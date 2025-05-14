NXT HITS & MISSES (5/13): Goodspeeds take on S’Angelo vs. Wes Lee, Oba Femi vs. Dempsey, Miles Borne, Stephanie Vaquer, Borne vs. Ethan Page, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Miles Borne open: Hit (and Miss)

Miles comes across as very likable and humble. His speech was good enough to make me wonder if they possibly put the title on him as a real feel good story. If you had told me that I would’ve been excited about Borne facing Oba Femi, I would’ve called you crazy. The Miss is for all of this babyface nonsense of putting their contender ship on the line. I’ve hated that in the past and I hate it now. It always makes the babyface look dopey instead of confident. We’ll see how it pans out at the end of the show.

Oba Femi vs. Charlie Dempsey: Hit

No real mystery at to the match’s eventual winner, but still a fun match. I think Dempsey is so much fun to watch and Femi has no right to be as good as he is this early in his career. I still think he’d make a far greater larger-than-life heel, but he has worked at times as a tweener, which works for him very well.

Tony D’Angelo vs. Wes Lee: Hit

Another well-worked match and not surprising based on the two in the ring. The distraction loss for D’Angelo doesn’t hurt him and even a cheap win for Lee elevates him this new group’s leader. I really like the High Ryze group a lot. Lee makes a great mouthpiece for the group, with Tyson and Tyreek as the muscle. And campiness aside, I’m still digging The Family storyline.

Stephanie Vaquer: Hit

Just Hit, Hit, Hit, Hit. La Premiera indeed. Okay, she’s still rough on the mic, but c’mon…how perfect can a woman be? (hint: pretty damn close). Oh, some other women said things, too…

Miles Borne vs. Ethan Page: Minor Hit

Stupid stipulation aside, the match was fun. I think I enjoyed it slightly less that normal, because I was anticipating Page winning, but this was one of those rare times when the babyface came out on top after making a boneheaded decision. I think this push of Borne and I hope he can make the most out of it.

Thea Hail vs. Tatum Paxley: Hit

I know part of Tatum’s sadness is from my finding a new favorite in Stephanie Vaquer (I’m so sorry, Tatum), but I think this distressed, deranged Paxley character could take off. She’s channeling a bit of old school Nikki Cross, which isn’t a bad thing. As much as I would’ve liked to see Paxley pick up the win to further her character development, the eye gouging DQ was all right, too. I’m willing to see how Unhinged Tatum progresses. The match was decent overall. Hit more for character work.

Fatal Influence vs Jordynne Grace & Stephanie Vaquer: Minor Hit

Like the Dempsey / Femi matchup, no real surprise who the winning team would be. There was nothing inherently wrong with the match or the action, it’s just that Fatal Influence has been ice cold for so long, they aren’t really ever seen as any kind of credible threat, even to makeshift tag teams like Grace and Vaquer.