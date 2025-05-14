FREE PODCAST 5/14 – WKPWP Flagship from 5 Yrs Ago: Overview of Road Warriors career and Dark Side documentary, NXT vs. AEW ratings, AEW-Tyson, Grimes, more (131 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s Flagship Flashback episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast from five years ago (5-14-2020), PWTorch editor Wade Keller was joined by PWTorch’s Bruce Mitchell to discuss the Finn Balor vs. Cameron Grimes match on NXT TV including the upside of Grimes and the value of Balor to NXT as a top star, an in-depth discussion on the career of the Road Warriors and an evaluation of the Dark Side of the Ring documentary on them this week, thoughts on the NXT vs. AEW ratings this week, reaction to the Street Profits vs. Viking Raiders basketball game, AEW’s Mike Tyson announcement and the upside of how he could be utilized, and more.

