VIP AUDIO 7/23 – Everything with Rich & Wade: AEW-WBD, Blood & Guts, Ospreay-MJF, Lashley & MVP, Seth as special ref, Liv-Dom-Rhea, Gunther, more (79 min.)

July 23, 2024

SHOW SUMMARY: In this episode of “Everything with Rich Fann hosted by Wade Keller,” Wade and Rich discuss these topics:

  • The latest on AEW’s TV deal, WBD, and who needs who more
  • MJF vs. Will Ospreay
  • Blood & Guts hype, and what is the point?
  • The New Japan G1 so far and matches to seek out
  • Bobby Lashley, MVP, and whether their part of a pattern
  • AEW venturing into a college football crossover marketing
  • WWE topics including Liv-Dom-Rhea Ripley, Gunther’s character threading a dangerous needle, Bron Breakker, Jey Uso, Seth Rollins as special referee, and more.

