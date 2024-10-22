News Ticker

FREE PODCAST 10/22 – WKPWP Tuesday Flagship: Keller & Fann compare the futures of Breakker and Jacob Fatu, Moxley’s first week as AEW Champ, Hogan on Fox News, Owens, NXT at ECW Arena, Omega, more (140 min.)

October 22, 2024

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents the Tuesday Flagship edition of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast with guest co-host Rich Fann, a PWTorch columnist and podcaster. They cover these topics:

  • Comparing the fast-rising stars of WWE who had a brief stare down on Raw that popped the crowd – Bron Breakker and Jacob Fatu – including comparing their likely place in WWE in coming years.
  • Thoughts on the Bron Breakker vs. Jey Uso IC Title main event on Raw including the Bloodline involvement.
  • The Kevin Owens-Cody Rhodes dynamic including how Owens shines in storylines like this.
  • Politics in pro wrestling these days with Hulk Hogan on Fox News in recent days and Undertaker & Kane talking about Batista who has been outspoken against Donald Trump.
  • WWE bringing NXT to the former ECW Arena on a Wednesday night and thoughts on whether NXT could come close to or even beat Dynamite that night in viewership.
  • Jon Moxley’s first week as AEW Champion and trying to figure out where they’re going with his new character, with comparisons to Kevin Owens in that some of what he says would seem to resonate as reasonable and just with some viewers.
  • Athena celebrating her record-length ROH Title reign off of AEW TV while Chris Jericho battles for the other main ROH Title on Dynamite.
  • The expected return of Kenny Omega and what he might contribute in this new post-heath-scare chapter of his AEW run with a changed landscape around him on the roster.
  • WWE’s white-glove treatment of the Crown Jewel Title belt.
  • The departure of Samantha Irvin and thoughts on ring announcers’ role in general.

ADDITIONAL LINKS…

PWTorch VIP membership…

https://www.pwtorch.com/govip

Or support us on Patreon…

https://www.patreon.com/pwtorchvip

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel…

https://www.youtube.com/pwtorch

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

ALL CONTENT © TDH COMMUNICATIONS INC. 2024