VIP AUDIO 7/23 – VIP Podcast Vault – 18 Yrs Ago (7-22-2006) – WWE Smackdown Review: Great American Bash PPV hype, Lashley’s injury angle, Booker vs. Rey, Khaki, more (43 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: This installment of the PWTorch VIP Vault jumps back to the July 22, 2006 episode of WWE Smackdown review with PWTorch columnist James Caldwell and PWTorch specialist Mike Roe. The discussion includes a preview the Great American Bash PPV including the disarray of the PPV with WWE pulling wrestlers left and right, how soon WWE knew about Bobby Lashley’s liver issue, Lashley’s “injury angle,” why WWE hasn’t announced that Great Khali will be off the PPV, giving away a bland Booker T vs. Rey Mysterio match on free TV, the quick decision of Batista-Kennedy, the tag champs losing yet again, Diva madness, and much more.

