoku driver for three.

WINNER: Konosuke Takeshita (4 points), at 10:29.

(Parks’s Analysis: Excellent way to open block action on night three. A real seesaw, back-and-forth match that you felt could’ve gone either way. Some strikes really reverberated throughout the arena.)

(5) CALLUM NEWMAN (2) vs. ZACK SABRE JR. (4) – A Block Match

This was another first-time singles bout. ELP on commentary said Newman’s Oscutter move may be better than Will Ospreay’s. Neither man could get a sustained advantage early on in trading holds. Newman finally did, hitting a springboard moonsault onto Sabre at ringside. Sabre created some separation by focusing his attack on Newman’s arm. After exchanging running boots, Newman displayed his speed in running the ropes. He continued to sell the arm as he went on offense. A roundhouse kick garnered Newman his first near-fall of the match, just shy of seven minutes in.

Sabre came back with a tornado DDT, hanging on and turning it into a guillotine choke. Newman was able to suplex his way out of it. The fans were into it at this point, clapping along as Newman and Sabre struggled to get to a vertical base. Newman went for a kick, but Sabre caught him and applied a knee-bar. After nearly tapping out, Newman was able to turn it over and reach the ropes. Oscutter was countered by Sabre, but Newman hit Code Red for two. Newman tried to escape another submission but could not, as Sabre had him in an ankle-lock and potentially other submissions simultaneously, and Newman verbally gave up.

WINNER: Zack Sabre, Jr. (6 points), at 11:57.

(Parks’s Analysis: A terrific match of its style complete with holds and counters throughout. Newman was able to hang admirably with Sabre in this style, something that isn’t easy to do given Sabre’s expertise in that area.)

(6) SHINGO TAKAGI (2) vs. GREAT-O-KHAN (0) – A Block Match

The first effective move of the match was a butterfly suplex from Great-O-Khan. O-Khan controlled Takagi on the mat until a sliding lariat from Takagi turned the tide. Takagi alternated punches and chops on O-Khan in the corner. After the two grappled for control, O-Khan was able to deliver a single-leg take-down. He capitalized with some more takedowns, holding the wrists for control. Takagi was able to break out of a submission and create separation with a Pumping Bomber clothesline. He then delivered a suplex from the middle rope. Takagi worked the crowd, as the two men continued to trade blows.

O-Khan countered a Pumping Bomber with a lariat of his own. Takagi finally hit the move only for O-Khan to kick out at one. Takagi followed it up with another one, landing on top of O-Khan, hooking the leg, and getting the victory.

WINNER: Shingo Takagi (4 points), at 11:05.

(Parks’s Analysis: I’ve never been a huge fan of Great-O-Khan, but I thought he was good here. He had some unique moves and counters that were effective. Takagi was Takagi, one of the most consistent performers you’ll find on the New Japan roster.)

(7) SHOTA UMINO (2) vs. GABE KIDD (2) – A Block Match

Before the match, Stewart set the stage, noting that Kidd has a tremendous amount of disdain for Umino. Kidd’s focus was evident prior to the bell sounding. For the first 30 seconds, the two just stood on opposite sides of the ring, staring each other down. They appeared to be equally matched early on, with neither gaining a sustained advantage. Umino finally did so, taking Kidd off his feet with a dropkick. Kidd bit the skull of Umino to stop Shota’s momentum, following it up with a back suplex. Kidd slowed the pace when he went on offense. Kidd delivered some brutal headbutts before locking in a Boston Crab.

Umino came back with his version of a Cross Rhodes, which Stewart acknowledged on commentary. Death Rider was countered by Kidd, who connected on two straight right hands, sending Umino collapsing to the mat. On their knees, Kidd challenged Umino to a striking battle. It continued once they got to their feet. The intensity picked up at this point, as both tried to deliver their best shots. Those shots knocked Umino and Kidd to the mat, taking them a while to get back up. Kidd came up with blood in his mouth. Umino shoved the ref away as he kicked his foe in the corner. They exchanged slaps mid-ring. Umino reared back and felled Kidd like a tree.

Umino had Kidd in a bearhug, but Kidd bit Umino to free himself. A piledriver got him a two-count. Kidd hit Umino with another straight right hand, then applied a Walls of Jericho maneuver. He sat back deep in it, bothering the hip of Umino. Kidd let go of the hold, only to deliver a gutwrench powerbomb for the win.

WINNER: Gabe Kidd (4 points), at 15:57.

(Parks’s Analysis: Sometimes in a tournament of this nature, the focus is more on the story of “who is the better man” than personal grudges. The announcers set a high bar for this in terms of the animus felt between these two, but Kidd and Umino delivered that story in the ring. For as much as Kidd displayed a hatred of Umino, Umino didn’t back down and was not intimidated. This was a star-level performance from both, in their wrestling and their general interactions in the match.)

