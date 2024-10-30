FREE PODCAST 10/30 – WKPWP Flagship from 5 Yrs Ago: Keller & Wells discuss Crown Jewel results, Finn Balor NXT promo, AEW modeling itself after NJPW, Bray’s future, Dynamite strengths and weaknesses (159 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s Flagship Flashback episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast from five years ago (10-31-2019), PWTorch editor Wade Keller was joined by guest cohost Kelly Wells from the “PWT Talks NXT” PWTorch Dailycast and PWTorch.com’s NXT TV reporter. They discuss the following topics including many provided by listener calls and listener emails: WWE Crown Jewel results, what now for both Bray Wyatt and Seth Rollins, the first-ever women’s match in Saudi Arabia, Finn Balor’s first heel NXT promo, AEW Dynamite strengths and weaknesses after five weeks, the ACH/Jordan Myles t-shirt controversy, AEW modeling itself after New Japan, and much more.

