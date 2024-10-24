AEW DYNAMITE HITS & MISSES (10/22): Lash Legend & Jakra Jackson vs. Iyo Sky & Kairi Sane, plus Oba Femi, Jaida Parker, Tank & Hank, Giulia, Zaria hype

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Lash Legend & Jakara Jackson vs. Kairi Sane & Iyo Sky: Hit

I forgot just how big and powerful Lash Legend is until you see her in the ring with a “smaller” opponent. Damn, she’s impressive. Nice return welcome from the NXT audience for Kairi Sane & Iyo Sky. This was a fun match. I’ve warmed up to Jakara Jackson’s work and Legend has just exceeded my expectations in the ring. I love Chelsea Green & Piper Niven’s interference (which I usually hate), but the three brands interspersing is a treat at times (and I love me some Chelsea Green!)

Jaida Parker vs. Tatum Paxley: MISS! (kidding…Minor Hit)

The match was okay, I gave a Miss (sarcastically) for the Tatum Paxley loss (if you have followed my reporting, I have a…favoritism towards Paxley…). Jaida Parker is getting a well-deserved push, so I understand the necessary loss, but I also like the continued feud with Choo (and possible partners), leading up to Halloween Havoc

Oba Femi vs. Luca Crusifino: Hit

I’ve always felt there is money in Oba Femi as a heel. They need to change his music, but I think they could do it. He’s a perfect heel. D’Angelo might be the one guy that the NXT Universe would turn on Femi for. Femi is money as a bad guy.

Sol Ruca vs. Karmen Petrovic: Minor Hit

Petrovic seems to missing…’something’… to this viewer. Ruca is a great babyface and she carried Petrovic to a positive match.

Tank & Hank vs. OTM: Miss

I like Hank & Tank, but I’m not a fan of the interference win or the post celebration. One of the problems with NXT is the lack of direction as to who is the heel and who is the face…

Giulia & Stephanie Vaquer vs. Fatal Influence: Hit

I’m a newbie with the work of Vaquer, but I’m a huge fan so far. Fun match between these two teams.

Zaria Debut: ???

I’m totally in the dark about Zaria, but the hype in Vic Joseph’s calling has me interested!

