AEW DYNAMITE RESULTS (10/30): Keller’s report Young Bucks vs. Private Party, Strickland vs. Benjamin, Statlander vs. Kamille, Adam Cole vs. Matthews, plus Hangman, Cassidy

AEW DYNAMITE REPORT – “FIGHT NIGHT DYNAMITE”

OCTOBER 30, 2024

CLEVELAND, OHIO AT WOLSTEIN CENTER

AIRED LIVE ON TBS

Commentators: Excalibur, Tony Schiavone, Matt Menard



Ring Announcer: Justin Roberts

Attendance: WrestleTix reported this afternoon that 3,274 tickets had been distributed; arena is set up for 3,607. The arena has a capacity of 15,000 spectators when configured for boxing or wrestling.

[HOUR ONE]

-They opened with a Halloween-themed special introduction for this episode.

-A propaganda video began to play about Jon Moxley and his cohorts. It showed them leaving the arena last week with Claudio Castangoli yelling that Jon Moxley “five years ago built this place with his bare hands.” Then Orange Cassidy could be heard yelling, “Turn it off! Turn it off!”

-Cassidy marched to the ring without music. Fans chanted “Freshly squeezed!” He said, “That’s enough of that. See, I don’t do this. I don’t like this. This is not who I am. I don’t come out here and tell you I’m a leader for ten minutes. I am no leader. That’s not what I am.” He said after he saw what he saw last week, his best friend Chuck Taylor getting his neck crushed with a chair, he looked around and was surrounded by talented people he admires. He said they are all very young, though. He said he is surrounded by the future of AEW. “They have no idea of the danger they are in,” he said. “They have no idea of the danger Jon Moxley is.”

He said if Moxley gets his way, there won’t be an AEW and those young wrestlers have no AEW. He said Mox doesn’t need AEW, whereas he doesn’t exist without AEW. Fans started chanting, “AEW! AEW!” He said now he knows what he needs to do. He said he needs to cut the head off the snake and make sure nobody else gets hurt. “And I will do it alone, by myself, to protect everybody,” he said. He took off his sunglasses and challenged Moxley to a match for the AEW World Title and takes the symbol of AEW and what it represents and put it in his backpack.

Cassidy said, “Uh, Jon, let me now. I’m not hard to find. I am where I am every single week, right here in this ring because, uh, I’m ‘Freshly Squeezed’ Orange Cassidy and I am the next AEW World Champion and I still don’t need a catchphrase.” He dropped the mic and left.

(Keller’s Analysis: Good promo. It felt authentic and earnest and not slick and polished in a way that would have undercut his message.)

-They went to the announcers at ringside. Excalibur said they want to get the show back on track and have a massive night of action.

-Renee Young caught up with Kamille and Mercedes Mone walking backstage. (They’re doing the thing WWE does where wrestlers are shown for no apparent reason and then suddenly something happens to justify showing them, which in this case was Renee entering the scene.) Renee asked for a prediction on the Kris Statlander vs. Kamille match. Mercedes said she hates terrible questions. She said Kamille is a brickhouse. Renee wished Kamille luck. Mercedes said she doesn’t need luck.

(1) ADAM COLE vs. BUDDY MATTHEWS

As Cole made his entrance, Excalibur noted that Cole has been out of action for 14 months. Schiavone wondered if he’d be favoring his previously injured ankle. Matthews came out second. The bell rang 12 minutes into the hour. Matthews overpowered Cole at the start. After a shoulder check knocked Cole down, Cole went back at him. Matthews said Cole won’t win a battle of strength. Cole set up a superkick, but Matthews pulled back. Cole limped a bit afterward. Excalibur wondered if it was a re-injury or just mental concern. Cole dropped to the floor and acted like he hurt his ankle when he landed. He expressed frustration. They showed Kyle O’Reilly watching on a monitor backstage. Matthews landed a running kick at Cole from the ring apron. They cut to a double-box break. [c/db]

Matthews took it to Cole in the ring during the break, eventually settling into a chinlock. Back from the break, Matthews landed a superplex, but Cole countered immediately into a neckbreaker across his knee. Both were down and slow to get up. Excalibur said Cole appeared to be walking gingerly. Matthews and Cole battled on the ring apron. Cole landed a DDT. They both tumbled to the floor.

Matthews blocked a Panama Sunrise, but Matthews blocked it. Cole went for a sunset flip, but Matthews blocked it and then snapped his ankle several times. He stomped on Cole’s ankle four times against the top of the ringside steps. Cole collapsed to the floor and clutch his ankle in pain. The ringside doctor checked on him. Schiavone talked about the screws and cadaver bone used to fix his ankle. Menard said an ankle is never the same after surgery like that. Cole told the doctor he can’t stop the match, but then he stood and willingly let him help him up the aisle toward the back. Matthews then taunted Matthews for running away when the going got tough. He said the old Adam Cole wouldn’t just walk away, “but the new Adam Cole is a little bitch!” (Sigh. Reset the bitch-o-meter.)

