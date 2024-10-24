AEW DYNAMITE RESULTS (10/23): Amin’s report on Ladder War for ROH Title between Mark Briscoe and Chris Jericho, the latest Moxley victim, Fletcher explains himself, Hook confronts dad’s attackers

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

AEW DYNAMITE REPORT

OCTOBER 23, 2024

WEST VALLEY CITY, UTAH AT MAVERICK CENTER

AIRED LIVE ON TBS

BY AMIN AJANI, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Commentators: Excalibur, Tony Schiavone, Matt Menard



Ring Announcer: Justin Roberts

Attendance: WrestleTix reports shortly before the show that 2,548 tickets had been distributed; arena is set up for 2,849.

—The show opened with a Jon Moxley promo saying he hates what AEW has become. He said you works for him now. He told the AEW locker room to stand down while you can. He said to imagine what AEW would become if they work together. He said someone will be destroyed together for the greater good. They cut to outside the arena with Daniel Garcia, Orange Cassidy and Mark Briscoe were accompanied by the AEW mid-card geek squad waiting for the arrival of Jon Moxley and the rest of his crew.

(Amin’s Thoughts: This might be light praise but not really sure. Was good there were no top stars outside being positioned with the mid-card of the AEW roster.)

—The camera panned inside the arena with the crowd cheering. Excalibur hyped the AEW Dynamite card. They showed highlights of “Hangman” Adam Page costing Jay White his match against Christian Cage last week on Dynamite.

—Tony Schiavone was inside the ring. Schiavone called “Hangman” Adam Page who made his entrance to a strong heel reaction. Daddy Magic was on commentary with Excalibur. Schiavone brought up Hangman’s loss to White at WrestleDream. He brought up Hangman costing White his match against Christian. Schiavone asked Hangman where his mind is at? Hangman grabbed the mic from Schiavone’s hand. Hangman spoke about attacking Juice Robinson and said he took White’s head off last week. He said he knocked out Austin Gunn so bad that he doesn’t remember his brother’s name.

Colten Gunn appeared inside the ring jumping Hangman from behind. Hangman ducked as Colten went flying over the timekeeper area. Hangman attempted to choke Colten with his belt. Jay White came out with Juice Robinson to make the save. Juice and White stood on opposite sides of the ring. White tackled Hangman to the mat. Hangman left the ring. White told Hangman he can’t hide from him. He said he always has Hangman’s number. He said Hangman can use his weapons. He said when the bell rings, Hangman can’t measure up to him. He said he will see Hangman soon.

(Amin’s Thoughts: Jay White has done good playing babyface but still showing the same level of intensity in his promos. I liked White mentioning how Hangman needs the weapons but can’t beat him in a straight wrestling match. This was a positive and got me interested in Hangman and White having a rematch.)

—They aired a highlight packaging hyping the Sammy Guevara vs. Shelton Benjamin match. Guevara spoke about being in AEW for the past five years. He said his life changed for the better because of AEW. He said he wants to repay AEW by giving the crowd a moment. He said he wants to go against one of the best. He spoke about Shelton Benjamin’s debut on AEW last week. MVP said there’s always a motive. Benjamin said they aren’t here to make friends. He said they are here to win championships and make money. MVP said the agenda is taking over.

(1) SAMMY GUEVARA vs. SHELTON BENJAMIN (w/MVP)

Benjamin took control early, launching Guevara with an overhead throw. Guevara responded by catching Benjamin with a dropkick. Guevara used Benjamin’s momentum, sending him to the floor. Guevara connected with a springboard moonsault to the floor. Guevara went for a dive but MVP stood in Guevara’s win. Benjamin caught Guevara going for a dive with an overhead belly-to-belly suplex on the floor. [c]

Benjamin was in full control launching Guevara with a pair of German Suplex. Guevara responded by nailing Benjamin with a series of superkicks. Guevara made a comeback hitting a corkscrew dive to the floor. Guevara went for a springboard but Benjamin caught him on the landing. Benjamin went for a German Suplex but Guevara landed on his feet. Guevara connected with a popup cutter but Benjamin kicked out at one. Guevara went for a dive but Benjamin caught him with a superkick. This was a nice callback to Shawn Michael catching Benjamin in mid-air with Sweet Chin Music on WWE Raw. Benjamin rocked Guevara with a second superkick. Benjamin followed by hitting a rising knee strike. Benjamin delivered a T-Bone Suplex for the win.

