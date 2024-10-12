AEW WRESTLEDREAM RESULTS (10/12): Danielson vs. Jon Moxley for AEW World Title, Young Bucks vs. Private Party, Ospreay vs. Ricochet vs. Takeshita, Darby vs. Brody

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

KELLER’S AEW WRESTLEDREAM PPV RESULTS

OCTOBER 12, 2024

TACOMA, WASH. AT TACOMA DOME

AIRED LIVE ON PPV

Commentators: Excalibur, Tony Schiavone, Nigel McGuinness



Ring Announcer: Justin Roberts

Attendance: WrestleTix reported tonight that over 8,000 tickets had been distributed near showtime counting 7,850 tickets and hundreds in a VIP section. The arena has a capacity of 21,000 spectators when configured for concerts. Subscribe to WrestleTix on Patreon for detailed up-to-date information.

[PRE-SHOW]

(A) Brian Cage beat Atlantis Jr. in 11;00 to win the ROH TV Title.

(B) Anna Jay beat Harley Cameron in 9:00.

(C) The Acclaimed (Max Caster & Anthony Bowens w/Billy Gunn) beat MxM Collection in 12:00. Caster was back in old form with his pre-match rap aimed at MxM which included references to impotence and MxM on Chatterbate.

(D) The Outrunners & Orange Cassidy & Kyle O’Reilly vs. Alex Reynolds & John Silver & Tony Nese & Ariya Daivari in 12:00.

[MAIN CARD]

(1) JAY WHITE vs. “HANGMAN” ADAM PAGE

White came out first. When Hangman came out, Excalibur and Schiavone said Hangman can’t possibly still believe he’s on the moral high ground over whatever his gripes once were. They fought back and forth for the first eight minutes. White scored a two count with a German suplex into a bridge at 8:00. Hangman rolled to the corner. Fans chanted, “Jay White! Jay White!” White set up a superoplex. Hangman dug into his eyes to break his grip. White knocked Hangman down with a chop. With Hangman hanging upside down in the corner, White gouged his eyes. Hangman, though, took control seonds later and followed with a Death Valley Driver on the ring apron at 10:00.

Hangman prepared for a Buckshot Lariat, but White charged at him. Hangman punched him. White, though, took Hangman down with a Dragon Screw. Hangman powerbombed White onto the ring apron and then onto the ringside steps. White collapsed to the ground. Some fans chanted, “You sick f—!” Excalibur said White never revealed the nature of his injury that caused him to miss time.

They fought up the aisle. White dropped Hangman knee-first over the edge of the ramp. Excalibur said he didn’t think he had seen that before. White continued the beating in the ring including chopping away at Hangman in the corner. He set up a Blade Runner, but Hangman countered with a Dead Eye. Both were down and slow to get up. White set up a Blade Runner again, but Hangman blocked it. Hangman grabbed the ref and attempted a low blow. White blocked it and then suplexed Hangman on the back of his head. White set up a Blade Runner again and then hit Dead Eye. Hangman couldn’t follow up as he clutched his knee in pain afterward.

Hangman eventually stood and set up a Buckshot Lariat. His knee gave out. White then caught him and delivered the Blade Runner. The crowd popped and then the ref counted three. Juice Robinson came out and celebrated with White.

WINNER: White in 17:00.

(Keller’s Analysis: That was a really good, smart match for an opener. They built slowly but with intensity, told a story with Hangman’s knee and many attempts by each to do their finisher, and White eventually got the win once he executed his finisher. This didn’t burn out the crowd but instead set the pace and effectively got a big pop for the finishing sequence. Glad to see White get the big win here, too. He’s as underutilized and as ready to shine in a top spot as anyone since he hasn’t been overexposed. There’s a hole to dig out for him after the Bullet Club derivative and MJF feud as a fill-in, but he’s a special talent.)

(2) MARIAH MAY vs. WILLOW NIGHTINGALE – AEW Women’s Title match

Willow came out first and Excalibur touted how popular she is wherever they go. Mariah then made her way out.