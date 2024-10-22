FREE PODCAST 10/22 – WKPWP WWE Raw Post-Show – 5 Yrs Ago: (10-21-2019) Keller & LeClair talk Street Profits vs. O.C., Rusev addresses Lashley & Lana, Humberto vs. Seth, live callers, mailbag (141 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s 5 Yrs Ago Flashback episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-show (10-21-2019), PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by PWTorch’s Brandon LeClair to review WWE Raw with live callers and mailbag questions along with an on-site correspondent from Cleveland, Ohio. They discussed with live callers the absence of the women, the confusing mystery partner/friend situation for the Street Profits vs. O.C. main event, Rusev addressing Bobby Lashley & Lana, Humberto vs. Seth Rollins and is Seth still a babyface, Drew McIntyre’s return against Ricochet, Cain Velasquez confronting Shelton Benjamin, and more. The on-site correspondent details the pre-Raw and post-Raw matches, notable crowd responses for Seth, Fiend, Cain, and others, plus various chants.

