AEW DYNAMITE RESULTS (2/25): Adams’ alt-perspective take on wild main event, Knight’s promo, Moxley vs. El Clon, Brody King, more

AEW DYNAMITE REPORT

FEBRUARY 25, 2026

DENVER, COLOR. AT MISSION BALLROOM

AIRED ON TBS & HBO MAX

REPORT BY CHRISTOPHER ADAMS, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Commentators: Excalibur, Bryan Danielson, Tony Schiavone

Ring Announcer: Justin Roberts

[HOUR ONE]

The show opened with Excalibur, a loud crowd, a lot of fireworks and blasts of fire.

-Short promos were shown promoting the AEW Women’s Tag Team Championship match. In the Babes of Wrath promo, they said: ‘We’re going to fill you with so much wrath it will come out your ass.” Megabad said, “Tonight, you’ll bow down and stay down.”

-After more prmotion of the show, a video package of FTR and the Young Bucks feud aired, promoting Revolution. The Young Bucks said, “You crossed a line, you put your hands on our family.” FTR responded, saying “Hell year, it’s personal.” Revenge was vowed.

(1) JON MOXLEY vs. EL CLON – Continental Title Eliminator match

Outside the arena, Moxley was surrounded by the Death Riders then walked into the arena with Marina Shafir by his side. Renee Paquette was ringside: “Yet another massive moment for someone to make a name against one of the standard bearares here in All Elite Wrestling.” Renee called marina the Matriarch, then asked about the origin of then backstage slap. Marina said, “There is no peace for great men. There is no pain in that slap, only joy.”

Nigel called El Clon the emissary of Don Callis. The bell rang at 6 minutes. Commentary reminded viewers that if El Clon lasts 20 minutes, he will receive a championship match. They stared down in the circle of the ring as the crowd chanted “Fuck em up, Moxley. Fuck em up” Back and forth grappling control was split between the two as they traded holds. After “Fuck Don Callis” chants began to ring out, Mox and El Clon returned for more grappling in the center of the ring. El Clon tried a shoulder tackle, but Mox withstood and gave him the finger. El Clon tried it again, with Mox resisting. El Clon said again, but he quickly kicked Mox. An offenseive sequence ended with El Clon stomping Mox repeatedly on the ground.

The action went outside the ring. Mox got El Clon against the barricade, set him in a chair, and attacked him. Mox entered the ring to break the count, returned to ringside, and retreieved El Clon. Throwing him into the ring, Mox performed a suplex, pinning El Clon for two. Mox went for series of graps that trapped El Clon in variety of ways on the ground, almost like an Octopus hold. El Clon got to the ropes.

Mox put El Clon in the corner, chopped him, and the crowd called for another. He did it, and El Clon was knocked off his feet. Mox went for it again, but El Clon evaded. El Clon chopped Mox repeatedly, then struck him with an elbow, followed by punches. He then used the tag rope to choke Mox.

Mox moved to the center of the ring, chopped, but El Clon reversed with a heel kick. El Clon then executed a suplex, followed by a springboard which Mox evaded by going ringside. El Clon ran and performed a dive, then leaped off the barricade with a moonsault. They cut to commercial [c]

Returning from a commercial break, El Clon had Mox in a vicious hold. Mox crawled toward the ropes, stood up, then escaped to ringside. El Clon went back into the ring for a quick dive, but Mox caught him with a hard elbow at the halfway point. Mox then stomped him on the apron. Commentary said no one had more matches than Mox in AEW. El Clon was back in the ring at 9. Mox lariated him back to ringside, then dove to attack El Clon.

Back in the ring, Mox attempted the Death Rider. El Clon reversed with a kick to the groin, followed by an enseguri. Mox was on the ropes; El Clon kicked the ropes to hurt Mox’s neck. Mox responded with a King Kong Lariat as El Clon ran and hit the ropes himself. Mox then delivered a piledriver, and his pin attempt resulted in a 2-count.

El Clon was in the corner, trying to perform his Pele kick. Mox anticipated and applied a chokehold. El Clon escaped, then nailed his Pele kick after a sequence of offensive moves.

After Mox went ringside again, El Clon ran toward the turnbuckle, jumped to the top rope, them from the top rope on one foot, executed a moonsault onto the floor where Mox was.

