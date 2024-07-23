TNA SLAMMIVERSARY PPV HITS & MISSES (7/20): A massive hit of a show headlined by Moose vs. Alexander, vs. Nemeth vs. Maclin vs. Kazarian vs. Hendry, plus Mustafa Ali, Matt Hardy, PCO, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

TNA SLAMMIVERSARY RESULTS

JULY 20, 2024

MONTREAL, QUEBEC AT VERDUN AUDITORIUM

AIRED LIVE ON TRILLER TV & TNA+

BY JOHN LASLO, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

COUNTDOWN TO SLAMMIVERSARY

(P1) TASHA STEELZ vs. FABY APACHE vs. XIA BROOKSIDE vs. GISELE SHAW – HIT

While it took a few minutes, the feed started up and this was a great start to the pre-show. I was entertained, and would love to see some more Faby Apache. I was a bit surprised that Tasha Steelz won, but I loved her Cruella DeVille inspired ring gear.

(P2) KUSHIDA vs. RICH SWANN – HIT

Alright, see what I wrote about Tasha’s gear above, that goes a thousand times for Kushida. I’m guessing that Jonathan Gresham was still potentially going to get to the event up until the last moment, because those kanji look difficult to put on and look amazing. Even if Gresham had been there, it would have been sad for this feud to end on the pre-show. I hope they take the time to properly build it up. The match was really good, and both competitors came out looking really good.

(P3) MALISHA (Masha Slamovich and Alisha Edwards) vs. SPITFIRE (Jody Threat and Dani Luna) – TNA Knockouts Tag Team Title Match- HIT

This was a bit of a surprise, I thought that Spitfire was going to regain the title. There’s a lot of ways that they can go with this.

MAIN SHOW

(1) MATT HARDY vs. JDC – MINOR HIT

This was fine. A decent start to the night’s events. Honestly, JDC (Johnny “Dango” Curtis) was the surprise highlight of this match. So far as wrestling goes, I’m enjoying the JDC gimmick much more than the ‘I hate pro-wrestling’ or ‘Dirty Dango’ gimmicks he’s used at TNA in the past. Since his match with Josh Alexander, he’s really been doing his best work in years.

THE SYSTEM VIDEO PACKAGE – HIT

Ok, I really, really, really want one of those System Jackets. I’m not a big red, white, and blue wearing guy but those looks sharper than the ones I’ve seen previewed for the upcoming Olympics

(2) THE SYSTEM (c) (Brian Myers & Eddie Edwards w/Alisha Edwards) vs. ABC (Chris Bey & Ace Austin) — TNA World Tag Team Title match – HIT

I was a bit surprised by this. I totally expected The System to retain. ABC is on their way to becoming their generation’s Motor City Machine Guns. They are SO young, but extremely accomplished. I’ve never seen either have a bad match, and going with a pair of veteran tag wrestlers in The System, this match was like getting dessert with your main course instead of vegetables for a tag team guy like myself.

MIKE BAILEY ADDRESSES HIS FELLOW QUÉBÉCOIS – HIT

I love it when someone addresses the hometown crowd in their shared native language.

(3) MIKE SANTANA vs. JAKE SOMETHING – HIT

HOSS FIGHT. They way that these humans move is so foreign to me. Giants should not move like bumblebees. They should not move that fast. They should not soar like that. They should not be able to bend their bodies in ways that I can’t. Mike Santana coming through the audience shouldn’t work but it DOES. It’s like impossible for him not to be the biggest face in the world after doing that. Everyone loves him.

COMMENTARY TALKS ABOUT THEIR TIME IN MONTREAL – MINOR HIT

Alright, love Jordynne Grace putting a mascot through a table. I could take more of that content on the weekly.

(4) THE RASCALZ (Trey Miguel & Zachary Wentz & Wes Lee) vs. NO QUARTER CATCH CREW (Charlie Dempsey & Tavion Heights & Myles Borne)

This was a Tavion Heights showcase. I’ve seen him now a few times in these crossover events, and he’s got the goods. This was a really great match, and it kind of bums me out that neither TNA or WWE have Trios titles. I mean, it might be a neat idea to have titles that are only defended inter-company. That said, this was a fantastic match. Absolutely nuts, every single person gave their all. Such a good match.

(5) A.J. FRANCIS (c) (w/Rich Swann) vs. PCO — TNA Digital Media Title & International

Heavyweight Wrestling Title match – MINOR MISS

Honestly, this match should have been on the pre-show or even better, it should have been the match they had in Philly. Again with the outfits, Steph DeLander doing the Wednesday homage when she proposed to PCO was great, I think the ring was a TV vacuum tube.

(6) JORDYNNE GRACE (c) vs. ASH BY ELEGANCE (w/The Concierge) — TNA Knockouts Title match – HIT

Ok, so Ash by Elegance can actually wrestle. Finally, we got something out of her. It felt like pulling teeth. Not sad that Rosemary chased the Personal Concierge out of the arena with a knife. I was on the edge of my seat with this one, but not in a good way. It was very much a ‘Oh, god, please not Ash by Elegance’ sort of way. I’m not sure how to put it, there’s always a ‘please don’t win’ whenever there is a heel going for a title, which is right and how the world should work. This was not that same feeling.

(7) MUSTAFA ALI (c) (w/Campaign Singh) vs. “SPEEDBALL” MIKE BAILEY— TNA X Division Title match – HIT

Ok, TNA, you showed Veda Scott on TV, now give her a full time announcer position. This was an amazing match. On a show filled with amazing matches, this was the MOST amazing match. Honestly, I’d put it right above some of the Ospreay matches from the last year on wrestling alone. I was astounded by the shenanigans that took place. Trent Seven or the Secret Service getting involved was not surprising, but while I had heard that Earl Hebner was in Montreal before the show, I was surprised at the way it played out. I honestly thought that they would do another Montreal Screwjob for a second there, but I had never thought of a redemption for Hebner.

(8) MOOSE (c) vs. JOE HENDRY vs. FRANKIE KAZARIAN vs. JOSH ALEXANDER vs. STEVE MACLIN vs. NIC NEMETH — TNA World Title match – HIT

I was not interested in this match leading up to it. I was still not into it when it started. However, they won me over. This match was full of surprises and great wrestling. I think that it’ll hold up in the long run, and be on the highlight reels of both Josh Alexander and Joe Hendry in the future. I’m surprised that Nic Nemeth took it.

FINAL THOUGHTS – MASSIVE HIT

This was a building PPV. Everything was in service to the future storylines, and building to them. The wrestling was fantastic, and I can’t wait to see what happens in the future.