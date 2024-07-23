NXT TV RESULTS (7/23): Lindberg’s Live Report on Josh Briggs vs. Brooks Jensen, Eddy Thorpe vs. Lexis King, Thea Hail’s exclusive sit-down interview and more.

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

NXT TV RESULTS

JULY 21, 2024

WINTER PARK, FLA. AT THE CAPITOL WRESTLING CENTER

AIRED ON USA NETWORK

REPORT BY NATE LINDBERG, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

NXT Commentators: Vic Joseph, Booker T

Ring Announcer: Mike Rome

Backstage Correspondent(s): Kelly Kincaid, Sarah Schreiber

[HOUR ONE]

-Trick Williams arrives at the arena and is greeted by friends and wrestlers. Cedric tries to stop him before he goes out to the ring, but Trick tells him that his mind is made up and he isn’t stopping until he gets his title back.

Trick Williams makes his way to the ring to a chorus of “Whoop That Trick!” from the crowd. He says that he hasn’t been the same since losing the title, and he reiterates that he’s not stopping until he gets his championship back.

Cedric Alexander makes his way to the ring. He says that the advice he gave Trick last week came from a good place. That he’s won championships in WWE before and knows what Trick is going through. He wants to be sure Trick isn’t blinded by his passion.

Ashante “Thee” Adonis then makes his way out to the ring and says that he told Cedric that Trick wouldn’t listen. He said he’s here to pick up the ball that Trick dropped. Trick quips back by belting out “HIT ROWWWW” as a blow to Adonis. Cedric says that that is the problem, he’s reacting emotionally without thinking. The three bantered back and forth until Cedric took offense to Trick implying that he’s better than he is. Cedric said it was disrespectful and challenged Trick to a match.

Adonis said that Trick made another mistake, Trick attacked and threw him out of the ring. He and Cedric squared up in the center of the ring to end the segment.

-NXT Champion Ethan Page is shown arriving at the arena getting chastised by fellow wrestlers because he lost to Oro Mensah last week.

-Josh Briggs is shown making his way to the ring and gets jumped from behind by Brooks Jensen to start their No DQ match a little early.

(1) JOSH BRIGGS vs. BROOKS JENSEN – NO DQ

Briggs managed to take control fairly early, tossing Jensen into the crowd area before chokeslamming him through the announce table before a picture in picture commercial break. (c)

Briggs stayed in control for most of the commercial break, finding weapons under the ring and tossing them inside. Steel steps included.

Coming back from commercial, Briggs was trying to put a piece of the announce table between the turnbuckles. Creating a bridge of sorts between the ropes in the corner. Jensen fought back and managed to knock Briggs into it to take control of the match. He picked up a kendo stick and began whaling on the back of Briggs. Briggs caught it after a handful of swings, and fought back to his feet. He gave a belly to back suplex to Jensen to the top of the steel steps in the center of the ring.

They managed to get back to their feet and traded blows. Each man telegraphing what the other was going to do next until they knocked each other down with simultaneous big boots.

Shawn Spears showed up to distract Briggs, allowing Jensen to crush Briggs with a chair over and over again. He then gave Briggs a DDT to the chair for the win.

Winner: Brooks Jensen

Shawn Spears and Brooks Jensen celebrated at the top of the stage.

-Axiom and Nathan Frazer ran into the Rascalz back stage. They said that Wentz and Lee never did lose the tag team titles years back… they’d like another shot. Axiom and Frazer agreed if only they could beat them in a six man tag. They’d find a partner later in the night. Axiom then revealed that he’s entered a WWE Speed tournament. Frazer essentially called him a hypocrite for doing it after giving him grief over it a few weeks back.

-Lexis King started his entrance before commercial (c)

-Lola Vice, Karmen Petrovic and Sol Ruca are shown backstage watching footage of Stephanie Vaquer. Jakara Jackson and Lash Legend enter the scene and the two teams started talking trash at who could potentially win the women’s tag team titles.

(2) EDDY THORPE vs. LEXIS KING

The two kicked off the match with intensity, Lexis King taking control early on. Eddy Thorpe managed to fight back and kept King in the corner delivering continual offense. The two locked up in the center of the ring, with King forcing Thorpe into the corner, but Thorpe managed to reverse it to take control of the match. Thorpe went for a big DDT, but King reversed and delivered the a knee to the back of a kneeling Thorpe. Thorpe then countered the Coronation and hit a DDT for the win.

Winner: Eddy Thorpe

-Lexis King attacked Thorpe after the match. He stuck Thorpe’s arm between the steel steps and used Thorpe’s entrance cane to attack the hand of Thorpe, insinuating the hand is broken.

