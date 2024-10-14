WWE RAW RESULTS (10/14): Keller’s report on Cody Rhodes-Gunther faceoff, Breakker vs. Kingston, Truth vs. Miz, Belair & Cargill vs. Damage CTRL, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WWE RAW REPORT

OCTOBER 14, 2024 (TAPED 10/7)

ST. LOUIS, MO. AT ENTERPRISE CENTER

AIRED ON USA NETWORK

Commentators: Joe Tessitore, Wade Barrett

Ring Announcer: Samantha Irvin



Attendance: WrestleTix reported an hour before showtime that 8,226 tickets had been distributed; arena is set up for 8,799. More tickets have been sold since then. Subscribe to WrestleTix on Patreon for detailed up-to-date information. The arena has a capacity of 22,000 spectators when configured for concerts.

[HOUR ONE]

-After “Then, Now, Together, Forever,” they showed Jade Cargill & Bianca Belair backstage and also Damage CTRL. Then Gunther and Ludwig Kaiser arriving in a sports car and Cody leaving his bus. Then they showed Rhea Ripley backstage and she made her way to the ring to her music as Joe Tessitore introduced the show. They replayed a clip of Ripley bashing Dominik Mysterio hanging upside down nine days earlier.

-Ripley said if Liv Morgan is done running and hiding, get to the ring so she can whoop her ass and also Raquel Rodriguez’s. Instead, Tiffany Stratton came out. Tiffany asked Ripley if she was expecting her. She said she is there to deliver a message from Nia Jax, which is to stay out of her business or else she’ll have a big problem. Ripley said she either gets her hands on Liv or Raquel, or she can welcome Tiffany to Raw “the Rhea Ripley way.” They shoved each other. Fans roars as Liv and Raquel charged into the ring and attacked both of them. They knocked them both down, with Liv using Tiffany’s Money in the Bank briefcase as a weapon. They stood over Ripley’s body.

-They went to Tessitore and Wade Barrett at ringside. They threw to a video package previewing the WWE Women’s Tag Team Title match.

Jade came out first to her music. Bianca came out next. [c]

-Ripley said told Adam Pearce wanted Liv and Raquel tonight. Pearce said the match is on, but she needs a partner. Ripley wasn’t happy. Tiffany charged into the scene and complained about what happened to her.

(1) JADE CARGILL & BIANCA BELAIR vs. KAIRI SANE & IYO SKY – WWE Women’s Tag Team Title match



They showed Lash Legend and Jakara Jackson at ringside. Sane and Sky then made their entrance. Tessitore said they are arriving with confidence after big wins lately. The bell rang 19 minutes into the hour. They cut to an early break at 2:00. [c]

Back from the break, Sky was in control of Belair. Sky tossed Sane into the air and she landed an elbow on Belair. Jade pulled Belair out of the ring to safety before Sky’s moonsault. Jade and Belair jawed with Legend and Jackson at ringside, giving Sky a chance to land a moonsault press onto them. Sky then jawed with Legend and Jackson. They hit her. Belair then suplexed Sky into the ring and converted to a KOD mid-way for the win.

WINNERS: Belair & Cargill in 10:00 to retain the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles.

-Finn Balor and J.D. McDonagh approached Adam Pearce. Balor asked when he gets a rematch with Damien Priest. Pearce said they have obligations to defend their tag titles. Balor said his issue with Priest isn’t resolved. Pearce said it is, and thus he’s setting up a tournament to determine their next challenges. Pearce left. Liv and Dom walked up and asked Balor when he gets a rematch with Priest. Balor walked away in frustration. Liv told McDonagh they can focus on defending their titles now. McDonagh said that’s true. Liv introduced everyone to Raquel. Carlito, who had wandered onto the scene, appeared smitten with her. [c]

-A vignette aired on American Made. They were driving in a camouflage Jeep. Chad Gable defined “greatness.” Gable said the country needs a hero and they will be that for the fans. The Creeds even got to talk a little.

-A vignette aired with Bron Breakker. He said everyone wants to know why he turned his back on Jey Uso. He said when Jey beat him, he went to the ring the next week and said he respected him. He was angry that Jey didn’t say he respected him. He said he doesn’t need the family name or his family like he does. He said one day when he surpasses his family in success, they can pay him respect. He took issue with the way Jey handled things. He said he was sucking off his family’s legacy for 14 years, and then he suddenly decided to do it on his own. He said he’s going to take an ass kicking from him on his own. He growled that the beautiful thing is Jey’s family cannot save him from him.

(Keller’s Analysis: It’s always good to hear the mindset of a heel and this was effective at contrasting their paths and showing Bron’s perspective.)



-Pearce sat down with Bronson Reed “last Saturday.” Pearce said Reed has made a name for himself in a short period of time, and he often gives his wrestlers latitude to settle things which means chaos and he can face criticism. He said, though, he can’t have him throwing around his referees and he went through the wall and put “the WWE Universe” at risk. Reed said in a match like that, no one can stop him. He said if not for Seth, he’d be “the last monster standing.” Reed said he has ambitions to get to the main event. He said if he makes the match, there will be trouble. He wants to face Seth to show Pearce he can be a top guy. Pearce said if they’re on the same page, then he can talk to Seth. Reed told him not to leave him waiting too long.

-Otis & Akira Tozawa with Maxxine Dupri made their entrance. [c]

(2) WAR RAIDERS (Erik & Ivar) vs. ALPHA ACADEMY (Otis & Akira Tozawa w/Maxxine Dupri) – World Tag Team Championship Contenders Tournament 1st Round Match

As the former Viking Raiders came out, Tessitore said they haven’t seen them in quite some time. Barrett said it was over 12 months to recover and retool. He said they’re more stripped down and barbaric. The bell rang 48 minutes into the hour. The Raiders won with a pop-up powerslam on Tozawa followed by a running knee and then a splash by Ivar after Erik tossed him into his path.

