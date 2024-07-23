FREE PODCAST 7/23 – WKPWP WWE Smackdown Post-Show – 5 Yrs Ago: HBK-Ziggler, Kofi-Orton, KO-Shane, Summerslam hype analysis with live callers, mailbag, on-site correspondent (128 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-show from five years ago (7-24-2019), PWTorch editor Wade Keller was joined by ex-WWE Creative Team member Jason Allen to discuss WWE Smackdown. They take live calls first, then talk with an on-site correspondent from Miami, and close with the mailbag segment. They discuss the Kofi Kingston-Randy Orton hype, the latest with Kevin Owens and Shane McMahon, the peculiar (to be nice) Sonya Deville and Mandy Rose segment, Shawn Michaels on Miz TV interacting with Dolph Ziggler, Charlotte’s intriguing Summerslam statement, and much more.

