News Ticker

FREE PODCAST 5/14 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – AEW Dynamite w/Keller & Lansdell: Moxley vs. Joe in a cage for AEW Title, Taz’s touching tribute to Sabu, Gabe Kidd, Double or Nothing build (96 min.)

May 15, 2025

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by PWTorch’s Chris Lansdell to discuss the May 14 edition of AEW Dynamite including Samoa Joe challenging Jon Moxley in a cage for the AEW World Title with the aftermath leading to an Anarchy in the Arena challenge, the return of Gabe Kidd to the AEW scene, a four-way with Toni Storm determining her new challenger, Will Ospreay & Hangman Page barely get along in their tag match, Taz’s touching tribute to Sabu, and more.

KEY LINKS…

PWTorch VIP membership…

https://www.pwtorch.com/govip

Or support us on Patreon…

https://www.patreon.com/pwtorchvip

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel with new daily content…

https://www.youtube.com/pwtorch

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO

THANK YOU FOR VISITING

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

ALL CONTENT © TDH COMMUNICATIONS INC. 2025