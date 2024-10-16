NXT Ratings Report (10/15): Is NXT still ahead of Dynamite in total viewership in week three on The CW as they return to Performance Center without special attractions?

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Tuesday night’s (10/15) episode of NXT on The CW broadcast network averaged 639,000 viewers, compared to 874,000 the prior week and the 895,000 the week before that. The current ten-week rolling average is 684,000. This week’s viewership is slightly better than the average of the last ten weeks of NXT on USA Network, which averaged 606,000. The average on USA Network dating back to the start of the year was 636,000, so this week’s viewership essentially matches that.

Not counting last week’s AEW Dynamite that didn’t air on its usual night, the prior ten weeks of Dynamite on TBS averaged 677,000, so it’s likely Dynamite will settle into keeping its overall viewership lead over NXT after being behind the first two weeks of NXT on The CW.

One year ago this week, NXT drew 798,000 viewers. The ten-week rolling average a year ago was 757,000.

Two years ago this week, NXT drew 676,000. Then ten-week rolling average was 688,000.

In the key 18-49 demo, it drew a 0.18 rating, compared to 0.24 and 0.26 the prior two weeks. The ten-week rolling average is 0.19.

One year ago, it drew a a 0.22 rating with a ten-week rolling average of 0.21.

Two years ago, it drew a 0.07 rating with a ten-week rolling average of 0.14.

The announced matches and segments were…

Ethan Page vs. Wes Lee vs. Je’Von Evans – NXT Championship #1 Contenders Triple Threat match

Oro Mensah vs. Lexis King – Gentleman’s Duel match

Stephanie Vaquer vs. Wren Sinclair

Nikkita Lyons vs. Lola Vice

Riley Osborne vs. Ridge Holland

Tony D’Angelo NXT North American Championship victory celebration

Halloween Havoc Wheel will return

Check out our RATINGS HEADQUARTERS PAGE for more ratings reports.

Check out the latest episode of “PWT Talks NXT” with Kelly Wells and Nate Lindberg, part of the PWTorch Dailycast line-up: CLICK HERE to stream (or search “pwtorch” on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, or any other iOS or Android app to subscribe free)

Stay right here and keep the flow going. We think you’ll like to read this next…

RECOMMENDED NEXT: NXT TV RESULTS (10/15): Wells’s live report on Je’Von Evans vs. Wes Lee vs. Ethan Page, Stephanie Vaquer’s debut vs. Wren Sinclair, Oro Mensah vs. Lexis King, more

OR CHECK THIS OUT AT PROWRESTLING.NET: Powell’s NXT Hit List: Ethan Page vs. Wes Lee vs. Je’Von Evans for a shot at the NXT Championship at Halloween Havoc, Stephanie Vaquer vs. Wren Sinclair, Lexis King vs. Oro Mensah in a Gentlemen’s Duel

(You can always reach PWTorch editor Wade Keller at kellerwade@gmail.com.)