In the ring, El Clon performed a top rope diving headbutt. Mox caught him in a cutter. Both men were down, receiving an 8-count. Mox and El Clon met in the center of the ring, exchanging strikes back and forth. El Clon made an escape from a stomp, then off the top rope, delivered a diving foot stomp onto Mox—almost a 3-count, but Mox kicked out.

El Clon attempted a portal bomb, but Mox converted it into a paradigm shift, then he nailed the Death Rider for 3.

WINNER: Moxley in 16:00.

(Adams’ Analysis: Hard-hitting, surprisingly violent from El Clon. His sinister style pairs well with Moxley’s rough-edged violence. This match exceeded expectations, and El Clon is truly a freak of nature.)

-A video package aired, highlighting the feud between Swerve Strickland and Kenny Omega.

– Prince Nana came out and insulted the commentary team, calling Tony Schiovane an ‘old head.’ Nana asked if they really thought Swerve would care about 100k. Nana introduced Swerve, who climbed on a table, grabbed the mic, and said, “You miss me, sickos.” He talked about his actions last week, mentioned that some people enjoyed it, and noted it was different when it happened to one of their favorites. He said he felt no guilt, stating, “You challenged me as a threat,” and claimed, “I’ve made a killing taking down the Elite.” Swerve said he chose to live life now and going forward with no regrets. He issued a warning to the AEW roster: every one of them was on notice; any one of them could get clipped when he chose. He also threatened that if they tried to stop him, he would take them down and remind them just in case they forgot who the most dangerous man in AEW was. They walked out.

-A promo from Brody King aired, and he has a problem with Swerve thinking he should be the new AEW champion. Brody said he was going to prove that he is next in line for a title shot after defeating Mark Davis. They cut to commercial after commentary introduced more matches. [c]

(2) GABE KIDD vs. ORANGE CASSIDY

Cassidy was out first. He tron had ‘Lost Roddy’ posters. Gabe Kidd entered, crawling on all fours. The bell rang at 35 minutes. Gabe Kidd engaged in a long offensive sequence, taking Orange Cassidy to multiple turnbuckles to attack him. Kidd attempted a pin for a two count.

Orange tried to smash Kidd’s head into the turnbuckle, but Kidd smacked it himself in an act of masochism. They cut to a commercial. [c]

Back from break, Kidd was in control. Orange was on the turnbuckle. Kidd pushed him off. Ringside, Kidd argued with a fan. When Orange rolled out and Kidd walked ringside, Orange rolled back in and posed, then rolled back out again, taunting Kidd. Orange rolled back in, but Kidd entered and stomped his head, slapped him again, then Orange was able to land a Stundog Millionaire. Orange then landed a DDT diving off the top rope for a two-count.

There was back-and-forth offense. Orange kicked Kidd, then they exchanged strikes until Orange hit a DDT on Kidd. Orange pulled off his armband, lining him up for an Orange Punch, but Kidd punched him mid-air. Kidd executed a powerbomb. Orange kicked out, then struck a knee on Orange, followed by a suplex. Orange landed a big punch, then Kidd delivered a left-arm lariat.

Both men were down. The referee started the count. They both got to their knees and began slapping each other, with Orange using sloth slaps.

Kidd gouged Orange’s eyes after Orange stopped himself from hitting a ref pulled into his path. Kidd then executed a piledriver, jumping into it for a three-count.

WINNER: Gabe Kidd in 11 minutes.

-Clark Connors came out, joining Kidd to further beat down Orange. Darby came to even the score. Darby executed a Code Red on Connors. Orange landed an Orange Punch on Connors. Climbing on the top rope, Darby performed a skateboard drop on Kidd.

(Adams’ Analysis: An…interesting feud. It feels somewhat superfluous, but I also like the messy, almost Tarantino feel they’ve given the feud. Perhaps that’s what they’re going for. I’d like to see some more stakes, though not attempted murder.)

-They cut to commentary, who spoke about the strap match last week, and announced Thunder Rosa versus Thekla in El Paso next week

-Backstage, Renee was with Kris Statlander and Thunder Rosa, Rosa asked if Statlander didn’t believe in her, and she said she will beat Thekla.

(3) “THE JET” KEVIN KNIGHT vs. MANSOOR

-The bell rang at 51 minutes. The match featured competivite, even, back-and forth action that evolved into a clean victory for Kevin Knight after landing his UFO splash.

