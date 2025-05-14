NJPW BEST OF THE SUPER JUNIORS 32 NIGHT 3 REPORT (5/14) : Lansdell’s recap and analysis of Fujita vs Hiromu, Desperado vs Wayne, and more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

NJPW BEST OF THE SUPER JUNIORS NIGHT 3 REPORT

MAY 14, 2025

KORAKUEN HALL

TOKYO, JAPAN

AIRED LIVE ON NJPW WORLD

Chris Charlton was joined by El Phantasmo for commentary. A good choice, as someone who is a former Junior Heavyweight champion but who also has the right personality to do colour commentary.

(1) RYUSUKE TAGUCHI (2) vs. TITAN (0) – B Block match

Taguchi was coming off a definite upset win over Ishimori, while Titan was looking to recover from a loss to Desperado. The match started with a handshake, to the approval of the crowd. A loud Taguchi chant broke out as they circled each other.

Titan showed his acrobatic acumen early, using a backflip and a Matrix lean to avoid some attacks before sending Taguchi to the outside with a jumping back kick. He hit a tope to the floor and celebrated with a Mexican flag he took from a fan. Back inside, Titan hit a flurry of quick strikes, and Taguchi returned the favour. Taguchi hit an enzuigiri to finish his combo, hit the ropes but ran into a Titan butt-butt. Taguchi used his own Matrix dodge to go under a clothesline, then hit a butt-butt. He set up for the Bummer Ye, but Titan countered into a European clutch for the flash win!

WINNER: Titan (2 points) via pinfall in 3:00. (**)

(Lansdell’s Analysis: It was a lot of fun for the time it lasted, and with ten matches on the card we were always likely to get a couple of finishes like this. Taguchi got his surprise win early, and Titan needed to get on the comeback trail. This all made sense, and was a reasonable choice for matches to cut short.)

(2) NINJA MACK (2) vs. FRANCESCO AKIRA (0) – A Block match

Callum Newman and Jakob Austin Young came out with Akira, who managed the impressive feat of looking good while making his first-round opponent (Fujita) look dominant. Mack had the single highlight of the first round, backflipping all the way up the entranceway to chase Robbie X.

Akira somewhat uncharacteristically jumped the gun and hit a plancha to Mack on the outside before the bell. He rolled Mack into the ring and charged him in the corner with a clothesline. Mack sidestepped another charge and knocked Akira to the floor before hitting the backflipping Ninja Special to the outside. The crowd came alive for that spot, a reaction louder than most Japanese crowds would provide. Back inside the ring Mack hit a suplex for a two-count. He stretched out Akira’s arms, then transitioned to a sleeper that sent Akira scrambling for the ropes. Akira reversed a whip, rolled through a sunset flip, and doubled-stomped Mack in the gut.

Akira tried for Speed Fire but Mack resisted. Akira buried some knees into the midsection,Mack ducked a clothesline and tried for a sleeper again, but Akira escaped. Mack went for a spinning kick, Akira ducked it and hit a superkick. Mack flipped out of Speed Fire, cartwheeled, and hit an acrobatic kick for a two-count. Mack went to the top rope but Akira caught him and joined him on the ropes. Akira called for a brainbuster, Mack kicked him down, but Akira recovered and ran up the ropes to hit a super huracanrana…Mack landed on his feet! Akira, nonplussed, just hit the Fireball knees to the back of the head and picked up the points.

WINNER: Francesco Akira (2 points) via pinfall in 5:00. (**1/2)

(Lansdell’s Analysis: Another quick one, but also an exciting match with no brakes. When you know you only have to go five minutes you can afford to go all out, but you still have to have the ability to do so. If Akira really is a favourite this year, he needed a big and convincing win here. Mack is not at a point where people expect him to win, so this loss won’t damage him at all. I expect he will pick up another couple of wins before the end of the group stage.)

(3) KEVIN KNIGHT (0) vs. ROBBIE EAGLES (2) – B Block match

Knight and Eagles have had some history against each other in tag teams, so I was hoping for some of that familiarity to convert to quality here. Knight surprisingly lost to Mao, while Eagles beat Yoh in another minor upset.

