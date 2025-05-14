VIP PODCAST 5/14 – Everything with Rich & Wade: Sabu’s career, WWE’s deceptive marketing, AEW’s Eliminator match framing, Gowen, CW trumpets NXT, Joe, Hurt Syndicate, more (127 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: In this episode of "Everything with Rich Fann hosted by Wade Keller," Wade and Rich discuss these topics:
- Reflecting on Sabu’s career, what stood in the way of a more lucrative career, how his style influenced a generation, and more
- Some AEW topics including the MJF-Hurt Syndicate story, should Cedric get a public apology from Tony Khan before signing with the company, AEW inconsistencies in framing Eliminator matches, Samoa Joe’s potential last high-profile World Title match, lack of build for Zack Gowen match, and more.
- WWE’s deceptive practice with promoting NXT-exclusive live events without NXT branding
- AEW sponsor confusion
- Max being rebranded back to HBO Max and a discussion of the evolution of dedicated apps compared to old cable days
- The CW trumpeting the positive impact NXT has had on their network so far
- Pros and cons of Becky Lynch’s promo.
- Miz hosting “American Gladators”
- Some wrestlers who predated Sabu in terms of being averse to agreeing to do jobs
- And more!
