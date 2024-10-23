AEW DYNAMITE RESULTS (10/23): Keller’s report on Briscoe vs. Jericho for ROH World Title, Perry & Bucks vs. Private Party & Garcia, Shelton vs. Guevara, plus Moxley, Fletcher, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

AEW DYNAMITE REPORT

OCTOBER 23, 2024

WEST VALLEY CITY, UTAH AT MAVERICK CENTER

AIRED LIVE ON TBS

Commentators: Excalibur, Tony Schiavone, Matt Menard



Ring Announcer: Justin Roberts

Attendance: WrestleTix reports shortly before the show that 2,548 tickets had been distributed; arena is set up for 2,849. The arena has a capacity of 12,600 spectators when configured for boxing or wrestling

[HOUR ONE]

-They opened with a video package on Jon Moxley and his crew including Orange Cassidy on Collision telling Daniel Garcia he didn’t want to lead the defense against Moxley. Then they showed Moxley speaking in a desert setting saying someone will be sacrificed for the greatest good as he got in the back of a pick-up truck that then drove off.

-They cut to the parking lot where AEW wrestlers had gathered to confront Mox & Co. incluidng Dark Order, Private Party, Garcia, and Jeff Jarrett’s crew.

-Excalibur hyped the line-up for Dynamite and then threw to a clip of last week’s main event finish. Excalibur talked about there being so many moving parts, but ultimately “Hangman” Adam Page delivered a Buckshot Lariat to Jay White, costing him the match, as Christian Cage distracted the referee.

-Tony Schiavone stood mid-ring and introduced Hangman. He told Hangman that he lost to White at WrestleDream, then cost White his match against Christian last week on Dynamite. He asked where his mind is at right now. Hangman yanked the mic from him. He said last week he took White’s head off and before that he nearly took Juice Robinson’s life. He said a few weeks ago he knocked out Austin Gunn so hard, he doubts he remembers his brother’s name.

Colten Gunn jumped Hangman from behind with a flying forearm. He pounded away at him until Hangman rolled to the floor. Colten leaped at him, but Hangman moved so Colten landed in the time keeper’s area. Hangman then threw Colten into the ring and pulled off his belt. White and Juice charged to the ring as White’s entrance theme played. Hangman fled the ring and limped away. White told Hangman he’s right where he wants him. He said he can hobble away, but he can’t hide. He said he can try to cover up his shortcomings with blood, barbed wire, and fires, but when the bell rings, he never have and never will be able to measure up to him. He said he hasn’t seen the last of him. He told him to him to ice his leg and he’d see him soon.

-A vignette hyped Sammy Guevara vs. Shelton Benjamin. Guevara said he’s been in AEW for five years and he takes pride in being an AEW original. He said he wants to pay back AEW by giving fans a moment to remember. They showed a photo of Guevara as a kid posing with Shelton. Then MVP and Shelton spoke. Shelton said they aren’t there to make friends, but make money and win titles. MVP said they’re merchants of misery.

(Keller’s Analysis: It’s good to see a character-reset of sorts for Guevara on Dynamite. Not a fan of him focusing on giving fans moments to remember rather than talking about wanting to win matches. The continued work AEW is doing to make Shelton feel relevant and not just there as a gold watch gesture for a wrestler near 50 years old is the way to get the most out of him, especially in making him seem like a credible opponent for Swerve Strickland next week.)

(1) SAMMY GUEVARA vs. SHELTON BENJAMIN (w/MVP)

Guevara made his entrance first. Menard wished his baby daughter well, noting she had been sick all week. The bell rang 13 minutes into the hour. Guevara springboard moonsaulted onto Shelton at ringside. When he went for a second dive, his boot caught the middle rope and then Shelton caught him and overhead tossed him. They cut to a double-box break at 3:00. [c/db]

Shelton dominated during the break. Shelton made a comeback at 7:00 and landed two superkicks and knee strike to send Shelton to ringside. He followed with a corkscrew dive over the top rope to ringside. Shelton eventually made a comeback by catching a flying Guevara with a kick. Then he landed a running knee strike and a powerslam for a clean three count. Excalibur hyped Shelton vs. Swerve Strickland next week on Dynamite.

WINNER: Shelton in 10:00.

-Renee Paquette interviewed Mariah May who was rolling a suitcase.Renee asked if she was leaving the building. Mariah said it wasn’t her bad. She opened the case and threw it. She said Anna Jay doesn’t belong in a locker room with her. Jay attacked Mariah and then Christopher Daniels shows up and broke them up immediately.

-A video package aired on the history of Kyle Fletcher and Will Ospreay as partners and friends.

-Schiavone stood mid-ring and introduced Fletcher and Don Callis, noting that Fletcher said he wanted to speak tonight. Callis entered the ring and yanked the mic away from Schiavone. He said Fletcher had something important to say. Fletcher said the fans can boo him all they want, but the only person he’s there to talk to is Ospreay. He said he cost him his International Championship 11 days ago and he’s been laid up in a hospital bed ever since with numbness and tingling up and down his arms and legs “because of that herniated disk you don’t tell anyone about.” He said he has been wondering, “Why, Kyle, why?” He said that makes him happy.

