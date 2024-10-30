Adam Cole says it is his goal to end his career in AEW, confusion behind his role as Devil character vs. MJF

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Adam Cole intends to end his career in AEW. Cole was asked whether or not he wants to end his career in AEW by James Stewart on the Stick To Wrestling Podcast.

“Of course, like we say in pro wrestling, obviously, never say never,” said Cole.” You never know what’s going to happen, but I love AEW with all of my heart. I love our crew. I love our boss. I love our fans. I absolutely love it here and have no real plans of leaving.”

Cole was also asked about costing MJF the AEW World Title and revealing himself as the Devil and the confusion behind a face in that instance.

“I understand big time why a lot of this could be confusing or hard to understand, but I think the easiest way for me to put this is do my best to remind everyone who the real MJF is,” said Cole.

“I mean this truthfully. Again, did what I do. Did what the Undisputed Kingdom do…was it mean, nasty, and a little extreme. Yeah it probably was, but I honestly mean this, it needed to be. MJF needed to be taught a lesson. The way he’s treated anyone he’s ever interacted with all throughout AEW whether it’s Wardlow, Sammy Guevara, Danny Garcia…this guy has shown his true colors time and time again and the truth is, Adam Cole I may be a nice guy, but I’m also not stupid.

“This is not my first rodeo. I know what type of guy MJF is. I know the lesson I needed to teach him and it was a mean one, but I really do think for the betterment of AEW. Otherwise, MJF is going walk all over everyone for years and year and years and if I’m the guy that needs to teach him that lesson, so be it.”

Adam Cole is set to wrestle Buddy Matthews tonight on AEW Dynamite in his first match since he returned from injury at the WrestleDream PPV.