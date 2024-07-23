FREE PODCAST 7/23 – WKPWP Tuesday Flagship: Keller & Powell talk Blood & Guts, Summerslam line-up, AEW’s TV situation, Collision’s new setting, Lashley’s non-WWE future, Mailbag topics (137 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents the Tuesday Flagship edition of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast with guest co-host Jason Powell from ProWrestling.net and the Pro Wrestling Boom podcast. They discuss these topics:
- AEW’s TV situation and Collision’s new setting
- Summerslam’s line-up and the match build so far
- AEW Dynamite preview including Blood & Guts
- Bobby Lashley’s non-WWE future
- TNA Slammiversary
- Various Mailbag topics
