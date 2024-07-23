VIP AUDIO 7/23 – Everything with Rich & Wade: AEW-WBD, Blood & Guts, Ospreay-MJF, Lashley & MVP, Seth as special ref, Liv-Dom-Rhea, Gunther, more (79 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this episode of “Everything with Rich Fann hosted by Wade Keller,” Wade and Rich discuss these topics:

The latest on AEW’s TV deal, WBD, and who needs who more

MJF vs. Will Ospreay

Blood & Guts hype, and what is the point?

The New Japan G1 so far and matches to seek out

Bobby Lashley, MVP, and whether their part of a pattern

AEW venturing into a college football crossover marketing

WWE topics including Liv-Dom-Rhea Ripley, Gunther’s character threading a dangerous needle, Bron Breakker, Jey Uso, Seth Rollins as special referee, and more.

