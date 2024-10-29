AEW DYNAMITE PREVIEW (10/30): Announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

When: Wednesday, October 30, 2024

Where: Cleveland, Ohio at Wolstein Center

How To Watch: Live on TBS

Attendance: WrestleTix reports today that 2,669 tickets have been distributed so far; arena is set up for 3,341. The arena has a capacity of 15,000 spectators when configured for special events.

Announced Matches & Other Notes

Young Bucks vs. Private Party – AEW World Tag Team Championship match

Swerve Strickland vs. Shelton Benjamin

“The Brickhouse” Kamille vs. Kris Statlander

Adam Cole vs. Buddy Matthews

Orange Cassidy to appear

“Hangman” Adam Page to speak

