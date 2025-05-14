AEW DYNAMITE PREVIEW (5/14): Announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

When: Wednesday, May 14, 2025

Where: Hoffman Estates, Ill. at NOW Arena

How To Watch: On tape delay on TBS and on Max streaming service

Attendance: WrestleTix reported that 4,409 tickets had been distributed; arena is set up for 4,867. The arena has a capacity of 11,218 spectators when configured for concerts.

Announced Matches & Other Notes

Jon Moxley vs. Samoa Joe – AEW World Championship Steel Cage match

“Timeless” Toni Storm vs. Mina Shirakawa vs. Skye Blue vs. AZM – AEW Women’s World Title Eliminator 4-Way match

Will Ospreay & “Hangman” Adam Page vs. Konosuke Takeshita & Josh Alexander

Ricochet vs. Zach Gowen

Bobby Lashley to give MJF his answer

Visit this website during Dynamite for LIVE coverage by PWTorch editor Wade Keller who provides a detailed rundown of the show along with his analysis. Wade has covered professional wrestling for decades and was inducted into the National Wrestling Hall of Fame for “Excellent in Writing on Professional Wrestling” in 2015.

LAST WEEK’S RESULTS: AEW DYNAMITE RESULTS (5/7): Amin’s report on Hangman-Ospreay exchange, Okada vs. Knight, Samoa Joe vs. Claudio, Ricochet & Bucks vs. Strickland & Speedball & Briscoe, MJF-Hurt Syndicate

OR CHECK THIS OUT AT PROWRESTLING.NET: AEW announces six-show residency in Chicago