Cole li ped back to the ring and punched away at Matthews. Matthews fired back rapid-fire. Matthews stomped away at Cole’s boot, then yelled for him to stand up. Cole superkicked him in the chin twice. He lowered his kneepad, but his leg gave out. Matthews seized the opening and delivered a high knee toward the jaw (it showed a lot of light). He then landed a stomp for a two count at 12:00. Schiavone called it “a great exhibit of human will.” The doc stood at ringside to check on Cole. Matthews threw Cole a white towel and invited him to throw it. Cole threw it back at him and then landed a series of kicks and a running knee for a near fall.

Matthews blocked another Panama Sunrise and landed a stomp. Cole kicked out at one and showed fire. They showed MJF watching from a library room. Cole landed the Panama Sunrise on his third attempt. Matthews rolled to ringside. Cole landed a Panama Sunrise off the ring apron to ringside. He threw Matthews back into the ring and landed his Boom for the win. They showed O’Reilly nodding backstage.

WINNER: Cole in 15:00.

(Keller’s Analysis: Good story told with Cole’s ankle seeming vulnerable and the drama built throughout.)

-After the match, Cole told Matthews he knows what he did and he appreciates it. He said he just reminded him who the real Adam Cole is. He thanked him. They shook hands. The lights went dark. When they came back on, Malakai Black was in the ring, actually holding Cole’s hand. Fans chanted, “Holy shit!” Cole was helped to the back by the doctor as his music played.

-Renee interviewed Private Party and Christopher Daniels. Daniels told Private Party that he and Frankie Kazarian once had all the momentum and risked everything for a tag title match. He said he let Kaz down and it changed their relationship. He said Kaz isn’t even there anymore. He said the Bucks are going to give it all they have, so they should realize what they are risking. They assured him they were content with their decision. [c]

-Cole was backstage with Roderick Strong, Matt Taven, and Mike Bennett. Cole said he likes being thrown right back into the fire. He said his ankle is not what it used to be and might never be the same again. He said he doesn’t blame MJF for that or for being a bad friend by not checking in with him when he was injured. He said he blames him for pretending they could have been friends. He said MJF was always going to turn on him and he shouldn’t kid himself into thinking differently. He said if MJF’s tenure in AEW he has fallen out with Wardlow, Daniel Garcia, and Sammy Guevara. He said he has another thing coming if he thinks that was going to happen with them. He said he gives a damn about AEW and he cares about the AEW locker room and the AEW fans. He said MJF has never been a part of that team and never will be. He said he will gets his hands on him at Full Gear. He said he’ll be happy to teach him another lesson. “One down, two to go, Max,” he said.

(Keller’s Analysis: Solid, fired-up promo from Cole. It’s just way way too similar to Orange Cassidy’s pro-AEW rah rah promo earlier with talk of what AEW stands for and a heel threatening it.)

-Don Calis and Kyle Fletcher walked out. Fletcher was sporting his new close-cropped haircut. He said he is a man of his word and he was there to call out and stand face to face with Will Ospreay. He pointed at the entrance and introduced Ospreay. Credit to the crowd for not being gullible and thinking Ospreay was about to step out. Fletcher said he knew it. Then Mark Davis, Fletcher’s former partner, came out to their music. Fletcher said that wasn’t who he was expected, but he said it was good to see him. Davis said he wishes he could say it was good to see him. He said he knows Ospreay is laid up at home because of what he did to him. He said he doesn’t know who he is looking at anymore.

Fletcher said he has opened his eyes to the truth and Callis has helped him see Ospreay for who he truly is. He said Ospreay kept them in his back pocket to help his career. He said Ospreay has forgotten about him, but he hasn’t. He said he knew Davis would be back, and he always planned to make sure he had a place in the family. Davis said they had a United Empire and he destroyed it. Davis turned and began to walk away. Fletcher said a day will come soon when he has to make a hard decision and he has no problem cutting the past loose. Schiavone said Davis has already made his decision.

-Renee interviewed “Hangman” Adam Page backstage. She asked about his match against Jay White at Full Gear and how White offered him redemption. Hangman said White entered the Owen Hart Tournament, but he knocked him out in the second round and he hurt him so bad, he spent three months at home. He said when he came back, he came back looking for him. He said that was a mistake. He said there is no such thing as redemption for either of them. He said there are only wins and losses and the consequences that will follow. He said he might hit him in the head with a chair or strangle his friends while he watches or light his house on fire or break his ankle again. He said one thing is certain; at the end of Full Gear, when he beats him, he will leave him hurt with less than he had before. “Jay White, I will leave you behind,” he said.

