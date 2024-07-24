News Ticker

FREE PODCAST 7/24 – WKPWP Interview Classic (10 Yrs Ago): Booker T talks Punk’s WWE departure, the new New Day gimmick, biggest regret, Triple H 2003 angle, Reigns’s push, new twist in Cody’s character, more (98 min.)

July 24, 2024

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s Interview Classic episode from ten years ago (7-25-2014), Wade Keller interviews Booker T for the second time. He discussed a wide array of topics including those presented by live callers and email questions.

  • Touting his first Internet PPV on Sunday night broadcasting his Reality of Wrestling event being taped Saturday night with his trainees and special guest stars.
  • The 2003 angle with Triple H
  • His biggest regret of his professional career.
  • The hot topic of racism in wrestling and how he’s dealt with it over the years.
  • His feelings on WWE Network from a variety of angles
  • C.M. Punk’s departure
  • Roman Reigns’s push
  • The twist in Cody Rhodes’s character.
  • The new faction with Xavier & Kofi Kingston & Big E.
  • And much more including the previously VIP Exclusive Aftershow.