Knight flipped out of an armdrag and hit a trio of his own. Eagles fled to the outside, where he sidestepped a Knight plancha. Knight landed on his feet, Eagles charged at him, Knight tried for a tilt-a-whirl slam but Eagles spun out to land on his feet. Knight tried to throw him back into the ring, Eagles swung himself around and hit a modified 619 from the apron. He ran the ropes and hit a beautiful tope con giro to the outside.

Back inside, both men landed heavy strikes before Eagles picked a leg and locked on the Ron Miller Special. Knight got to the ropes to break the hold, so Eagles attacked the knee. Eagles planted some round kicks to the chest, Knight blocked an attempted Asai DDT and hit a backbreaker to take control. Knight hit a pair of clotheslines and a big dropkick, posing for the fans before hitting a Stinger Splash. A one-armed Sky High got a two-count. Knight measured Eagles for the Spike DDT…Eagles blocked it and dropped Knight on his knees. He followed up with a pair of running double knee attacks in the corner, and covered for a two-count at the five-minute mark.

Eagles went to the top rope and went for a 450 splash, landing on his feet as Knight moved. From the apron Eagles tried a springboard dropkick to the knee, but Knight sidestepped and hit a standing splash to the back. They traded strikes, then superkicks, but Eagles outsmarted Knight and stepped back to avoid a Pele kick and clamp on the Ron Miller Special. Knight again reached the ropes. Eagles dropped his knees on Knight’s knee, then went to the top rope again. Knight recovered fast and met Eagles on the top, Eagles fought him off but Knight leapt up again. Once more Eagles pushed him down, and again Knight came back with a straight leap into a huracanrana off the top. With a burst of energy Knight hit the Spike DDT! 1…2…no! Knight looked shocked as his finisher did not put Eagles away. He lifted Eagles in a fireman’s carry, Eagles escaped and went for the Turbo Backpack, Knight countered with a victory roll for a near fall. He followed with a backslide for a two-count, but missed a Stinger Splash. He sidestepped a charging Eagles, but again Eagles stepped back to avoid a springboard attack and rolled him up for a near fall. Off the kickout, Eagles nailed a Shining Wizard and got the win.

WINNER: Robbie Eagles (4 points) via pinfall in 9:00. (***1/4)

(Lansdell’s Analysis: It felt a little disjointed at times, but there was a story here of Eagles using his smarts to avoid the bigger, faster man and counter everything. Knight had not won in Korauken coming into the match, and still hasn’t. There has been a fair bit said on commentary about Knight being close to the weight limit as a junior, and that it was likely his last year in the tournament. This might explain the two losses to open the tournament, but it’s still a surprise to me.)

(4) KUSHIDA (0) vs. ROBBIE X (0) – A Block match

This one was unlikely to have much impact on final standings, and was a style clash that could have been clunky. The early exchanges were smooth enough, with Kushida showing some agility and making a good base for Robbie’s antics. Kushida hit a loud chop in the corner, Robbie reversed an Irish whip and then caught Kushida mid-handspring with a backslide for a two-count. Not all innovation is head drops and flips! Robbie sent Kushida to the outside and followed with a plancha.

Back inside, Robbie applied a rear chinlock. Each man gouged the other in the eyes. Kushida escaped a fireman’s carry and applied an ankle lock, causing Robbie to reach for the ropes, at which point Kushida absolutely leathered his arm with a straight kick. He hit a shotei and a smooth flying armbar. Robbie rolled into a pinning combination for a two-count to break the hold as we went past five minutes. Robbie avoided a chop and hit a Pele kick, but his attempted handspring attack failed as his shoulder gave out. Kushida hit a basement dropkick to the shoulder to send Robbie to the floor, then a huracanrana off the apron. Back in the ring Kushida hit a satellite DDT for a two-count, transitioned right into a hammerlock using his legs, snapped the arm, then hit a dropkick to the shoulder. Kushida rolled into a DDT attempt but Robbie countered and dropped him face-first.

