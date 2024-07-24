FREE PODCAST 7/24 – WKPWP Interview Classic (10 Yrs Ago): Booker T talks Punk’s WWE departure, the new New Day gimmick, biggest regret, Triple H 2003 angle, Reigns’s push, new twist in Cody’s character, more (98 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s Interview Classic episode from ten years ago (7-25-2014), Wade Keller interviews Booker T for the second time. He discussed a wide array of topics including those presented by live callers and email questions.

Touting his first Internet PPV on Sunday night broadcasting his Reality of Wrestling event being taped Saturday night with his trainees and special guest stars.

The 2003 angle with Triple H

His biggest regret of his professional career.

The hot topic of racism in wrestling and how he’s dealt with it over the years.

His feelings on WWE Network from a variety of angles

C.M. Punk’s departure

Roman Reigns’s push

The twist in Cody Rhodes’s character.

The new faction with Xavier & Kofi Kingston & Big E.

And much more including the previously VIP Exclusive Aftershow.

