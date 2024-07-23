WWE Raw Ratings Report (7/22): Overall viewership and demo rating, second hour surges with Rhea-Dom-Liv and Punk-Drew-Seth segments, year-ago comparisons

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Last night’s (7/22) episode of WWE Raw on USA Network averaged 1.793 million viewers, up from 1.669 million the prior week. The ten-week rolling average is 1.736 million, so this week’s rating is in line with that.

Hourly Viewership:

1st Hour: 1.805

2nd Hour: 1.902

3rd Hour: 1.673

That second hour number was higher than the 1.747 and 1.781 second hour viewership the previous two weeks. It had topped 1.9 million the two weeks before that. The ten-week rolling average for hour two is 1.796. The second hour of Raw last night included a Drew McIntyre-C.M. Punk-Seth Rollins segment at the start and the Dom-Rhea Ripley-Liv Morgan segment at the end.

One year ago this week, Raw averaged 1.821 million viewers, so 28,000 more viewers. The ten-week rolling average was 1.740 million viewers, so virtually tied with the latest ten-week rolling average (4,000 higher).

In the key 18-49 demo, it drew it drew a 0.59 rating, up from 0.56 last week. The ten-week rolling average is 0.57.

One year ago this week, it drew a 0.57 rating. The ten-week rolling average was 0.54.