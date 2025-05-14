30 YRS AGO – Keller’s WWE Raw Report (5/1/1995): Sid attacks Razor Ramon and then Diesel makes the save, plus Lex Luger & Bulldog, Bob Holly, Mantaur, Adam Bomb, Hunter intro vignette

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

KELLER’S WWE MONDAY NIGHT RAW REPORT

May 1, 1995

ORIGINALLY PUBLISHED IN THE PRO WRESTLING TORCH NEWSLETTER ( ISSUE #333 )

-After highlights of Bam Bam Bigelow being fired last week on Raw and Diesel shaking his hand, the show opened…

(1) The Allied Powers (Lex Luger & British Bulldog) won a squash. During the match, McMahon said they set another ratings record last week…

-A clip aired from Action Zone of the Bob Holly-Jeff Jarrett IC Title match which ended with the belt being held up…

(2) Bob Holly beat Butler Stevens. McMahon said Razor Ramon would chose a partner later in the broadcast. Lawler said Ramon would come begging to him first…

-Todd Pettengill hosted an “In Your House” update and announced that Ramon would be taking on both Jarrett and Roadie on his own on May 14…

-A commercial promo’d Raw’s double main event for next week with Owen Hart vs. Bart Gunn and Doink vs. Jeff Jarrett…

(3) Mantaur (w/Jim Cornette) won a squash…

-The Nicholas Turturro-Man Mountain Rock skit aired again…

-Sid Vicious attacked Razor Ramon from behind and powerbombed him twice before Diesel made the save…

(4) Adam Bomb won a squash. He showed some strong babyface fire during his match, an area he is improving in. Bomb’s new gimmick debuted where he throws bomb-shaped footballs to the fans. The bombs are, of course, for sale in concession stands…

-Raymond Rougeau attempted to interview Ramon in the locker room. Ramon, with Diesel sitting next to him, was surrounded by doctors. Rougeau interviewed Earl Hebner and concluded by saying, “Someone has to stop this man”…

-A short vignette on Hunter Hearst Helmsley aired…

-Men on a Mission won a squash ending with a devastating looking Mabel belly-to-belly suplex…

-The show ended with Jerry Lawler & Vince McMahon at ringside. Lawler had claimed throughout the broadcast that Bret signed to wrestle Hakushi to avoid wrestling him at “In Your House.” Bret came to ringside and answered Lawler’s claims by agreeing to wrestle Hakushi and Lawler on the same night…

Strong Point: Nothing outstanding, but the push of Sid as a killer heel has been well done thus far…