FREE PODCAST 5/15 – PWTorch Dailycast – Wrestling Coast to Coast: Maitland & McClelland review C4 Wrestling’s Rush Hour featuring Lio Rush vs. Benito vs. Blackwood, ViF & Bishop vs. Dark Order & Lee, more (74 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: In this Dailycast episode of Wrestling Coast to Coast, Justin McClelland and Christopher Maitland head over the border to the Great White North for C4 Wrestling’s Rush Hour, main evented by the titular Lio Rush facing Kevin Blackwood and C4 champion Junior Benito, plus long time show faves Violence is Forever team with Joshua Bishop to face the Dark Order and the emergent Myung-Jae Lee, Twiggy (not the British model) takes over, a ton of interference, bad refereeing (both storyline and actual), and much more. For VIP Listeners, highlights of the awesome Defy Here and Now show, available for free on YouTube, notably champion Kenta being challenged by Bryan Keith and Sanity facing Midnight Heat.

