AEW DYNAMITE PREVIEW (10/30): Announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch

When: Wednesday, October 30, 2024
Where: Cleveland, Ohio at Wolstein Center
How To Watch: Live on TBS
Attendance: WrestleTix reports today that 2,669 tickets have been distributed so far; arena is set up for 3,341. The arena has a capacity of 15,000 spectators when configured for special events.
Announced Matches & Other Notes
- Young Bucks vs. Private Party – AEW World Tag Team Championship match
- Swerve Strickland vs. Shelton Benjamin
- “The Brickhouse” Kamille vs. Kris Statlander
- Adam Cole vs. Buddy Matthews
- Orange Cassidy to appear
- “Hangman” Adam Page to speak
