AEW DYNAMITE RESULTS (5/14): Keller’s report on Moxley vs. Samoa Joe in a cage, Ospreay & Hangman vs. Takeshita & Alexander, Lashley gives MJF his answer, Toni Storm four-way Eliminator, Zack Gowen vs. Ricochet

AEW DYNAMITE REPORT

MAY 14, 2025

HOFFMAN ESTATES, ILL. AT NOW ARENA

AIRED LIVE ON TBS & MAX

Commentators: Excalibur, Ian Riccaboni, Taz

Ring Announcer: Justin Roberts

Attendance: WrestleTix reported just before showtime that 4,830 tickets had been distributed; arena is set up for 4,867. The arena has a capacity of 11,218 spectators when configured for concerts.

[HOUR ONE]

-The new Dynamite opening theme aired. Then they cut to the arena as pyro blasted and Excalibur introduced the show and the camera panned the audience. A fan held up a sign that read “RIP Sabu.”

(1) WILL OSPREAY & “HANGMAN” ADAM PAGE vs. KONOSUKE TAKESHITA & JOSH ALEXANDER (w/Don Callis)

Taz joked about Chicago being the home of Beach Break, noting that sometimes it’s windy at the beach and Chicago is known as the Windy City. (AEW titled an event in Minneapolis “Quake at the Lake,” even though Minnesota doesn’t get earthquakes and the arena was next to a river and miles from any lake. Where was Taz then to explain that?) Hangman autographed a t-shirt of a kid in the front row. Taz said the question is whether Ospreay and Hangman can get along. Excalibur said Takeshita & Alexander are undefeated. A graphic noted they are 3-0. Callis joined in on commentary. Ian asked Callis, “For what do we owe the pleasure tonight here, Don?” Callis said he’s not sure if he follows the product, but for the past five years he always calls his wrestlers’ matches. “So, you know, thanks for following along at home,” he said. They cut to Riccaboni who looked legitimately tense. Hangman and Ospreay debated who would start the match. They could have tossed a coin backstage or something. Hangman agreed to let Ospreay start.

The bell rang 6 minutes into the hour.

Announced Matches & Other Notes

Jon Moxley vs. Samoa Joe – AEW World Championship Steel Cage match

“Timeless” Toni Storm vs. Mina Shirakawa vs. Skye Blue vs. AZM – AEW Women’s World Title Eliminator 4-Way match

Will Ospreay & “Hangman” Adam Page vs. Konosuke Takeshita & Josh Alexander

Ricochet vs. Zach Gowen

Bobby Lashley to give MJF his answer