WINNER: Shelton Benjamin in 10:14

(Amin’s Thoughts: A good action packed match as Benjamin and Guevara worked well together. I liked the Benjamin/HBK superkick callback spot which was cool. It’s really cool to see Benjamin getting his chance to shine since arriving in AEW. Benjamin and “Swerve” Strickland wrestling next is an interesting match. This isn’t the right time for Benjamin to take a loss. I could see Bobby Lashley making his AEW debut next week costing Strickland the match against Benjamin. That sets up Lashely and Strickland for Full Gear PPV. This was good and would say my highlight of the show.)

—Renee Paquette was standing outside the locker room. AEW Women’s World Champion Mariah May appeared holding a suitcase in hand. Renee asked May if she was leaving? May told Renee this suitcase doesn’t belong here. She chucked the open suitcase across the hall. Anna Jay appeared. Christopher Daniels appeared right away stopping Jay from brawling with May. Daniels gave Jay a AEW Women’s World Title match.

—They aired a Kyle Fletcher and Will Ospreay highlight package.

—Tony Schiavone was inside the ring. Schiavone called Don Callis and Kyle Fletcher to the ring. Callis said Kyle Fletcher has something important to say. Fletcher said the people can boo him all he wants. He said he’s here to talk to Will Ospreay. He said it’s been 11 days since he cost him the AEW International Title. He spoke about Ospreay having a herniated disc. He said the crowd is to blame like Ospreay. He claimed people said he was the brightest star in wrestling. There was a light “Ospreay” chant. He said then Ospreay appeared in AEW. He said people called him the next Ospreay. He said he took the comparison as an insult.

He said he was better than Ospreay. He said Ospreay had a killer instinct when he first joined the United Empire. The crowd began chanting “Wrap It Up!” Yikes! Fletcher said Callis bought up all the TV time he wanted. He yelled to the crowd to listen to him. The crowd booed. He said Kazuchika Okada bought Ospreay into New Japan Pro-Wrestling as his mentor. He said Ospreay stabbed Okada in the back. He brought up how Ospreay stepped up when Kenny Omega left NJPW. He mentioned people saying Ospreay would never fill Omega’s shoes. He said Ospreay used a screwdriver to attack Omega. He said he saw the writing on the wall. He called Ospreay selfish. He challenged Ospreay to face him next week. He said will keep hitting Ospreay with a Tiger Driver. He said he can be nothing like Ospreay if he wants to take the company to new heights. Callis handed Fletcher a shaver. Fletcher saved his head. He kept screaming into the camera that he’s nothing like Ospreay.

(Amin’s Thoughts: They gave Kyle Fletcher a chance to put over his program with Will Ospreay. The promo did drag at points and was going a bit long. I will say Fletcher did a good job shutting down the crowd’s chant. Fletcher sounded good and spoke with confidence. I’m totally fine with Fletcher and Ospreay having a short program as they have history together as former partners. Ospreay is one of AEW biggest stars so he’s going to be fine. The key will be the followup with Fletcher once his program with Ospreay wraps up.) [c]

—They showed highlights of Ricochet appearing at Maple Leaf Pro Wrestling show over the weekend confronting AEW International Champion Konosuke Takeshita.

—Renee interviewed Ricochet backstage. Ricochet said he’s a man of his word and would show up anywhere to get his hands on Konosuke Takeshita. He said Takeshita screwed him over the AEW International Title twice. He called Takeshita out on Rampage. MVP appeared with Shelton Benjamin. MVP brought up his past history with Ricochet. He handed Ricochet his business card. He said Ricochet was wearing a nice suit.

