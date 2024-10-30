NXT Ratings Report (10/29): Up against World Series, viewership drops to lowest level yet on The CW and lowest in three months

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Last night’s (10/29) episode of NXT on The CW broadcast network averaged 588,000 viewers, compared to 702,000 the prior week and the 639,000 the week before that. The current ten-week rolling average is 687,000. NXT went up against the World Series game 4 between teams representing the two biggest U.S. markets – Los Angeles and New York.

One year ago this week, NXT drew 674,000 viewers. The ten-week rolling average a year ago was 763,000.

Two years ago this week, NXT drew 670,000. Then ten-week rolling average was 686,000.

In the key 18-49 demo, it drew a 0.09 rating, compared to 0.16 and 0.18 the prior two weeks. The ten-week rolling average is 0.19.

One year ago, it drew a a 0.20 rating with a ten-week rolling average of 0.22.

Two years ago, it drew a 0.13 rating with a ten-week rolling average of 0.14.

The announced matches and segments were…

Fraxiom vs. Je’Von Evans & Cedric Alexander – NXT Tag Team Championship match

Charlie Dempsey vs. Lexis King (with William Regal) – NXT Heritage Cup match

Tatum Paxley vs. Wendy Choo – Casket match

Zaria’s in-ring debut

