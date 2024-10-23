AEW Collision Ratings Report (10/19): Total viewership and key demo rating compared to ten-week average and year-ago viewership and demo rating

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Saturday night’s (10/19) episode of AEW Collision on TNT averaged 346,000 viewers, compared to 269,000 the prior week and the 436,000 the week before that. The current ten-week rolling average is 333,000.

One year ago this week, it drew 504,000 viewers. The ten-week rolling average a year ago was 454,400.

In the key 18-49 demo, it drew a 0.10 rating, compared to 0.05 and 0.12 the prior two weeks. The ten-week rolling average is 0.10.

One year ago, it drew a a 0.14 rating with a ten-week rolling average of 0.14.

The announced matches and segments were…

Ricochet vs. A.R. Fox

Kris Statlander vs. Harley Cameron

Daniel Garcia & Private Party vs. The Premiere Athletes

Action Andretti & Top Flight vs. Claudio Castagnoli & Pac & Wheeler Yuta

Kyle Fletcher vs. Atlantis

Check out our RATINGS HEADQUARTERS PAGE for more ratings reports.

Check out the latest episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-show covering the latest episode of Dynamite: CLICK HERE (or search “wade Keller” on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, or any other iOS or Android app to subscribe free)

RECOMMENDED NEXT: AEW Dynamite Ratings Report (10/16): Tally on how many viewers who missed Tuesday Dynamite caught up days later, subsequent total viewership rebound, updated 7-day averages this year compared to past two years

OR CHECK THIS OUT AT PROWRESTLING.NET: Deonna Purrazzo on why she left TNA, making her AEW debut in her home state, working with Jordynne Grace and Mickie James

(You can always reach PWTorch editor Wade Keller at kellerwade@gmail.com.)