Robbie tried to powerbomb Kushida, struggled with the damage to his arm, then muscled him up and dropped him anyway for a near fall. Robbie rolled to the apron, slowly hauling himself to the top rope. Kushida recovered and hit a handstand kick, then went to the top with Robbie and applied a kimmura on the top rope. Robbie clapped his ears and went for the X Express…Kushida moved and started kicking at Robbie’s knees. Robbie countered a whip with a hands-free flip into a cutter, then went up top…X Express connected! 1…2…3!

WINNER: Robbie X (2 points) via pinfall in 9:00. (***)

(Lansdell’s Analysis: Parts of this match were very good. Props to Robbie for selling the damage to his arm while on offence, but the dude just cannot stop doing backflips at random moments. It detracts from the realness of the match for me. Kushida continues to look good in defeat. Neither man would be in my list of contenders, though stranger things have happened.)

(5) TAIJI ISHIMORI (0) vs. MAO (2) – B Block match

Mao came out with his DDT tag team partner Kanon. Their team name is Strange Love Connection, which I thought was Mao’s nickname, so I like him a tiny bit less now. Mao got a very good reception from the crowd. Each man was involved in an upset in round one, though on opposite ends of the decision.

Each man acrobatically avoided a big strike from the other in the opening exchange. Mao kipped up from a shoulder tackle, then slid out from under a crossbody. He posed for the fans with a faux muscle man pose. Ishimori hit the same pose, but of course he didn’t have to fake it. The mood changed as Ishimori slid between Mao’s legs, grabbed an arm, flipped Mao over, and twisted the arm. Ishimori used the corner post to continue assaulting Mao’s arm. On the outside, Ishimori grabbed a chair from under the ring and smacked the side of it into Mao’s arm against the post. We didn’t see it on camera, but apparently Kanon was arguing with the ref while that happened.

Ishimori tried to whip Mao into the bleachers, but Mao leapt up onto the wall, flipped over Ishimori, and kicked him in the gut. Mao climbed the steps into the bleachers and hit a cannonball senton to a standing Ishimori, much to the delight of the crowd. At the five-minute mark, both men were back in the ring. Mao hit a running boot with Ishimori leaning on the ropes, and followed up with a body attack for a two-count. Mao applied a crossface, but Ishimori reversed the hold into the Bone Lock. Mao rolled through the hold and reapplied his crossface, rolling away from the ropes. Ishimori turned the hold into a rolling prawn hold for a two-count. Ishimori tried for a Gedo clutch, Mao countered into his own Gedo clutch with a bridge for a two count. Ishimori tried a Gedo clutch again and got a near fall. They traded head kicks, then each man hit a lariat to leave them both down.

Mao staggered around as Ishimori peppered him with punches. Mao fired back with a slap and a back headbutt. Ishimori hit a handspring back kick, and Mao hit a rebound kick to leave both men reeling. Mao went for a Michinoku Driver…countered into a poison rana! That was so smooth, but didn’t look scripted at all. Ishimori went to the top rope for a 450 splash, Mao moved and Ishimori rolled through. Mao pulled the referee in front of him to stop an Ishimori lariat, then flew over the top of the ref to hit a cutter. Mao went for the Michinoku Driver again, Ishimori escaped and went for La Mistica, Mao spun through it and hit…oh man. I don’t know if that was intentional but Mao went for his own La Mistica and Ishimori didn’t manage to get a full flip in, resulting in a Mstica Driver. Mao set for a superkick, he connected flush and Ishimori reeled into the ropes. Mao hit the ropes and almost drove Ishimori’s jaw into his nose with a stiff palm strike for the win!

WINNER: Mao (4 points) via pinfall in 10:00. (***3/4)

(Lansdell’s Analysis: The fans loved this, which made it more entertaining as a viewer. I loved it too, I thought they worked well together and managed to give us some levity before making it serious. Mao is an interesting character and I did not expect him to win two matches total, let alone his first two. His normal offence is flashier than his finishers, but that’s hardly a unique thing. Ishimori starting at 0-2 was definitely not on my bingo card, but maybe he is being de-emphasized this year? This is definitely a match you want to go back and watch.)