-They showed Wheeler Yuta walking backstage. Then Pac and Claudio followed behind him. Then Marina Shafir and Moxley followed. [c]

-They showed the full ring entrance of Mox and his crew. Mox said he doesn’t expect Cassidy or others to understand what they’re doing, but one day they will. He said Cassidy issued a challenge, but he insisted he issues the challenges. He when he did what he did to Chuck Taylor, he eliminated a distraction so he can focus on what’s important. He said he doesn’t want Cassidy to catch the disease or the spell that so many others in AEW are under where they are fat and happy with their paychecks and think they’re something they’re not. He said if he wants him at Full Gear or tonight or anytime, that’s fine. He said when that happens, he better be ready to die in the valley. He said he is willing to die in that valley.

He said Cassidy is cool customer who thinks he is free from distractions and is pulling the strings. “Let’s see about that right now,” he said. Shafir and Pac pushed Yuta to his knees and then Claudio put a chair around his neck. Mox leaned down. Cassidy charged in and tackled Mox against the turnbuckles. Claudio tackled Cassidy. Yuta stood and stomped away at Cassidy. The announcers seemed to not get that it was a ploy that Yuta was in on. Alex Reynolds, John Silver, and Evil Uno ran out too. Mox and his crew decimated all of them. Pac then put a chair around Cassidy’s neck. Darby Allin was lowered from the rafters to ringside an dmade the save. He leaped onto the back of Claudio. They fell onto the announce desk, which collapsed unexpectedly. “This is what we needed!” said Menard as Darby fought back. Claudio threw Darby onto the remnants of the desk. Lio Rush, Top Flight, Action Andretti, and Private Party ran out to help. They cleared the ring.

The Young Bucks music then played and they made their entrance. Private Party stood in the ring and awaited their arrival.

(2) THE YOUNG BUCKS (Matthew & Nicholas Jackson) vs. PRIVATE PARTY (Marq Quen & Zay Kassidy) – AEW Tag Team Title match

The ref entered the ring. Justin Roberts made ring introductions and noted Private Party must break up if they lose. The bell rang 59 minutes into the hour.

[HOUR TWO]

Kassidy landed a leap off Quen’s back and landed on the Bucks at ringside. They fought at ringside. Quen yanked a ring bell out of Matthew’s hands and swung at him, but Matthew ducked so Quen hit Kassidy by mistake. The Bucks took control. Nicholas worked over Quen in the ring at 4:00. Matthew threw Kassidy into the ringside steps four times. Kassidy was bleeding from his forehead. Matthew gave Kassidy a Falcon Arrow at ringside as Nicholas landed a superplex in the ring on Quen for a two count. They cut to a double-box break at 6:00. [c/db]

At 10:00, Private Party made a comeback. The Bucks made their own comeback and dragged Quen up onto the stage. They returned to the ring where Kassidy was down. Kazuchika Okada came out and gave Quen a (gentle-looking) tombstone on the stage. The Bucks landed a version of the Gin & Juice for a near fall. They landed superkicks for a near fall at 15:00. The Bucks set up an EVP Trigger, but Kassidy collapsed which saved him. The Bucks knocked knees. Kassidy then scored a near fall on Matthew with a sudden small package. The Bucks delivered the EVP Trigger seconds later for a dramatic near fall. Kassidy fired up and pounded the mat. He pulled himself up by the ropes, but Nicholas kicked him from behind. Matthew lifted him onto his shoulders and slammed him down with a One-Winged Angel. Quen ran back to the ring and made the save. Fans chanted, “This is awesome!” Quen and Kassidy delivered Gin & Juice in Nicholas a minute later for the win.

Matthew and Nicholas handed them the belts. Excalibur called it an uncharacteristic show of sportsmanship from the Bucks. Private Party leaped into the crowd to celebrate.

WINNERS: Private Party in 18:00 to capture the AEW Tag Team Titles.

(Keller’s Analysis: Good story told throughout the match, and it felt like it could go either way multiple times. The crowd popped for the finish.)

-Exacalibur said Mox vs. Cassidy was made official for Full Gear.

(Keller’s Analysis: He didn’t say Tony Khan made the decision, which might be the first time a big match was announced and not attributed to TK. Or maybe an oversight.)

