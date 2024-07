AEW DYNAMITE PREVIEW (7/24): Announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

When: Wednesday, July 24, 2024

Where: Nashville, Tenn. at Bridgestone Arena

How To Watch: Live on TBS

Attendance: WrestleTix reports today that 4,259 tickets have been distributed so far; arena is set up for 5,307.

Announced Matches & Other Notes

Team AEW (Mark Briscoe & Anthony Bowens & Swerve Strickland & Max Caster & Darby Allin) vs. Team Elite (Hazuchika Okada & Matthew Jackson & Hangman Page & Nicholas Jackson & Jack Perry) – Blood & Guts match

Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. vs. Hikaru Shida

Chris Jericho vs. Minoru Suzuki

MJF to speak

Mariah May “The Glamour” debuts