(6) YOSHINOBU KANEMARU (0) vs. CLARK CONNORS (2) – A Block match

These two were involved in the War Dogs – House of Torture cage match at Wrestling Dontaku Night 1, and the animosity was evident as they went right into it. Kanemaru avoided a charging Connors in the corner, then countered a Jeep Flip with a basement dropkick to the knees. Kanemaru immediately applied a figure four, but Connors made it to the ropes. Kanemaru hit a kneebreaker, but Connors kicked him away as he tried for the figure four again. Connors came back with a Jeep Flip and a snap powerslam, but Kanemaru escaped to the outside to avoid the spear. Connors followed him, but got thrown into three rows of seats. Kanemaru tried to whip Connors into another set of seats, but this time Connors reversed it. Connors looked under the ring…and found Wheel-san. Yes, the tire he randomly used in his first match has been given a name. Moreover, it got a pop from the crowd. Kanemaru pulled a Young Lion in front of him as a shield, and of course Connors did not care and just nailed the kid. Kanemaru grabbed his whisky bottle and tried to hit Connors, who ducked and jammed Wheel-san into Kanemaru’s gut. The referee’s count was at 14 as Kanemaru stopped Connors from getting in the ring, throwing him into the front row. Connors grabbed Kanemau’s legs at the count of 16, but at 19 Kanemaru kicked him (and his own boot) away and rolled in to beat the count.

WINNER: Yoshinobu Kanemaru (2 points) via countout in 4:00. (*1/4)

(Lansdell’s Analysis: The only reason I am not giving this a zero rating is that it was good story continuity. Kanemaru beat Connors last year via countout in what was his last singles win, and keeping Connors out of the undefeated group helps to add uncertainty to the proceedings. That said…this was a pretty rough watch. Kanemaru has largely avoided the criticism that Naito and Tanahashi have received for slowing down to the point of being unwatchable, likely due to his very low spot on the card, but it might just be time to keep him out of tournaments like this. For his part, Connors will be just fine and is likely to reel off a succession of wins to finish strong.)

(7) YOH (0) vs. SHO (0) – B Block match

The crowd nearly erupted (by Japanese standards) when the graphic for this match came up on the big screen. Yoh and Sho were tag partners for a long time, and multi-time champions. Their breakup was sudden and violent, and they feuded for a while after it, but with various injuries and both men being involved in other things they had been apart for a while. Sho did beat Yoh in April last year to retain the Junior Heavyweight title, but that was due to a referee stoppage when Yoh got injured. Prior to that they last wrestled one-on-one in 2022 as part of BOSJ.

Yoh came out with a whisky bottle that had Sho’s name on it, which seemed to anger Sho. Yoh took a swig, then ran to the ring and chased Sho around with this whisky still in his mouth. Sho tried hard to avoid a whisky-tinted kiss, ultimately pushing the referee away and landing a somewhat low blow to make Yoh spit out the beverage. Yoh reversed a whip, tripped up Sho, and hit a basement dropkick. Sho rolled to the floor where Yoh hit him with a plancha. Still wearing his Ziploc-embossed ring jacket, Yoh again took a swig of whisky and chased Sho around the ring and up the entrance ramp. Sho went through the curtain and Yoh started to follow before backing off like he had seen a ghost. Yujiro Takahashi emerged from backstage with his pimp cane and casually pursued Yoh up into the stands. Neither man showed any real urgency in this pursuit.

Yoh fled up the stairs and tried to escape through a fire exit…behind which was a waiting Evil. Yoh removed his jacket, limbered up, and then got beaten down by the House of Torture. Yujiro jabbed Yoh with his cane, and Evil walked Yoh back to ringside. Sho removed a corner pad as the referee finally remembered he had eyes that could be used to see things. He remonstrated with Evil at ringside as Sho ran Yoh’s shoulder into the exposed corner. Sho removed the pad from the opposite corner and rammed Yoh shoulder-first into the top buckle. He applied a kimmura, but Yoh got to the ropes. Sho sent Yoh to the outside and grabbed the referee, allowing Evil and Yujiro to go on the attack. At the five-minute mark Sho covered Yoh, and the referee reluctantly counted two.