(Amin’s Thoughts: Ricochet made his AEW debut late August at All In at Wembley Stadium. Less than three months later they have Ricochet making appearances already on Rampage which is AEW’s lowest rated TV show and soon to be cancelled if the reports are true.)

(2) BRIAN CAGE & LANCE ARCHER vs. ENHANCEMENT TALENT

Cage planted one enhancement talent with a German Suplex. Archer and Cage delivered a running boot/German Suplex combo to the other enhancement talent. Cage delivered a Chokeslam/Powerbomb combo to an enhancement talent for the win.

WINNERS: Brian Cage & Lance Archer in 1:00

(Amin’s Thoughts: This was a nice showcase win for Archer and Cage. It’s really hard to get interested in much when it comes to AEW’s creative direction. The followup once again will be key to see how Archer and Cage do when they face actual tag teams. The positive here is AEW’s Tag Team Division isn’t good for the most part. Archer and Cage teaming together could bring some much needed freshness.) [c]

—The show returned from break with the AEW mid-card geek squad still waiting outside for the arrival of Jon Moxley and his crew. Chuck Taylor appeared telling Kyle O’Reilly and Orange Cassidy that Mark Briscoe’s match was next. Taylor wanted to have a word with Orange. He spoke about living together with Orange for 20 years. He brought up how AEW came along. He told Orange that he wasn’t sure if anyone else could beat Moxley. He brought up how Orange beat Moxley before. He told Orange to step up. Orange and Taylor walked into the arena.

(3) MARK BRISCOE vs. CHRIS JERICHO — Ladder Wars for the ROH World Title

Briscoe chucked a ladder into the ring as he was making his entrance. Briscoe took control rocking Jericho with a spear. Briscoe delivered a running forearm sending Jericho crashing through a pair of tables on the floor. Briscoe thought about climbing the ladder but instead went after Jericho on the floor. Jericho moved out of the way as Briscoe went crashing through a ladder. Briscoe quickly entered the ring stopping Jericho from climbing the ladder. Jericho rammed a ladder into Briscoe’s face. Briscoe was busted open from the top of his head. Briscoe rolled away. They showed a shot of Briscoe who was blading himself on camera. Nice job cameraman. The camera man went back to Jericho posing. [c]

Briscoe delivered a Death Valley Driver sending Jericho crashing onto a ladder. Briscoe made a comeback hitting a flying cannonball onto Jericho. Briscoe left the ring to grab a table. Meanwhile, Jericho was back on his feet climbing the ladder. Briscoe and Jericho exchanged strikes on a ladder. Jericho knocked Briscoe off the ladder. Briscoe tipped the ladder over to knock Jericho off. Briscoe moved as Jericho caught his leg inside a ladder. Briscoe climbed to the top of the ladder. Bryan Keith came out stopping Briscoe from grabbing the ROH World Title. Rocky Romero appeared whacking Keith with a kendo stick. Romero chased Keith to the back.

Briscoe was standing on top of the ladder. Briscoe delivered a Froggy Bow from top of the ladder sending Jericho crashing through the table. Briscoe planted Jericho with a Jay Driller. Briscoe went to climb the ladder. Big Bill came out. Big Bill delivered a chokeslam sending Briscoe crashing through two tables on the floor. Big Bill carried Jericho on his shoulders up the ladder. Jericho grabbed the ROH World Title for the win.

WINNER: Chris Jericho won the ROH World Title at 15:44

—Big Bill and Chris Jericho celebrated inside the ring. The music played as Tomohiro Ishii came out with Rocky Romero.

