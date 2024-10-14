WWE YOUTUBE VIDEO REVIEW: Is it worth your time to watch Jey Uso compilation tracking his path from interchangeable tag wrestler to top singles fans favorite

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

If there’s one wrestler who has had a great last two years, it’s Jey Uso. From his hilarious Fastlane press conference with Cody Rhodes to getting his catchphrase “Yeet!” so over that everyone is the arena chants it whenever he comes out of the backstage area, there have been lots of memorable moments featuring him in the last couple of months. For today’s feature in the WWE Playlist series, the WWE YouTube channel spotlighted Jey Uso and his rise to singles stardom.

This was an entertaining video that showed Jey Uso as a capable singles wrestler who doesn’t need The Bloodline’s help to get things done. On his own, he stands out, is entertaining, and can wrestle great matches. I enjoyed that this playlist spotlighted his matches both with and against a variety of wrestlers with different styles.

During this period, Jey has shown he can work a good match with anyone. For those who only knew him as a member of The Bloodline, the past couple of months prove that he can have success outside of his family’s shadow. I also enjoyed how the video ended with him winning the Intercontinental Championship against Bron Breakker and celebrating on the following Monday Night Raw. I feel like that was a worthy ending that showed that all of his hard work paid oﬀ.

Overall, this was a nice video in terms of reminding us the path he has taken or showing newer fans the journey he’s been on that has now earned him some of the best crowd reactions in WWE these days. He ended up shining once he got away from The Bloodline, catapulting his stardom into new heights. His entrance and catchphrase have definitely set him apart from a lot of wrestlers as they could only dream of a crowd that lively whenever they walk into the arena.

Will there be another video like this in two years chronicling a further rise or at least a sustaining of his current popularity? He and WWE fans can only hope.

