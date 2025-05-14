VIP NEWSLETTER – PRO WRESTLING TORCH #1922 (May 14, 2025): WWE Backlash Report and Roundtable Reviews, Parks column on WWE cutbacks, Keller’s TV Reports, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

PWTorch Newsletter #1922

Cover-dated May 14, 2025

LINK: 1922 PWTorch Newsletter PDF

–LIST OF ALL LATEST NEWSLETTERS

–CLICK HERE FOR DIRECTORY OF ALL PAST NEWSLETTERS BY YEAR

SUMMARY: This week’s PWTorch Newsletter features Wade Keller’s report on WWE Backlash… WWE Backlash Roundtable Reviews and Scores… Keller’s reports on Dynamite, Smackdown, and Raw… Greg Parks column analyzing WWE roster cuts… And more…

PWTORCH NEWSLETTERS – in both PDF and ALL-TEXT formats are for VIP subscribers only.