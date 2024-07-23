News Ticker

FREE PODCAST 7/23 – WKPWP Tuesday Flagship: Keller & Powell talk Blood & Guts, Summerslam line-up, AEW’s TV situation, Collision’s new setting, Lashley’s non-WWE future, Mailbag topics (137 min.)

July 23, 2024

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents the Tuesday Flagship edition of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast with guest co-host Jason Powell from ProWrestling.net and the Pro Wrestling Boom podcast. They discuss these topics:

  • AEW’s TV situation and Collision’s new setting
  • Summerslam’s line-up and the match build so far
  • AEW Dynamite preview including Blood & Guts
  • Bobby Lashley’s non-WWE future
  • TNA Slammiversary
  • Various Mailbag topics