(8) EVIL (4) vs. SANADA (2) – A Block Match

Evil gave Sanada a House of Torture t-shirt before the match and Sanada put it on. He shook hands with Evil and Dick Togo. Evil then took the mic and spoke in Japanese, saying Sanada was joining House of Torture. He asked Sanada to lay down so he could pin him. Sanada did, but he then rolled Evil up for two. Then Sanada tore off the t-shirt. Evil got the mic again and tried to end the match, angrily ringing the bell at ringside. He tried to walk to the locker room, but Sanada caught him and put him back in the ring. Sanada then hit the bell as if to restart the match. Stewart mentioned that the two are tied with four wins apiece in singles action against each other.

Sanada was driven spine-first into the steel barricade at ringside, knocking the ring announcer out of his seat. It took him a while to get back up. Once he got on the apron, Evil knocked him off and again into the barricade. Back in the ring, Evil stayed on offense. Sanda came back with a few leapfrogs, culminating with a dropkick. Plancha to the outside and the crowd roared. Togo tried to interfere, but Sanda whipped him into the barricade. Just after the 10:00 mark, Sanda locked in Skull End. Ref Marty Asami got squished in the corner on an Irish whip, which allowed Togo the opportunity to blatantly interfere.

Evil grabbed a chair and brought it into the ring. Sanada took it away and dropkicked it into Evil’s face. He also dropkicked Togo off the apron. Shining wizard by Sanada connected as the ref was back up. Evil low-blowed Sanda after Asami was pushed aside, but Sanada returned the favor. That left both men down on the mat. Evil landed Darkness Falls for a near-fall. Sanada fired back with a Magic Screw suplex and a moonsault off the top rope. Sanada got distracted by Togo and hit a plancha onto him at ringside. Another low blow from Evil behind the ref’s back, then his finish allowed him to pick up the win.

WINNER: Evil (6 points), at 18:05.

(Parks’s Analysis: Evil said at the outset of the tournament that his goal was to have the worst match on every show. They’re certainly booking him like he’s working toward that. The two most disappointing IWGP Heavyweight Champions of recent times had a match that probably didn’t dissuade anyone from feeling that way about them. At least it wasn’t a complete House of Torture-style schmozz that we’ve seen in the past. And while I’m being negative, ELP has offered next to nothing on commentary, mostly mumbling his way through in a barely coherent manner.)

(9) JAKE LEE (2) vs. TETSUYA NAITO (0) – A Block Match

Lee took the fight to Naito, gaining the first upper hand of the match. Lee tried to whip Naito into the ring post, but Naito simply swung around it, entered the ring and did his “tranquilo” pose. Lee grabbed Naito by the throat with two hands, lifted him up, and dropped him. Lee took the fight to Naito behind the railing, near the ring announcers, then up the entrance ramp. Atop the ramp, Naito blocked a suplex attempt but Lee spiked him with a DDT instead. It took a LONG while for Red Shoes to begin his count. Lee made it into the ring with ease while Natio crawled his way down the ramp and in the ring to break the count at 19.

Lee delivered a running penalty kick to a seated Naito for a two-count. He next tried to put Naito away with a sleeper hold. That didn’t work and he aggressively tried to cover Naito numerous times, never able to get the three. Naito finally came back at about the 9:30 mark of the match. He still needed time to recover from the previous beating, however. Standing neckbreaker from Naito, but a casual cover on got him a two-count. Lee and Naito traded elbows and forearms mid-ring, and a right hook from Lee decked Naito. He decided to flip off the audience rather than capitalize.

That allowed Naito to hit some elbows of his own. When Naito went to the top, Lee caught him and chokeslammed him down. Running knee to the jaw by Lee for two at 13:45. Lee again waited for Naito to get to his feet. That was a mistake, as Naito was able to catch Lee with an enzugiri. He then hit his first Destino of the match. Naito and Lee again fought for control. Lee’s head kicks certainly had more behind them than did Naito’s. Lee went for a chokeslam and Naito turned it into a Destino to end it.

WINNER: Tetsuya Naito (2 points), at 17:04.

(Parks’s Analysis: Lee, a relative newcomer to NJPW, took about 90% of this match against the IWGP Heavyweight Champion. This was as close to a full endorsement of Lee as you can get without him winning. The story of his downfall was that he was simply too cocky. Naito still has the presence, but there were more moments of hesitation – like we saw in the Jon Moxley match – and just not hitting moves as cleanly as he once did.)

