VIP PODCAST 5/14 – Everything with Rich & Wade: Sabu’s career, WWE’s deceptive marketing, AEW’s Eliminator match framing, Gowen, CW trumpets NXT, Joe, Hurt Syndicate, more (127 min.)

May 14, 2025

SHOW SUMMARY: In this episode of “Everything with Rich Fann hosted by Wade Keller,” Wade and Rich discuss these topics:

  • Reflecting on Sabu’s career, what stood in the way of a more lucrative career, how his style influenced a generation, and more
  • Some AEW topics including the MJF-Hurt Syndicate story, should Cedric get a public apology from Tony Khan before signing with the company, AEW inconsistencies in framing Eliminator matches, Samoa Joe’s potential last high-profile World Title match, lack of build for Zack Gowen match, and more.
  • WWE’s deceptive practice with promoting NXT-exclusive live events without NXT branding
  • AEW sponsor confusion
  • Max being rebranded back to HBO Max and a discussion of the evolution of dedicated apps compared to old cable days
  • The CW trumpeting the positive impact NXT has had on their network so far
  • Pros and cons of Becky Lynch’s promo.
  • Miz hosting “American Gladators”
  • Some wrestlers who predated Sabu in terms of being averse to agreeing to do jobs
  • And more!

