FREE PODCAST 10/12 – WKPWP Interview Classic (10 Yrs Ago): Ex-WWE Creative Matt McCarthy on why NXT is his favorite wrestling show, Lesnar’s future, how to push Ambrose and Rollins, backstage insights (119 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s Interview Classic episode from ten years ago (10-10-2014), Wade Keller interviewed ex-WWE Creative Team member (2011-2012) Matt McCarthy discussing why NXT is his favorite wrestling show, Brock Lesnar’s future, how to push Dean Ambrose and Seth Rollins, insights from days in WWE, does Vince McMahon even like pro wrestling, and more.