-Renee interviewed Penelope Ford and Jamie Hayter about their match on Dynamite next week. Renee said TK said there can be no physicality between them. (Okay, there’s TK’s name, just seconds later, being mentioned when easily Daniels could have been named instead.) Ford said she’s been in AEW since day one, and so many have forgotten what she’s done including Hayter. Hayter said she’ll mop the floor with her next week.

-Excalibur commented on a “Tale of the Tape” graphic for the main event. [c]

-Chris Jericho, Big Bill, and Bryan Keith stood in the aisle. After a few words of wisdom from Bill, Jericho talked about the Wrestling Observer’s Dave Meltzer giving his ladder match against Mark Briscoe four stars. He then nearly said he was in Cincinnati before correcting himself and saying Cleveland. Jericho said AEW became a powerhouse, “with all due respect to Jon Moxley, because of me.” He said if you underestimate him, you are overestimating your knowledge and understanding of the television and pro wrestling business. Keith said, “Never underestimate Chris Jericho, you dumbasses.” He said he’s going to take ROH to places and heights they’ve never seen before. “Thanks, guys!” he closed with.

(Keller’s Analysis: Four out of possible seven seems barely above average, by 2024 standards. Just sayin’.)

-A video package previewed the Mariah May vs. Anna Jay match scheduled for Collision.

-A frazzled Alex Marvez said he was looking to get a word with The Young Bucks when Jack Perry blocked him. Daniel Garcia confronted him and said he’s next and asked where he was earlier. He called him an entitled piece of trash. Perry said he’s thinks he’s so special. “You used to dance for me,” Perry said. Garcia shoved him down and said to get out of his face and said he’s sick of him. Perry walked into their locker room. The Bucks were shoving their stuff into their suitcases as Brandon Cutler was shredding documents. Okada sat and watched like he wasn’t sure what was happening.

(3) KAMILLE (w/Mercedes Moné) vs. KRIS STATLANDER

Mercedes got her own introduction by Justin Roberts. Kamille joined her. Statlander was introduced next. The bell rang 32 minutes into the hour. They cut to a very early partial double-box break. [c/pdb]

At 6:00 Statlander went for a 450 splash off the top rope, but Kamille moved. Kamille landed a leaping guillotine legdrop for a two count. She landed a torture rack powerbomb for another two count. Statlander countered Kamille into a her tombstone piledriver for the win. Schiavone said no one had defeated Statlander before.

WINNER: Statlander in 7:00.

-Mercedes hit Statlander from behind with the TBS Title belt. She then angrily ordered Kamille to get to the back. “When you want something done right, you do it yourself,” she said. Mercedes shoved Statlander’s head into the mat and trash-talked her.

-A video recap aired of the situation with Hook, Kip Sabian, and Christian Cage and his crew.

-Christian stood backstage with Nick Wayne, Mother Wayne, and Kip Sabian. He said he wanted to explain himself to Hook next week in person. [c]

-Renee interviewed Mark Briscoe backstage. He asked when Jericho bumped his head to the point that he didn’t care about his well-being. He said he shouldn’t be saying his brother’s name. He challenged them to a six-man tag match next week in a TLC match.

-They cut to the Bucks leaving the arena. Marvez asked if they were really leaving now. Daniels approached them and said they need them the most after everything they’ve put into the company. The Bucks said things are too chaotic for them. Matthew said they wanted to make the world a better place, but nobody listened to them. He said they’ll be working from home. Daniels desperately yelled that they need them more than ever. Cutler ran after them with a box of their shoes, but they left him behind. Moxley and his crew showed up. Pac held Cutler’s hand as Mox held Daniels and made him watch. Claudio then smashed his hand with a hammer. Cutler cried out in agony. Mox smiled and said things are looking up. Daniels called for help.

(4) SWERVE STRICKLAND (w/Prince Nana) vs. SHELTON BENJAMIN (w/MVP)

The bell rang 52 minutes into the hour. Swerve wrapped Shelton’s arm around the ringpost and locked his legs around them. The ref forced a break. Shelton made a comeback at ringside and threw him back into the ring. Shelton kneed Swerve to the ground as they cut to a double-box break. [c/db]

[OVERRUN]

Shelton remained in control after the break. Excalibur said the match was almost all Strickland. Excalibur hyped Lio Rush vs. Kommander for Rampage, and Fletcher vs. Kommander, Thunder Rosa vs. Harley Cameron, and Anna Jay vs. Mariah May for the AEW Women’s Title on Collision, and then The Conglomeration vs. The Learning Tree and Malakai Black vs. Adam Cole on Dynamite next week.

Shelton and Swerve battled back and forth for a few minutes. Swerve landed a leaping Flatliner. Both were down and slow to get up. Excalibur said it might be the last gasp for Swerve.