WINNERS: War Raiders in 2:00 to advance in the tag tournament.

-Pearce walked up to Seth in his locker room. Seth asked if the match is going to be made. Pearce said he’s apprehensive because Seth hasn’t been healthy for any of his six matches this year. Seth cut him off and said injuries are part of the game and you fight through them every time to get to the top. Pearce agreed. Seth said some upstarts try to make their name off of a veteran. He said he did that in his day and now Reed is trying. He said he likes the idea of hunting a monster. He would need a monster like Reed to bring out the beast in him. He said he needs this fight because Reed tried to end his career. He said he needs the fight to have the best Seth Rollins for his show, “so think about it.” [c]

-Cody Rhodes made his ring entrance.

[HOUR TWO]

Cody addressed the fans including those in the upper deck. He talked about being “a sports entertainment traditionalist” who knows history, but he said there’s been recent history that genuinely changed his life. He said it was in St. Louis where they first heard, “We Want Cody!” He said he’s not being political when he thanks the fans “very very very very much.” He then asked St. Louis what they want to talk about. Gunther’s music interrupted.

Gunther said normally he talks down to his opponent at this point and speaks the “uncomfortable truth.” He told Cody there’s not a lot negative to say about him. He said the boom period they’re in is built on his back. He said he makes every town and every country and every continent. He said he is “truly the quarterback of this operation.” Gunther said he doesn’t respect many, but he respect Cody. “When I think about it, there might be one thing, he said (of course). He said Cody “loves to be everybody’s darling.” He said because of that, he is in the mess with his old friend Kevin Owens. He said he realizes that when he everyone’s friend he’s no one’s real friend. He said he expects him to sort out his emotional mess because he expects the best version of Cody in Saudi Arabia.

Cody told Gunther that what he thinks is his greatest weakness he believes is his greatest strength. He said “one champion to another,” he has seen what happens when the Ring General throws everything at his opponents and they keep coming back, he gets uncomfortable and he breaks. He said he has never been in the deep waters with him.

Gunther said that’s a fair assessment, “spoken like a true secondary champion.” Cody said there was the dig and he was expecting it. “This is indeed your house now,” he said. He told Gunther he has become a frightening beast. He said he beat the most dominating champion in company history and he has already slain a frightening beast. He dropped the mic and offered a handshake. Gunther laughed and shook Cody’s hand and said, “Good luck to me.”

-They went to Tessitore and Barrett at ringside. They talked about Crown Jewel. Tessitore threw to a video package on New Day. Kofi Kingston was shown telling Xavier Woods after the show that Jey would be there to help him. Xavier said Kofi also said he would be the QB, but that hasn’t been happening.

-Kofi made his entrance. [c]

-A vignette aired on Dragon Lee.

(3) KOFI KINGSTON vs. BRON BREAKKER

Breakker’s ring entrance took place. They cut to an early break. [c]

Breakker eventually scored a clean win with a spear.

WINNER: Breakker in 9:00.

-When Breakker was going to attack Kofi afterward, Xavier made the save. Tessitore seemed to misread the intent and was critical of Xavier helping after the match. Barrett quickly steered things toward Xavier being a good friend. Breakker speared Xavier. Jey made the save and speared Breakker, who retreated. Jey helped Kofi up, then turned and superkicked Breakker off the ring apron as he was ready to fight some more.

-Ripley chatted with Priest. Priest said he’d be at ringside for her. She said she had it covered. He said he would focus on getting his title back.

-R-Truth sang his way to the ring. [c]

(4) R-TRUTH vs. THE MIZ

A Wyatt Sicks graphic interfered with the transmission. Early in the match, Karrion Kross & Co. walked out. Miz turned to look at them. Truth then rolled up Miz for a quick win.

WINNER: Truth in 1:00.

-Afterward, Kross fist-bumped Truth and let him pass. Akam and Rezar grabbed Truth and threw him back into the ring where Miz gave him a Skull Crushing Finale. Kross smiled at ringside.

-Jimmy Uso told Jey to hear him out. Jey yelled, “No, and get out of my face, man.” Jimmy looked frustrated and disappointed as Jey walked away.

-Ripley made her entrance. [c]

-Tessitore hyped Jey defending against Breakker in a rematch next week on Raw. Also, New Day vs. AOP and Rey Mysterio & Dragon Lee vs. American Made.

(5) RHEA RIPLEY & TIFFANY STRATTON vs. LIV MORGAN & RAQUEL RODRIGUEZ

The bell rang 50 minutes into the hour. Ripley and Tiffany had some issues early in the match getting on the same page. Tiffany showed off in front of Raquel. Raquel shoved her into the ropes and then dove at her. Tiffany side-stepped her. When Ripley went toward Raquel, Tiffany got in her path and said she wasn’t legal and “it’s Tiffy Time.” They told each other to shut up. Liv leaped onto both of them, then laughed as they cut to a break at 2:00. [c]

As Ripley and Raquel brawled at ringside and Tiffany was setting up the Prettiest Moonsault Ever, Jax attacked them. The ref called for the bell.

WINNER: No contest in 8:00.

-Ripley lifted Jax for a bodyslam in the ring, but Liv clipped her leg and Ripley fell backwards. Nia then attacked Liv and gave her a Samoan Drop and a legdrop. Jax then gave Liv an Annihilator. Tiffany then grabbed her briefcase at the urging of Jax. Dominik, though, ran out and dragged Liv out of the ring. Boos rang out.

