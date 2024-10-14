Tony Khan skips AEW WrestleDream media Q&A, Schiavone and McGuiness take his place and sell Danielson injuries, comment on new TV deal

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Tony Schiavone and Nigel McGuinness sat the table and said for the first time in AEW history, Tony Khan wouldn’t be part of the Q&A since he was on his way to the hospital to check on Bryan Danielson. McGuinness spoke solemnly about “the gravity of what just happened.” Schiavone talked about the beating Danielson took in the match and after the match.

(We’re told Danielson was legitimately in really rough shape going into the match and has been for the last few months, and while the match and post-match angle didn’t help, there wasn’t a specific incident in the match that created a new injury of great concern.)

From there, Mariah May, Swerve Strickland, and Don Callis & Konosuke Takeshita took turns answering questions from assembled media.

Then Schiavone and McGuinness closed the 25 minute session. Schiavone said he’s excited about the new TV deal and that it means he can continue to be part of pro wrestling for the next four or five years.

