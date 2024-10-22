NXT TV RESULTS (10/22): Wells’s live report on Trick Williams & Ethan Page face-to-face, Iyo Sky & Kairi Sane vs. Lash Legend & Jakara Jackson, Giulia & Stephanie Vaquer vs. Fallon Henley & Jacy Jayne, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

NXT TV RESULTS

OCTOBER 15, 2024

ORLANDO, FLA. AT CAPITOL WRESTLING CENTER

LIVE ON CW NETWORK

REPORT BY KELLY WELLS (@spookymilk), PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

NXT Commentators: Vic Joseph, Booker T

Ring Announcer: Mike Rome

Backstage Correspondent(s): Sarah Schreiber

CLICK HERE TO LISTEN TO OUR POST-SHOW PODCAST

-Some of tonight’s combatants were shown arriving earlier today.

(1) DAMAGE CTRL (Iyo Sky & Kairi Sane) vs. META-FOUR (Lash Legend & Jakara Jackson)

NXT is still going with “representing Meta-Four” while the main roster calls them “The Meta Girls,” which eliminates the whole point of the wordplay.

Sky grappled Jackson to the mat early. Sky did a few backflips to evade a move and dropkicked Jackson. Sky jawed at Legend, then tagged Sane. Damage Control was getting a lot of love from the audience. Sane hit a dropkick and laid in some chops. Sane missed in a corner and Jackson finally took over on offense, although she tagged right away. Legend casually absorbed some rights, then lifted Sane for a slam attempt, but Sane slid down for an attempt at a rollup. Sane went up for a crucifix, but couldn’t take her down. Sky charged and Legend caught her also, so she did her spot where she went up and down between the ropes, hitting each opponent’s head against the ropes. Vic called this one “Double Dribble.”

After some reversals, Sane hit a rana on Legend out of the ring. Jackson charged and got dumped. Sane hit a cross-body on Legend, and Sky hit a moonsault that took out both of Meta-Four as the match went to commercial. [c]

Sky had Jackson dominated upon return. She hit a double stomp and both sold on the mat, suggesting a heat sequence on Sky during the break. Sane made the tag and laid in some shots and a spear. An interfering Lash missed a pump kick and Sane shoved her into the corner, along with Jackson, and speared both. Sane went high and hit a high cross-body on Jackson for two. Sane laid out Jackson and tagged Sky, who launched Sane for an InSane Elbow. Legend made the save, then the tag. Sky went for a springboard but she missed and crumbled; the rope may still have been shaking from Sane running against it. It was bonzo gonzo for a minute and Meta-Four set up their finisher, but Piper Niven tripped and then attacked Jackson for either a DQ win for Meta-Four or No Contest; as usual, we weren’t told. Chelsea Green was also on hand as the tag scene continued to involve multiple parties.

NO CONTEST(?) at 11:23.

(Wells’s Analysis: Lash and Jakara mostly hung with the main roster talent here; they’ve both come a long way (and recently, in Jakara’s case). This was a perfectly good opener heading into the angle)

-Earlier today, Hank & Tank got on loudspeakers to introduce NASCAR racer Cole Custer in front of a pretty small crowd. OTC got in their faces and said he was taking time away from them. They argued.

-Jaida Parker was introduced ahead of her match with Tatum Paxley. [c]

-Earlier today, Sol Ruca, Brinley Reece and Karmen Petrovic worked out. Ashante “Thee” Adonis showed up and said he knew they shared a moment last week. They talked a bit and Karmen played a little hard to get but clearly was giving him the eyes. Ruca tried to suggest Petrovic wasn’t into him, but Petrovic said Ruca had no idea what she wanted.

-There was a spot for the Wednesday, November 6th show at one of the major ECW arenas of old, flexing away from Tuesday likely as it’s Election Day.

(2) TATUM PAXLEY vs. JAIDA PARKER

Paxley took the early advantage and got a two after an elbow drop. She got a rollup for two and then snapped on a body scissors, then rolled Parker all around and into a trap pin for two. Paxley hit a dropkick, fired up, and hit a cross-body in the corner. She tried in another corner, but Parker caught her, set her up on the second ropes, and hit her hip attack. Parker laid in a knee and then stomped Paxley against the ropes. Suplex and a cover for two by Parker. Backstage, Lola Vice watched on a monitor.

Parker worked a brief abdominal stretch. The two went to reversals and missed shots. Paxley hit a knee lift that showed a lot of light; the camera was at the worst angle. Paxley got in some ax-handles, then hit a sort of press slam for two. Inside cradle by Paxley got two. More reversals led to a short hip attack and then the full Hipnotic for the win for Parker.

WINNER: Jaida Parker at 4:15.

After the match, Vice attacked Parker but refs held her back. In the ring, Wendy Choo abducted Paxley and put her in a gear box and rolled her away. Apparently nobody was available to stop this?

(Wells’s Analysis: Not a bad little match here as Paxley continues to improve and be given much more offense than she got in the past. I feel like she’s been on the losing end for so long that they might be hesitant to try a push, but we’ve seen weirder things in NXT. Parker, for her part, seems firmly on the heel side once more, after a very short shift to the light for the sake of her match with Roxanne Perez. She’s strong in both roles)

-Lexis King told No Quarter Catch Crew that people still doubted his intentions to be good, but he still wanted to fight with honor for the Heritage Cup. Charlie Dempsey actually took him at face value and told him that he’s got his match, but it won’t be the outcome he wants. Wren Sinclair reminded Lexis that he still needed a corner man. King stroked his chin thoughtfully and walked off. [c]