After the match, Kevin Knight grabbed the mic and said, “ I got another win for the Jet, aka, mr too fly, in the mile high city baby.” He said Hangman was about to wipe the floor with MJF’s ass; he hyped up Hangman and said he wants to be the first challenger for Hangman’s belt. H ended his promo with “Give all praise to the one you look up to.”

(Adams’ Analysis: These moments are vital for us to understand who this man is. He is smooth and effortless in his swagger. If Superman and Batman are two sides of the same coin, Knight feels like the Superman to Swerve’s Batman. Love this man.)

[HOUR TWO]

-Tony Schiavane stood in the ring and called for Hangman Adam Page and MJF. Page was out first, followed by MJF who quickly said, ‘Cut my music’. MJF stated that Page would be the second person whose AEW career he aimed to end. There were “Weed” chants after MJF said the crowd was full of stoners. MJF said that if you smoked, you’d go broke. He mentioned he wanted to throw his gum in the garbage, then threw it into the crowd. MJF offered to flip a quarter to settle the stipulation dispute: if it landed on tails, it would be a Texas Death match; if heads, a one-way no-DQ match. MJF claimed he could do whatever he wanted, while Page would play by traditional rules.

Page agreed to the flip of the coin and asked MJF if he understood what he was doing. He warned that “Texas death” would change him, asking who he would be if Page found a bag of broken glass, poured it on the ring, grabbed MJF by the ankle, and dragged him through it, tearing flesh from his body. He added that if they were lucky, Page might tear his tongue out too. ‘If I can’t beat a piece of shit like you, then I don’t deserve this championship,’

MJF flipped the coin; it landed on heads, indicating a one-way no DQ match. As his music played, Page told him to wait and asked for the quarter. MJF refused and walked backstage. Jetspeed approached him, then Brody King and Bandido. Page remarked that he knew a coward like Max wouldn’t leave it to chance. King retrieved the coin, which was rigged—it was double-headed. Because of this, the world title bout at Revolution was set to be a Texas death match. The crowd chouted ‘you fucked up’ as Page left, and commentary talked abou the PPV

-A video of the Brawling Birds from last week aired, with Hayter and Windsor establishing the one of their tag team: “we beat the piss out of those two girls.”

(4) WILLOW NIGHTINGALE & HARLEY CAMERON vs. MEGAN BAYNE & PENELOPE FORD – AEW Women’s Tag Team TItle match

The bell rang at 16 minutes.

Willow and Bayne were in the center of the ring first, trading blows back and forth; they exchanged big boots and suplexes. Bayne tagged Ford in, and Bayne and Ford performed a double team pin attempt, but only got a one count. Willow delivered strikes on Ford in the corner, then brought her out for a lariat. Harley tagged in, hit a shining wizard, and then Willow and Harley executed a combo senton for a two count. Bayne broke it up; the action spilled outside. All four were out, with Willow and Ford on the apron, Harley and Bayne elsewhere. Harley joined Willow and Ford, while Bayne re-entered the ring, punched Harley off the apron, and then Bayne dove outside. Ford performed a moonsault but landed awkwardly. [c]

Back from commercial, Bayne and Harley were in the ring. Harley landed a DDT, then tagged in Willow. Willow and Bayne were inside the ring, with Bayne performing a spinebuster on Willow, who kicked out at two. Willow attempted a Death Valley Driver, but Bayne reversed, picked her up for a German suplex. The crowd chanted, “Fuck her up, Willow! Fuck her up!” Bayne then cannonballed off the apron. Back in the ring, Bayne pushed Willow. Lena Cross intervened, hitting Willow with a belt. Bayne then beat up Willow. The crowd chanted, “BULLSHIT.”

WINNER: The Babes of Wrath at 8:00 with a DQ.

(Adams’ Analysis: Penelope Ford just returned, and now she may be out again. Reports are that it may be a bad sprain, so hopefully no surgery will be needed. Bayne and Willow need to be feuding for the TBS Championship in incredibly hard-hitting “Meat” matches. It’s time!)

(5) BRODY KING vs. MARK DAVIS (w/Don Callis)

After both men entered the ring, chants rang out: ‘Fuck Don Callis chant, fuck Ice too.’