(Amin’s Thoughts: Let me say this. Briscoe and Jericho both worked hard taking some wild bumps which you expect to see in an AEW ladder match. People will now say Briscoe can move away from ROH and be a regular on AEW TV. Briscoe has been a featured regular on AEW TV as the ROH World Champion. The problem here is Jericho winning the ROH World Title. The Learning Tree character has not been entertaining in the least and it’s just a way to give Jericho more on-screen time. Could this maybe lead to Big Bill being the one to beat Jericho for the ROH World Title? I would rather see Big Bill split away from Jericho and focus on winning an AEW Title. We’ve already seen Jericho have a run with the ROH World Title. My guess is Tony Khan’s thinking is putting the ROH World Title on Jericho could be a helpful way to get ROH a possible TV deal? Apart from that, not really sure how putting the ROH Title on Jericho helps anything. I just have one question. Who’s the last wrestler that Jericho has helped get over that he’s worked with?)

—They aired a training highlight package of Kris Statlander and Kamille preparing for their match next week.

—Adam Cole made his entrance to a strong babyface reaction. Cole asked the crowd if they were ready for story time? Suddenly, we heard Roderick Strong playing his comedic mid-card geek character screaming “Adam!” He said Cole had to get some things off his chest on MJF. He said MJF used Cole to get the fans to care about him. Strong said they checked on Cole when he was injured. Mike Bennett said MJF thinks this group was formed because of him. He said this friendship is bigger than MJF. Matt Taven said this was about us. Strong said he was proud of Cole coming back from his injury. He said he’s proud of Cole and wanted to help take out MJF together. Strong said he wants MJF first. Cole said they should finish it tonight. Cole called MJF to the ring so they could take turns attacking MJF.

MJF appeared on the screen getting a massage. He said he never knew Cole still wanted to get his hands on him. He said Cole will never get his hands on him. MJF dangled a carrot. MJF said if Cole or any member wins three matches in a row first gets to face him at the Full Gear PPV. He said he won’t be showing up until Full Gear so Cole can’t get his hands on him. Cole and Strong shook hands. The Undisputed Kingdom all shared a hug. They showed Kyle O’Reilly watching backstage.

(Amin’s Thoughts: They are trying really hard to right the wrongs from the Devil storyline. Roderick Strong was the one who did the heavy lifting in this segment. They had Strong bring up Cole’s injury to try making this storyline make any sort of sense. Cole should’ve been the one to explain last week that he came to MJF’s aid at the Grand Slam show last year which led to injury. That gives Cole the reason for turning babyface and wanting the match because MJF hasn’t changed. The stipulation added was interesting to possibly lead to a split between Cole and Strong. This could be a way for Undisputed Kingdom to go heel as they were presented as the babyface and not Cole. I will say Cole splitting away from The Undisputed Kingdom doesn’t do anything for me at all. That’s mostly because The Undisputed Kingdom without Cole has been presented like a mid-card act on the show.)

—They aired a highlight package of Penelope Ford explaining her actions towards attacking Jamie Hayter. Ford complained about Hayter being handed everything while she was at home for two years with an injury.

—Renee interviewed Jamie Hayter backstage. Hayter said everything that came out of Ford’s mouth was BS. Hayter explained how she worked to get where she is. She spoke about working in front of 20 drunk men for 20 quid. She said Ford was nowhere to be found. She challenged Ford to a match in two weeks on Dynamite.

(4) HOUSE OF BLACK (Malakai Black & Brodie King & Buddy Matthew) vs. KEVIN KOA & JADEN MONROE & PIRATA DE LA MUERTE

Black rocked Muerte with a Black Mass right away. Buddy delivered a flying double stomp to Koa. House of Black delivered a triple corner attack to Monroe. King planted Monroe with a powerbomb. Buddy followed by hitting a Curb Stomp for the win.

WINNERS: Malakai Black, Brodie King & Buddy Matthews in 2:00

—Buddy Matthews delivered a promo after the match. He said since Adam Cole is now cleared. He challenged Cole to a match next week on Dynamite.

(Amin’s Thoughts: A quick showcase for House of Black who looked great in the win. Buddy and Cole should have a really good match next week.)

—Renee was backstage with Adam Cole and the Undisputed Kingdom. Cole said he was going to ask Buddy about his challenge. Malakai Black and Brodie King walked by. Cole asked Buddy if he had a problem with him? Buddy said he wanted to prove one point. Cole asked what’s that? Buddy walked away. Buddy returned telling Cole to show he’s fragile.

