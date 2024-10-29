News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 10/28 – WKH – WWE Raw review: Jimmy and Jey discuss their reunion, Jey tells Sami he’s not family, Sami chats with Solo, plus Dom vs. Priest, Sheamus vs. Kaiser, Seth-Reed parking lot brawl (19 min.)

October 29, 2024

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller reviews the Oct. 28 edition of WWE Raw featuring a Jimmy and Jey following up on their reunion, Sami Zayn caught chatting with Solo Sikoa, a tag team triple threat match, Sheamus vs. Ludwig Kaiser, Seth Rollins-Bronson Reed brawl, and more.

DIRECT LINK:  VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

ALL CONTENT © TDH COMMUNICATIONS INC. 2024