WWE Raw Ratings Report (10/14): Viewership for second week of two-hour format Raw that ran opposite of Jets vs. Bills NFL game, comparisons to past two years

Monday night’s (10/14) episode of WWE Monday Night Raw on USA Network averaged 1.54 million viewers, compared to 1.545 million (two hour average) the prior week and the 1.516 million (three hour average) the week before that. The current ten-week rolling average is 1.586 million.

Hourly viewership was as follows:

1st hour: 1.529

2nd hour: 1.548

One year ago this week, it drew 1.483 million viewers. The ten-week rolling average a year ago was 1.543 million.

Two years ago this week, Raw drew 1.804 million. Then ten-week rolling average was 1.834.

In the key 18-49 demo, it drew a 0.44 rating, compared to 0. and 0. the prior two weeks. The ten-week rolling average is 0.50.

One year ago, it drew a a 0.45 rating with a ten-week rolling average of 0.47.

Two years ago, it drew a 0.49 rating with a ten-week rolling average of 0.50.

The announced matches and segments were…

Bianca Belair & Jade Cargill vs. Damage CTRL – Women’s Tag Team Championship match

Bron Breakker vs. Kofi Kingston

R-Truth vs. The Miz

Rhea Ripley & Tiffany Stratton vs. Liv Morgan & Raquel Rodriguez

Alpha Academy vs. War Raiders

Cody Rhodes and Gunther face off

Rhea Ripley will call out Raquel Rodriguez