Sho reapplied the kimmura, Yoh tried to get to the ropes but Evil pulled the ropes away from his foot. Yoh made it anyway, and tried to fight back with some sharp right hands. Sho yanked on his bad arm to stymie the rally, and again sent Yoh shoulder-first into the corner. Sho went for Shock Arrow, Yoh escaped and whipped Sho back and forth between exposed corners. He hit a falcon arrow, then a sliding dropkick to Evil and Yujiro. Yoh called for a superkick, Sho caught the foot and dropped down into an armbar which Yoh countered with a schoolboy for a two-count. Yoh hit an ushigoroshi for a near fall before applying an anaconda vise. Sho got to his feet but Yoh dropped him down with an anaconda slam, maintaining the hold. Sho broke the grip by going to the eyes, but got flattened by a lariat. Yoh hit the Needle Drop and tried for Direct Drive, Sho blocked it and threw Yoh into the referee who comically went flying out of the ring via the corner post.

On the outside, Yujiro tried to clothesline Yoh with his cane. Yoh blocked, but got an uppercut to the groin from Evil for his troubles. Meanwhile Sho had retrieved his wrench, but as we hit the ten-minute mark he missed the wrench shot. Yoh hit a leaping knee strike to stagger Sho. He kicked the middle rope to stop a ring invasion from Evil an Yujiro, then grabbed the wrench. Kanemaru came up behind Yoh, spat whisky in his face, and hit a tandem whisky bottle-wrench attack to drop Yoh. As the ref rolled back into the ring, Sho hit Shock Arrow for the typically ridiculous HoT Shenanigans (TM) win.

WINNER: Sho (2 points) via pinfall in 11:00. (*1/2)

(Lansdell’s Analysis: This could have been so good, and in some places it was, but the entire chase segment felt like bad comedy. Throw the Benny Hill music over the top of it and the farce is complete. The continued chronic incompetence of the referees is a major irritant, as is the lack of help for Yoh when he is part of the biggest faction in the promotion. It’s all the more frustrating when you realise this was the first match all night that was more than ten minutes, and the majority was spent dealing with people who weren’t in the match. I had hopes for Yoh as an outside chance to be in contention, but he faces an uphill battle now. )

(8) MASTER WATO (0) vs. DRAGON DIA (2) – A Block Match

I was a little surprised to see this match so late in the card. They started off fast with Dia spinning circles around Wato with lucha-inspired arm drags. He hit a dropkick to send Wato to the floor and was about to dive out when Wato scrambled back in. Dia altered his slingshot to land on the apron, but was quickly knocked off with a dropkick. Wato hit a plancha of his own, then rolled Dia back inside. He tried to lock in Vendoval, Dia blocked the first attempt but could not prevent the second. Dia got to the ropes for the break. Wato kicked out Dia’s legs and locked in a rear chinlock. He switched into a headscissor lock, forcing Dia to the ropes. Dia fired in some chops but Wato ignored them and went for a suplex. Dia escaped out the back and took Wato down with a headscissors.

Dia tripped a charging Wato into the middle rope and connected with a 619 into a standing moonsault for a two-count at the five-minute mark. A deja vu headscissors sent Wato to the floor, and an Asai moonsault sent Dia out to meet him. The referee started his count with both men down on the outside. At the count of 13 Dia rolled Wato in, then set for a springboard…into a dropkick to the ribs from Wato. Both men were slow to recover, with Wato rolling to the apron. He hit a springboard heel kick, then connected with Recientemente for a two-count. Dia countered a German suplex into a victory roll for a two-count, but Wato blocked a Frankensteiner into an alley-oop. Wto locked up Dia for Recientemente, Dia escaped and went for the Frankensteiner again, Wato blocked it and ducked under a step-up enzuigiri. Wato went for another German suplex, Dia landed on his feet and went back to the Frankensteiner well a third time. Wato spun him around and planted him with a big Recientemente for the win.

WINNER: Master Wato (2 points) via pinfall in 8:00. (***1/4)

(Lansdell’s Analysis: I’m not sure why this was so short at this spot on the card, but it didn’t really click. I am not a fan of Dia’s offence, and as good as Wato is in the ring he was eliciting next to no response from an otherwise very vocal crowd. The result was expected, however.)

