AEW DYNAMITE PREVIEW (5/14): Announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch

When: Wednesday, May 14, 2025
Where: Hoffman Estates, Ill. at NOW Arena
How To Watch: On tape delay on TBS and on Max streaming service
Attendance: WrestleTix reported that 4,409 tickets had been distributed; arena is set up for 4,867. The arena has a capacity of 11,218 spectators when configured for concerts.
Announced Matches & Other Notes
- Jon Moxley vs. Samoa Joe – AEW World Championship Steel Cage match
- “Timeless” Toni Storm vs. Mina Shirakawa vs. Skye Blue vs. AZM – AEW Women’s World Title Eliminator 4-Way match
- Will Ospreay & “Hangman” Adam Page vs. Konosuke Takeshita & Josh Alexander
- Ricochet vs. Zach Gowen
- Bobby Lashley to give MJF his answer
