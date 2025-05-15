FREE PODCAST 5/14 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – AEW Dynamite w/Keller & Lansdell: Moxley vs. Joe in a cage for AEW Title, Taz’s touching tribute to Sabu, Gabe Kidd, Double or Nothing build (96 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by PWTorch’s Chris Lansdell to discuss the May 14 edition of AEW Dynamite including Samoa Joe challenging Jon Moxley in a cage for the AEW World Title with the aftermath leading to an Anarchy in the Arena challenge, the return of Gabe Kidd to the AEW scene, a four-way with Toni Storm determining her new challenger, Will Ospreay & Hangman Page barely get along in their tag match, Taz’s touching tribute to Sabu, and more.
KEY LINKS…
PWTorch VIP membership…
–https://www.pwtorch.com/govip
Or support us on Patreon…
–https://www.patreon.com/
Subscribe to our YouTube Channel with new daily content…
–https://www.youtube.com/
FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK
AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK
NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.