(9) EL DESPERADO (2) vs. NICK WAYNE (2) – B Block Match

Giving Wayne this huge match so early in the tournament is a double-edged sword, because he was likely still getting used to the style and the ring. That said, a good performance (or a win, dare I say) against the champ would be a massive statement. Desperado’s back was covered in bandages, apparently because some of his scars had opened. That sounds monumentally unpleasant.

Early on, Wayne hit a flying back elbow and called to the crowd. He charged Desperado in the corner with a European uppercut and tried to follow up with a Sliced Bread, but Desperado blocked and hit a kneebreaker. Desperado focused on the leg, then switched to a seated abdominal stretch. He transitioned to a hammerlock, then went back to the knee. Desperado twisted Wayne’s legs into a submission hold, but Wayne dragged himself to the bottom rope. Wayne struggled to get to his feet at the five-minute mark, but managed to use his good knee to counter a kneebreaker attempt. Desperado kicked his knee but ate a boot. Wayne hit a stunner and floated over into an Asai DDT for a two-count.

Still selling his knee, Wayne struggled to his feet. He went for a dragon suplex, Desperado blocked it, but still ended up on the apron as Wayne sidestepped an attack. They battled with Wayne in the ring and Desperado on the apron, with Wayne getting the upper hand and running Desperado into the corner post. Wayne went to the top and hit a moonsault to the floor. He rolled Desperado inside at the count of 14, went to the top, and hit a big frog splash for a two-count. Wayne limped around the ring as Desperado struggled on the mat. Wayne went for the ProdigyPlex, Desperado fought it off and caught Wayne with a spinebuster for a two-count. Off the kickout Desperado turned Wayne over and applied the Stretch Muffler, trying to capture the arms to apply Numero Dos. Wayne tried to get to the ropes, Desperado stood up and dragged him back to the middle. At the ten-minute mark Wayne turned his body into the pressure and threw Desperado off with a headscissors.

Desperado recovered first but Wayne hit a dragon suplex bridge for a near fall. He tried the ProdigyPlex again, Desperado countered with a back suplex and Guitarra del Angel for his own near fall. He went for Pinche Loco…Wayne countered to a huracanrana and held it for a near fall! He followed up with a sunset flip for another near fall! He ducked under a clothesline, rolled through and hooked in a seatbelt pin for a very close near fall. Desperado was enraged and walked right into a stiff superkick that starched him. Wayne called to the crowd and…hit the ProdigyPlex! He could not hold on for the bridge, but jumped over for a cover and another very near fall. Wayne looked to be going for Pinche Loco, Desperado escaped and absorbed a superkick before dropping Wayne with a spear. Pinche Loco…Wayne blocked it! He turned into an Unprettier, but Desperado pushed him off…Wayne’s World! 1…2…no! Wayne locked up the arms for Pinche Loco..and instead nailed a Tiger Destroyer! 1…2…3!!!

WINNER: Nick Wayne (4 points) via pinfall in 15:00. (****1/4)

(Lansdell’s Analysis: Wow. I was about to write this one down as a standard “showed fire, came close with some rollups, but lost to the champ’s finish” type of match when that finishing sequence utterly blew me away. The match went basically as most would have expected until that point, which is the sign of a well-worked match and finish. Desperado as champion would be an unlikely winner of the tournament anyway, as the champion has not won since 2013, but few people expected him to lose here. That said, I think we can pencil in Wayne vs Desperado for Forbidden Door! I can’t see Wayne winning the tournament, but it’s not impossible that he makes the knockout round.)

(10) HIROMU TAKAHASHI (2) vs. KOSEI FUJITA (2) – A Block Match

Giving the main event spot to Fujita would tend to support the idea that he is destined for big things. The present against the future is always a good hook.

