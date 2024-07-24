News Ticker

VIP NEWSLETTER – PRO WRESTLING TORCH #1884 (July 24, 2024): Keller’s cover story on the actual decline in Dynamite’s ratings, Parks reviews “Macho Man” Randy Savage book, TV results, G1 results, more

PWTorch Newsletter #1884

SUMMARY: This week’s PWTorch Newsletter features Wade Keller’s cover story on the actual decline in Dynamite’s ratings… Greg Parks column reviewing the new “Macho Man” Randy Savage book… Sean Radican’s column on what to expect from the new Bloodline members… G1 Results… Keller’s TV reports… More..

