NXT Ratings Report (10/22): Viewership and demo rating comparing four weeks on The CW compared to previous four weeks on USA Network

Tuesday night’s (10/22) episode of NXT on The CW broadcast network averaged 702,000 viewers, compared to 639,000 the prior week and the 874,000 the week before that. The current ten-week rolling average is 692,000.

The four-week average on The CW is 778,000. The four-week average before that on USA Network was 639,000.

One year ago this week, NXT drew 787,000 viewers. The ten-week rolling average a year ago was 768,000.

Two years ago this week, NXT drew 716,000. Then ten-week rolling average was 687,000.

In the key 18-49 demo, it drew a 0.16 rating, compared to 0.18 and 0.24 the prior two weeks. The ten-week rolling average is 0.19.

One year ago, it drew a a 0.22 rating with a ten-week rolling average of 0.22.

Two years ago, it drew a 0.14 rating with a ten-week rolling average of 0.15.

The announced matches and segments were…

Damage CTRL (Iyo Sky & Kairi Sane) vs. Meta Four (Lash Legend & Jakara Jackson)

Giulia & Stephanie Vaquer vs. Fatal Influence (Fallon Henley & Jacy Jayne)

Jaida Parker vs. Tatum Paxley

Oba Femi vs. Luca Crusifino

Trick Williams and Ethan Page to meet face to face

