VIP AUDIO 10/23 – WKH – AEW Dynamite review: Bucks & Perry vs. Private Party & Garcia, Fletcher’s statement in-ring promo, Mox takes out another victim, Hook attacks attackers of Taz, more (26 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller reviews the Oct. 23 edition of AEW Dynamite featuring The Young Bucks & Jack Perry vs. Private Party & Danny Garcia, Kyle Fletcher’s statement in-ring promo, Jon Moxley takes out Chuck Taylor which could lead to Orange Cassidy agreeing to step up, Hook attacks attackers of Taz, Hangman Page-Jay White interact, and more.