Right off the bat they exchanged stiff chops. Fujita hit a big one, followed up with a huracanrana, then nailed a dropkick. Hiromu retreated to the outside, so Fujita went to the top rope, walked along the rope and hit a tope con giro to the outside. Back in the ring Fujita hit a PK for a two-count. He tried to lock in an STF but Hiromu escaped under the ropes. Fujita went to the apron and tried for a punt, but Hiromu caught the kick and tripped Fujita face-first to the apron. He dragged him off the apron and dropped him with a face-first powerbomb to the floor.

After a few chops, Hiromu rolled Fujita back inside. A corner clothesline and a basement dropkick got a two-count at the five-minute mark. Fujita tried to come back with a kick, but Hiromu easily caught it and dropped Fujita with a nasty-looking dragon screw. Hiromu toyed with Fujita, buckling his knee with a chop. Fujita mounted a comeback when he ducked a chop and hit a single-leg dropkick, then a springboard dropkick for a two-count. Hiromu escaped a suplex attempt, and after a succession of counters he hit a superkick. He ducked a big head kick from Fujita, hit a second superkick, and was going to hit a lariat when he noticed Fujita had dropped to one knee. He changed plans and connected with a German suplex, which Fujita shrugged off. Snap German suplex from Fujita! Hiromu fired up and went for a rollup but got caught in a wheelbarrow suplex! Fujita charged and was promptly launched into the corner pad with an overhead throw, leaving both men down.

Hiromu was first up, at the ten-minute mark. He lifted Fujita for Time Bomb II, but Fujita used his free knee to break it up. Hiromu backed into a corner while carrying Fujita, leaving him perched on the top rope. Hiromu went to the top for a top rope Time Bomb…and nailed it! 1…2…no! Hiromu had a wry grin as a faint chant in his favour broke out. Fujita got a burst of energy that only helped him get flattened by a lariat, though he did kick out at one. Fujita landed a weak chop, and Hiromu fired back with a much stronger one. The lopsided exchange continued, then became one-sided as Fujita just staggered into chop after chop. Hiromu taunted Fujita and dropped him with a tilt-a-whirl side slam for a two-count. A loud Fujita chant broke out, but was quickly silenced as Hiromu hit a lariat. Fujita fought off a Time Bomb attempt, then a second one…Abandon Hope out of nowhere! Fujita dragged himself over for a cover, but only got a near fall as Hiromu got his foot on the ropes at the 15-minute mark.

Fujita went for Thrill Ride, but Hiromu escaped and hit a superkick. Fujita caught his attempted wheelbarrow and hit a delayed German suplex for a near fall. He went for Thrill Ride again, but still Hiromu had the answer. They rolled through a pair of reversals, Fujita deadlifted Hiromu from a Boston crab position onto his shoulders, flipped him into Thrill Ride position…and connected! 1…2…3!

WINNER: Kosei Fujita (4 points) via pinfall in 17:00. (***3/4)

(Lansdell’s Analysis: You would expect a great match from these two, and I do think you got what you expected here. The story of Hiromu treating Fujita like a young boy was a good one, and was represented well by the chop exchanges all being in Hiromu’s favour. That said, something here just felt off to me. Maybe the finish, which saw Fujita showing impressive strength that flew in the face of the story saying he was not as strong, felt like it belonged in a different match. Or maybe there was some intangible spark missing from the chemistry. In no way was this a bad match, and a small surprise with the winner kept the night’s theme going. Fujita fans will be happy here, but Hiromu fans should not panic yet.)

Final thoughts: First off, the crowd was hot for this show. That’s unusual in Japan, but when it happens it makes the shows so much more enjoyable. It was a night of upsets and surprises, the biggest of which was Nick Wayne beating the champion. The first night’s shortcomings have not repeated themselves, but we are only three nights in. It is still very early, but Fujita is the only undefeated person in A Block and has already faced the two biggest threats in the block. Mao, Nick Wayne, and Robbie Eagles are at 2-0 in B Block, which I would bet money was not on anyone’s radar before the tournament. The match quality has for the most part been good, with some glaring exceptions tonight, but I am more encouraged by the number of matches that had logical threads running through them. We do love a logical thread.

We’ll be back throughout the tournament to keep you up-to-date on the results and standings. Kelly Wells will have coverage of tomorrow’s card, with Hiromu and Akira in the main event. As always, thanks for joining us!