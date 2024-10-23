WWE Raw Ratings Report (10/21): Comparison of three weeks of two-hour Raw compared to previous four weeks up against NFL games, past year comparisons

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Monday night’s (10/21) episode of WWE Monday Night Raw on USA Network averaged 1.578 million viewers, compared to 1.539 million the prior week and the 000 the week before that. In the three weeks Raw has been two hours, it has averaged 1.554 million viewers. In the prior four weeks post-Memorial Day up against NFL games, it averaged 1.448 million viewers.

Hourly viewership was as follows:

1st hour: 1.608 million

2nd hour: 1.547 million

One year ago this week, it drew 1.476 million viewers. The ten-week rolling average a year ago was 1.515 million.

Two years ago this week, Raw drew 1.641 million. Then ten-week rolling average was 1.801 million.

In the key 18-49 demo, it drew a 0. rating, compared to 0. and 0. the prior two weeks. The ten-week rolling average is 0..

One year ago, it drew a a 0. rating with a ten-week rolling average of 0..

Two years ago, it drew a 0. rating with a ten-week rolling average of 0..

The announced matches and segments were…

Jey Uso vs. Bron Breakker – Intercontinental Championship match

Seth Rollins vs. Bronson Reed

New Day vs. AOP – World Tag Team No. 1 Contender’s match

Rey Mysterio & Dragon Lee vs. American Made