Fletcher said the fans are as much to blame as Ospreay. He said since he arrived in AEW, fans said he was the next big thing with a great future. “And then you got here, Will,” he said. “And then they started calling me the next Will Ospreay.” He said the “inbred Americans” said he wrestlers and sounded like him, which he took as an insult. He said he is better than him in every single way. He said there was a time he would have liked those comparisons. He said he had a killer instinct once. Fans chanted, “Wrap it up! Wrap it up!” He said he has all the TV time he wants, “so you will listen to me!” He said he left New Japan and came to AEW. He said Kazuchika Okada mentored Ospreay and he stabbed Okada in the back. He said when Kenny Omega left New Japan, Ospreay became the top foreigner, but people told him he would never fill Omega’s shoes.

He said he used the exact same screwdriver he used to stab him in the head and drop him on his neck with a Tiger Driver. He said he left New Japan because he realized what he had to do to get out of his shadow “because that is the lesson you taught me.” He said Don Callis taught him that Ospreay never wanted him to reach his potential. He said Ospreay is selfish. He said he would give him one chance to save face. Fans chanted, “Shut the f— up!” It didn’t get bleeped. He said Ospreay will ignore doctor’s orders and face him next week, not get more MRIs. He said he will send him back to the hospital bed after burying him into the mat with one Tiger Driver after another “until your brittle neck withers to dust.” He said he has realized to take AEW to heights it has never seen before, “I can be nothing like you.”

Ospreay handed Fletcher a razor. He said from this day forward, he is nothing like him. He then shaved several strips of his hair off the top of his head. He yelled, “I am nothing like you! I am nothing like you!”

(Keller’s Analysis: Fletcher did really well there on the mic. He rose to the occasion. I’m not sure about the choice to shave off his hair, though. And why not save that for a hair match instead, if they were going there. Maybe a shaved head look works on him, but it’s not uncommon in pro wrestling and his hair was part of his distinct look.) [c]

-Excalibur commented on a clip pf a Maple Leaf Pro Wrestling event last Saturday in Ontario, Canada featuring Konosuke Takeshita defending his International Title. Afterward, Takeshita and Callis stomped away at the opponent that Excalibur didn’t name (Josh Alexander). Ricochet made the save.

-Renee interviewed Ricochet. He told her he is a man of his word and he lived up to his promise to follow Takeshita around the world and call him out. He challenged him to show up on Friday. “Remember, payback’s a bitch,” he said. MVP and Shelton approached Ricochet. MVP complimented Ricochet’s suit. He handed him his card and told him they wanted a fresh start. Ricochet stared at the card.

(2) BRIAN CAGE & LANCE ARCHER vs. TWO UNNAMED OPPONENTS

Callis joined in on commentary and called Ricochet a scumbag. As Cage and Archer made their entrance, he said Ricochet will pay for showing up and sticking his nose in Takeshita’s business. He then headed to ringside.

WINNERS: Archer & Cage in under 1:00.

(Keller’s Analysis: Putting Cage and Archer together as a big dominant team is good use of them at this stage in AEW.)

-Chuck Taylor confronted Cassidy in the parking lot and talked about their history. He said it’s time for Cassidy to step up. “I know you see what they’re doing,” he said. He said he has beaten them before.

(3) MARK BRISCOE vs. CHRIS JERICHO – Ladder War for the ROH World Championship

Jericho made his entrance first. Briscoe charged out and the bell rang 50 minutes into the hour. Excalibur said Taylor has been working as a backstage producer due to a career-ending neck injury. Briscoe went on the attack and knocked Jericho off the ring apron, crashing through two tables at ringside. Briscoe set up a move off the ring apron through another table at 3:00, but Jericho fought free. Briscoe put him on a ladder at ringside leaning against the barricade and then leaped toward him, but Jericho moved so Briscoe crashed through the ladder. They cut to a double-box break at 5:00. [c/db]

They fought back and forth with some spots on ladders in the ring, with Briscoe bleeding from the forehead.

[HOUR TWO]

They met at the top of a ladder mid-ring. Jericho knocked Briscoe off the ladder. Briscoe then knocked the ladder over, sending Jericho onto the top rope at 8:00. Both were down and slow to get up. Fans chanted, “This is awesome!” Briscoe put Jericho on a table. He climbed the ladder and looked ready to leap off when Bryan Keith entered. Rocky Romero then entered and smashed Keith with a kendo stick. Briscoe then stood on the top rung of the ladder and leaped off of it with an elbowdrop, crashing Jericho through the table. He played to the crowd, then delivered a Jay Driller. Briscoe then moved the ladder to mid-ring and climbed it. Big Bill entered and chokeslammed Briscoe over the top rope through two tables at ringside. Bill called for Jericho to get up. When Jericho didn’t get up, Bill lifted him onto his shoulders and carried him up the ladder. Jericho reached up and grabbed the belt to win.

WINNER: Jericho in 13:00 to capture the ROH Title.

-Tomohiro Ishii made his entrance, accompanied by Romero. Excalibur said they hadn’t seen him since Jericho took him out. He said he was looking for vengeance.

-A video package aired on the Kris Statlander and Kamille feud.

Announced Matches & Other Notes