-Trick is interviewed backstage with Pete Dunne in the background. Trick was asked about Cedric, he says that nobody is going to stop him. Pete stands up and says “You really think so?” and walks out of the room.

(3) ORO MENSAH vs. ASHANTE “THEE” ADONIS

Before the match, Adonis tried to get the ref to throw Jakara Jackson and Lash Legend out of the arena. Oro Mensah flew over the top rope and took out his opponent before throwing him into the ring to start the match proper.

Mensah took control of the match until Adonis was able to dropkick him from a top rope springboard position and to the outside. Adonis threw Mensah into the corner and used his foot to choke Mensah before attempting a cover.

Adonis stayed in control with a massive body slam, but Mensah was able to quickly roll him up for another near fall. Mensah then hit a rolling kick and tried to pull off a running clothesline(?) but was thwarted by Adonis. Adonis went to the top, but was thrown off by Mensah who then dove off the top with a kick to the face. Mensah then hit a springboard moonsault off the top rope for a near fall.

The two continued to trade blows and control of the match until Mensah managed to hit a rolling kick to Adonis while he was laying in the corner for the win.

Winner: Oro Mensah

-After the match, Mensah grabbed a mic and called out Ethan Page.

-The No Quarter Catch Crew approaches the D’Angelo Family to find out who sent them a ransom letter. Wren Sinclair just appears and says that she sent it, as she was the one trying to join NQCC last week. Dempsey tells D’Angelo that he wants this issue handled. D’Angelo just tells Dempsey to give her what she wants. NQCC all agreed not to, and Wren Sinclair then said she was going to “say something” during her match. This prompted the NQCC and D’Angelo Family to follow her to the ring. (c)

(4) KARLEE BRIGHT vs. WREN SINCLAIR

Both the D’Angelo family and NQCC were in the arena for the match to watch Sinclair.

Bright and Sinclair traded blows to start the match, trading holds in the center of the ring for the first minute or two. Bright shot Sinclair off the ropes, but Sinclair took her down and put her in a chin lock into a surfboard. Bright managed to counter out of it into a pin attempt.

Bright dropkicked Sinclair who got to her feet first and shot Bright off the ropes. Sinclair hit her with a clothesline into a pin attempt for two. Bright then managed to get a pin attempt of her own, but Dempsey managed to put Sinclair’s foot on the rope without the ref seeing it. Bright’s friend, Kendall Grey saw this and threw Myles Borne to the barricade simply for his association with NQCC.

Sinclair managed to get a rollup pin on Bright, with Dempsey holding her down behind the ref’s back. This allowed her to get just enough leverage to get the win.

Winner: Wren Sinclair

-Hank & Tank talk about becoming the hosts of NXT Great American Bash while walking backstage. Axiom and Frazer are in the background, and the camera cuts to them after Hank and Tank are finished. They’re still arguing about the WWE Speed tournament. Jevon Evans comes into frame and says “Hey I’m not doing anything tonight, you guys need a third?”

[HOUR TWO]

-Chase U is shown in the locker room talking about wishing that Thea Hail can bring gold back to Chase U. Ridge Holland comes into the locker room with new black Chase U shirts.

-Thea Hail is shown in a sit down interview. They talked about how she went into the Great American Bash last year against Stratton for the NXT Women’s Title and the differences in how she’s approaching this title match. She was asked how having Ridge in Chase U was, and she says that she doesn’t ever judge him. He empowers her to be herself. Kincaid compliments on how calm Hail has been lately and asks what it would mean if she won the title. She said she’s not trying to win for herself. She’s trying to win for Chase U and all the kids out there who were like herself.

(3) TRICK WILLIAMS vs. CEDRIC ALEXANDER

Trick and Cedric locked up in the center, with Trick powering Cedric into the corner. Cedric managed to take him down and the two grappled for position, exchanging holds for the first minute or so. Cedric missed a spot in the center of the ring, which resulted in a clunky looking transition to a pin attempt.

The rest of the offense was seemingly flawless, with Cedric slamming Trick off the apron multiple times before commercial break (c)

The two were trading blows in the center of the ring as we came back from commercial, both staggering from their respective offense. They knocked each other to the ground with simultaneous kicks. They managed to get back to their feet, and continued to trade blows. Cedric shot himself off the ropes into a flapjack by Trick for a near fall.

Trick pulled Cedric to his feet, but Cedric reversed the momentum and hit a Michinoku Driver for a near fall. Cedric tried for a suplex, with Trick hitting a series of kicks and a lariat to bring Cedric to the mat. Trick hit an Uranage and went for a knee to the face, but Cedric countered into a pin fall attempt.

Cedric hit a suplex then locked Williams into an arm submission. Trick fought out and then hit the Trick Shot for the win.

Winner: Trick Williams