(5) KAMILLE (w/Mercedes Mone) vs. QUEEN AMINATA

Kamille took control early, rocking Aminata with a running splash in the corner. Aminata battled back, rocking Kamille with strikes. Aminata caught Kamille with a sloppy looking head scissors. Aminta connected with a knee strike for a near fall. There was another miss-communication spot with Aminata trying to maintain control which led to a sloppy rollup for a near fall. Kamille caught Aminata coming off the ropes with a slam for a near fall. [c]

Amita rocked Kamille with strikes returning from break. Aminta made a comeback rocking Kamille with a sliding kick for a near fall. Aminata went for a Dragon Sleeper but Kamille broke free. Kamille went for a power bomb but Aminata countered into a head scissors rollup for two. Kamille responded catching Aminata with a torture rack slam for two. Kamille delivered a reverse DDT for the win.

WINNER: Kamille in 8:15

(Amin’s Thoughts: I’m really not sure what to feel about this match. This wasn’t bad but wasn’t good either. There was some clear miss-communication which was clearly spotted. I like seeing Aminata having matches on Dynamite. The problem here is having Aminata losing matches isn’t helping her get over. The other problem is Kamille has a match next with Statlander who they are setting up as Mone’s next challenger. Why is Kamille having a 50/50 match with Aminata before facing Statlander next week on TV?)

—Kris Statlander came out after the match. Kamille and Statlander had a stare down. Mone tried to keep Kamille and Statlander apart. Mone went for a cheap shot but Statlander no-sold it. Statlander attacked both Kamille and Mone. Kamille and Statlander exchanged strikes. Mone held onto Statlander’s leg. Kamille planted Statlander with a reverse DDT.

(Amin’s Thoughts: I liked the visual seeing Kamille and Statlander having their stare down. The quick brawl got me looking forward to their match next week. They have protected Kamille for the most part. I don’t feel now is the right time for Kamille to take her first loss on AEW TV. Mone getting involved in the finish which leads to Statlander getting a title match at Full Gear would be fine.)

—The AEW mid-card geek squad were still waiting outside the arena. They saw an SUV arriving. Christian Cage appeared with Mother and Nick Wayne. Christian saw Kip Sabian sneaking away. Christian chased Sabian into the arena. Sabian made his way inside the ring. Christian, Mother and Nick Wayne stopped Sabian inside the ring. The camera cut backstage as Hook was shown arriving at the arena. Renee asked Hook about the security footage he saw. Hook said it was the people standing inside the ring that attacked Taz.

Hook made his way to the ring. Hook launched Nick Wayne with a T-Bone Suplex. Hook backed Christian into the corner. Sabian gave Hook a low blow from behind. Christian said he knows what Sabian has been doing. He told Sabian to stay in the corner. Christian gave Nick the orders to deliver Wayne’s World. Hook caught Nick in Red Rum. Christian whacked Hook with his briefcase. Nick delivered Wayne’s World to Hook. Christian delivered the Kill Switch to Hook onto the briefcase. [c]

(Amin’s Thoughts: Christian has the briefcase for an AEW World Title match. Moxley is currently the top heel champion so it wouldn’t make sense for Christian to go after Moxley. I don’t see Moxley losing the AEW World Title anytime soon. This program is fine giving Christian something to do. Christian is a great veteran wrestler and knows the business. Maybe with Christian’s help, he can bring out the on-screen character that is lacking in Hook. Sabian was part of a long list of AEW mid-carders. This is a good thing for Sabian to be paired with Christian.)

