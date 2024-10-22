AEW Dynamite Ratings Report (10/16): Tally on how many viewers who missed Tuesday Dynamite caught up days later, subsequent total viewership rebound, updated 7-day averages this year compared to past two years

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

MAIN VIEWERSHIP AND DEMO DATA

Last Wednesday night’s (10/16) episode of AEW Dynamite on TBS averaged 633,000 viewers, compared to 329,000 the prior week and the 680,000 the week before that. The current ten-week rolling average for Wednesday show (thus excluding the Tuesday episode), is 679,000. So the viewership for this episode was the lowest of the last ten weeks coming out of WrestleDream and an AEW World Title change and the advertised return of Adam Cole plus Shelton Benjamin in his first AEW match.

One year ago this week, Dynamite drew 901,000 viewers. The ten-week rolling average a year ago was 854,000.

Two years ago this week, Dynamite drew 752,000. Then ten-week rolling average was 1,038,000.

In the key 18-49 demo, it drew a 0.20 rating, compared to 0.10 and 0.20 the prior two weeks. The ten-week rolling average for Wednesday night shows is 0.21.

One year ago, it drew a a 0.31 rating with a ten-week rolling average of 0.31.

Two years ago, it drew a 0.26 rating with a ten-week rolling average of 0.34.

EXCLUSIVE 3-DAY AND 7-DAY VIEWERSHIP UPDATES

Two episodes of ago, Dynamite aired on Tuesday instead of Wednesday and started an hour after NXT started, resulting in a massive dropoff in viewership to less than half of the prior week’s live and same-night total. After three days, they added 107,000 viewers to that total, resulting in 436,000 views (up from 329,000 live and same-night).

The normal increase after three days is 89,000 based on the average 3-day growth the rest of 2024, so that means among the 351,000 people who watched the prior week’s show but didn’t see Tuesday’s show, 89,000 caught up on it within the next three days.

The 7-day average viewership for Dynamite this year through the first 40 weeks we have data for us 843,000. Last year through 40 weeks, the average was 1,015,000. Two years ago, the average was 1,125,000. So average 7-day viewership for Dynamite this year is down 282,000 per week.

The announced matches and segments were…

Jay White vs. Christian Cage

Mercedes Mone vs. Queen Aminata

Shelton Benjamin vs. Lio Rush

Kyle O’Reilly & Orange Cassidy & Rocky Romero vs. Kazuchika Okada & Young Bucks – Trios match

FTR vs. Big Bill & Bryan Keith

Adam Cole returns

Jon Moxley will appear as new AEW World Champion

