FREE PODCAST 10/28 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – WWE Raw w/Keller & Narayanan: Jimmy-Jey-Sami-Solo dynamic, Crown Jewel six-man tag announcement, Seth-Breakker, on-site report, callers, chat, mailbag (136 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by PWTorch’s Tej Narayanan. They begin by discussing the pros and cons of the two-hour format of Raw after four weeks, the Jimmy-Jey reunion follow-up and Sami being told he’s not family and then getting caught talking with Solo, Dominik vs. Damien Priest, and more with live callers, chat, and email interactions throughout. Also, an on-site report at the end.

