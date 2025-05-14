VIP PODCAST 5/14 – Everything with Rich & Wade: Sabu’s career, WWE’s deceptive marketing, AEW’s Eliminator match framing, Gowen, CW trumpets NXT, Joe, Hurt Syndicate, more (127 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Reflecting on Sabu’s career, what stood in the way of a more lucrative career, how his style influenced a generation, and more

Some AEW topics including the MJF-Hurt Syndicate story, should Cedric get a public apology from Tony Khan before signing with the company, AEW inconsistencies in framing Eliminator matches, Samoa Joe’s potential last high-profile World Title match, lack of build for Zack Gowen match, and more.

WWE’s deceptive practice with promoting NXT-exclusive live events without NXT branding

AEW sponsor confusion

Max being rebranded back to HBO Max and a discussion of the evolution of dedicated apps compared to old cable days

The CW trumpeting the positive impact NXT has had on their network so far

Pros and cons of Becky Lynch’s promo.

Miz hosting “American Gladators”

Some wrestlers who predated Sabu in terms of being averse to agreeing to do jobs

And more!

