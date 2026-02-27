TNA IMPACT HITS & MISSES (2/26): Carlos Silva and Tommy Dreamer bigfoot The System and Moose, The Rightous giving the same promo as they do every week, Steve Maclin-Tom Hannifan interactions, The Nemeths

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Leon Slater & Mike Santana vs. The Nemeths (Nic Nemeth & Ryan Nemeth):

A very fun, high-paced match is exactly what was expected out of these four men and that is exactly what we got here. The only thing that I am not thrilled about is the Leon Slater-Eric Young direction, but I can compartmentalize the match from that decision.

Dani Luna vs. Lei Ying Lee

A very fun, hard-hitting match between these two. I love the upside of Lei Ying Lee and I probably would’ve had her go over here, but I can see where they might be going so I am willing to forgive it at the moment.

The Hardys & The Righteous vs. The System (Bear Bronson & Brian Myers& Cedric Alexander & Eddie Edwards):

The amount of main event talent in this match lived up to expectation. The Hardys make The Righteous work somehow and the new System is positioned very well as heels. I am intrigued to see where the Moose and Alisha Edwards relationship goes. I tend to believe that she will eventually end up back with the System in some sort of betrayal to Moose.

MISSES

The Righteous’s backstage promo:

It feels like The Righteous have the same promo every week. TNA creative needs to do something to add a new layer, or preferably layers, to this act or it will get stale sooner rather than later.

Carlos Silva and Tommy Dreamer being involved in Alisha Edwards angle:

I’m not entirely against the direction that Alisha Edwards may or may not be taking with Moose or The System, but I am against Tommy Dreamer and Carlos Silva bigfooting the angle and making it much worse. I do not need to see either of them on my TV screen, particularly since we already have two dueling authority figures in Daria and Santino. That is far too much “authority” for one wrestling company with two hours of wrestling to show most weeks.

Mance Warner (with Steph De Lander) vs. A.J. Francis:

I’m not a huge fan of either Mance Warner or A.J. Francis and this match had basically zero advancement for the storyline. I see a lot of potential in Steph De Lander. I almost wish that they just let her act live separately from Warner.

Mickie James-Ash by Elegance angle:

This angle was far too busy for my liking. Bringing up WWE releases, Twitter beefs, and Mickie James’s son being involved leading to a surprise attack on Mickie. I understand why they have to pull out all the bells and whistles though because Ash by Elegance brings very little to the picture.

Tom Hannifan-Steve Maclin In-Ring interaction:

Speaking of convoluted, is Steve Maclin fired or not? I truly don’t believe that there is that much fan investment in him that he needs lengthy segments every week leading to another week’s segment where we continue not to know where things stand with him? Also – is attacking the announce team of Tom Hannifan and Matthew Rehwoldt really that much of a heat generator that it required an entire segment?