They locked up, and the action went to the corner, but it broke up, returned to the center, then Davis kicked Brody and got a side headlock. Brody chopped Davis hard, Davis went to the corner, crowd chanted “Meat.” Davis gained control, but missed a senton. Brody landed his own.

Davis pinned for a two-count after a running punch on Brody in the corner. The action continued, Brody hit a DVD. Davis went ringside, Brody attempted a dive, but Davis punched his face, causing him to fall to the floor. They went to commercial. [c]

Back from the commercial, both traded blows, but Brody quickly gained control. Brody drove Davis down with a sidewalk slam. Brody dove onto Davis, who flew back into the barricade. Davis tried to charge Brody, but Brody moved. Davis sat in a chair against the barricade, and Brody executed a flying crossbody.

Back in the ring, Brody hit a cannonball on Davis, then attempted a carry, but Davis escaped and applied a sleeper hold. Brody escaped from it and stomped on Davis’s injured hand. Callis called him a heartless piece of trash. In the center, they traded lariats. Davis executed a German suplex on Brody. Brody responded with a back drop on Davis, but Davis dropped Brody with a lariat. Brody slapped Davis, who responded with an enzuigiri, then ran the ropes. Brody delivered lariats for a three-count at 41 minutes past the hour.

WINNER: Brody King with 10:00.

(Adams’ Analysis: As someone who agrees with the sentiment, I do think the chant needs to take a break, lest the political power of it becomes reduced ONLY to a wrestling chant. Brody King has the potential to do so much for these families, and I hope the power of the chant stays just that: powerful. The match was powerful itself, feeling like something belonging in Japan in the ’80s. I loved everything about it!)

-Bandido helped Brody in the ring celebrate. Brody took the microphone and said: “Swerve, look me in the eye and tell me I’m not who I say I am. I am the number one in violence, the most dangerous man in AEW. I am looking for a fight.” Bandido also took the microphone and announced, “At Revolution, I want a fight too,” before Andrade’s music started playing.

Callis and Andrade came out, and Andrade and Bandido stared each other down, pointing.

-They cut to Renee backstage with Kyle Fletcher, mentioning an impressive victory in Australia. He said the belt was Pinky and always would be. Protokada was back as Fletcher and Okada shook hands.

(6) FTR (Dax & Cash) & RICOCHET & GOA (Toa Liona & Biship Kaun) vs. THE YOUNG BUCKS & JACK PERRY & THE RASCALZ (Dezmond Xavier & Zachary Wentz) – Mile High Madness

Jungle Jack Perry was the first to come out, but then Ricochet hit him from behind. The Demand and FTR outnumbered him five to one. Ricochet stood on the top rope, but Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson came out to make the save, knocking Ricochet off. FTR still held their belts, and the music kept playing. The Rascalz finally arrived, with Wentz Tornado diving onto Ricochet.

Three cameras filmed at once as the ring was empty and the action was in the crowd and ringside. Then they switched to single-camera shots, with Stokely backstage atop the stairs. Cash pushed Stokely into Nick Jackson, causing him to fall down the stairs. Meanwhile, Matt Jackson had a chair and was about to hit Dax, with a three-camera setup capturing the moment.

Back in the ring, Jack and Ricochet faced off. Jack threw Ricochet over the top and out of the ring. Jack then slid into a Cassadora, delivered a DDT to Toaand finally, Toa executed a flying charge. They cut to a commercial. [c]

[OVERRUN]

Back, Toa had Desmond Xavier in one hand, throwing him, but Myron Reed came out with a fire extinguisher, sprayed Toa, then performed a running stunner over the top rope. He then executed an Enseguri on Dax, followed by a Pele Kick and a jumping thrust kick on Dash.

Perry retrieved a vacuum from under the ring, hit Toa with a canister, which exploded. Perry then jumped into a DDT on Toa, and Jack pinned him, but it was broken. Perry landed a Destroyer on Ricochet, followed by a BTE Trigger on Ricochet. The Bucks then assisted Perry for a flying knee attack, which allowed for Perry to secure the three count.

WINNERS: Jungle Jack Perry & The Young Bucks & The Rascalz in 19:00.

(Adams’ Analysis: It was nearly impossible to appreciate the totality of the match. It was phenomenally wild, a smorsgasbord of styles, offense, and danger. The visual of the exploding vacuum will live in my head for some time.)