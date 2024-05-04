FREE PODCAST 5/4 – WKPWP Interview Classic: Court Bauer, former WWE Creative and MLW promoter, talks AEW’s place in mark, YouTube, MLW expansion, WWE health (99 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s Interview Classic episode from ten years ago (5-2-2019), Wade Keller interviews Court Bauer, current MLW promoter, ex-WWE Creative Team member, and Podcast Network leader discussing a wide array of topics including YouTube’s value to wrestlers and promoters, MLW’s ongoing expansion, WWE’s shrinking ratings and overall financial health, Vince McMahon, the XFL, AEW’s place in market, and much more.