(6) THE ELITE (Jack Perry, Matthew & Nicholas Jackson) vs. DANIEL GARCIA & PRIVATE PARTY (Zay & Quen)

The match began with a brawl between both teams. Zay and Quen delivered stereo plancha to Matthew and Nicholas on the floor. Zay leaped off Garcia delivering a corner splash to The Bucks in the corner. They showed a split screen of the AEW mid-card geek squad outside. The Bucks took control rocking Garcia with a double superkick. Perry planted Garcia with a Hangman DDT on the floor. Nicholas delivered a draping Swanton Bomb to Zay. [c]

Stokely Hathaway was shown ringside for the match. Perry delivered a powerbomb sending Garcia crashing through the timekeeper’s table. Matthew and Nicholas delivered stereo splashes to Zay for two. Zay connected with a double springboard head scissors to The Bucks. Quen ran wild planting Perry with a power slam. The Bucks responded by catching Quen with a double superkick.

Zay went for a dive but The Bucks moved out of the way. The Bucks rocked Zay with a double superkick. Perry followed by hitting a Poisonrana for two. The Bucks delivered a double stomp/slingshot powerbomb to Zay but Quen made the save. Garcia returned, rocking Perry with a running boot. The Bucks went for TK Driver but Quen made the save. Zay caught Matthew with a Silly String rollup for the win.

WINNERS: Daniel Garcia, Zay & Quen in 13:36

—Zay told The Bucks they wanted another shot at the AEW World Tag Team Titles. The Bucks left the ring and walked to the back. Zay said he had an offer The Bucks wouldn’t turn down. Zay said if they lose next week then Private Party will split up as a team. Quen looked at Zay with a surprised look. The Bucks accepted the match.

(Amin’s Thoughts: This was your party Dynamite match on the show. A fun action packed match with everyone getting a chance to shine. I liked the storylines that played out throughout the match. They are clearly setting up Garcia as Perry’s next challenger for the TNT Title. I would put the TNT Title on Garcia at Full Gear if they are serious about pushing Garica as a top talent. The stipulation added about Private Party splitting up was an interesting twist and adds stakes to the AEW Tag Team Titles. This is really interesting because The Young Bucks are beyond stale as on-screen characters and have done nothing as champions. Private Party aren’t exactly over either so seeing them as champion wouldn’t do much. The dilemma is both Zay and Quen would get completely lost in the AEW mid-card as singles wrestlers. We shall see what happens in the tag title match.)

—The AEW mid-card geek squad were outside the arena. A truck arrived at the arena. Marina Shafir came out of the truck alone. Claudio Castagnoli and Wheeler Yuta appeared from behind attacking Garcia and Private Party. The Bucks were watching from ringside. Jon Moxley appeared dragging Chuck Taylor to the ring. Yuta placed a chair around Taylor’s knee. Claudio removed the chair from Taylor’s leg. Claudio placed the chair on Taylor’s neck. Moxley gave the orders. Claudio delivered a Curb Stomp to Taylor onto a chair. Orange Cassidy ran down. Moxley, Claudio and Yuta left through the crowd. The rest of the AEW geek squad entered the ring. Orange had a serious look on his face. AEW medical team checked on Taylor. The show ended.

(Amin’s Thoughts: Orange Cassidy is a great in-ring wrestler who has very good matches. For the most part Orange’s on-screen character has been one dimensional. The most recent time we’ve seen glimpses of main event potential was when Orange had his feud with Moxley last year during this same period between September to November. The angle was effective with Moxley and his crew going after Chuck Taylor as he was paired with Orange as part of the Best Friends with Kris Statlander and Trent Beretta. They really need Orange to cut that big promo to wanting fans to see him beat Moxley and win the AEW World Title. I have one more take away from this angle and show. They really made all the AEW wrestlers standing outside the arena for the show come off looking like the biggest dorks.)

FINAL THOUGHTS: There was some good stuff with Benjamin’s match. I also liked the Fletcher and White promos on the show. The main event trios match was fun. The rest of the show was either average or just not good for the most part depending on how you feel about AEW’s presentation when it comes to storytelling. Overall, an underwhelming episode of Dynamite. The AEW product has been cold for a while. What’s more disappointing is that the AEW television shows (not PPV) haven’t been enjoyable to watch for quite some time now. This show didn’t change that feeling at all.

