WWE RAW FEUD TRACKER: Assessing and grading Jey Uso vs. Reed vs. Original Americano, Vaquer vs. Liv, Punk vs. Finn, Iyo vs. Raquel vs. Kairi, more

As the final episode before this weekend’s Elimination Chamber PLE, this week’s Raw featured the last of the Qualifying matches. With one spot left to occupy for the men, Jey Uso, Bronson Reed, and Original El Grande Americano battled for that final spot. While that final spot was occupied by the time the match was over, one of the participants would leave the match with a serious injury. On the women’s side, we had Iyo Sky, Raquel Rodriguez, and Kairi Sane go at it for the final spot for the women. In the most competitive match of the night, all three women displayed the importance of obtaining that last spot in the Chamber.

By the time the show ended, the final card for the big PLE this weekend would take shape. In addition to that, we had Liv Morgan decide which champion she’ll challenge at WrestleMania, C.M. Punk sending one final message to Finn Balor, and an emotional send off for A.J. Styles.

Jey Uso vs. Bronson Reed vs. Original El Grande Americano

Latest developments:

Over the past several weeks, several Qualifying matches have taken place for the Elimination Chamber to decide who will get a shot at the WWE Championship at WrestleMania. On the February 6 Smackdown, Randy Orton became the first to qualify. The following Monday on Raw, L.A. Knight became the second man to qualify. On the February 13 Smackdown and February 16 Raw respectively, Cody Rhodes and Je’Von Evans qualified. Last Friday on Smackdown, Trick Williams qualified.

This week, Jey Uso, Bronson Reed, and Original El Grande Americano battled it out for the final spot in the Chamber. Reed interrupted a pin attempt by Americano and unfortunately, he was injured in the process and taken out of the match. Jey continued to build momentum with a Suicide Dive onto Americano and as he went for an Uso Splash, Americano caught him and rolled him up for a near fall. Americano then trapped him in the Ankle Lock, but Jey eventually rolled out of it and hit a Spear. Jey then succeeded with his second Uso Splash attempt to get the win and occupy the final Chamber spot.

Analysis:

As stated last week, Reed should’ve been the one to win this match and qualify for the Chamber. Unfortunately, he got injured and wasn’t even part of the match’s final moments. It’s since been reported that it’s a serious injury as he suffered a bicep tear and could be out for up to six months. While perhaps he was supposed to win before the injury happened, the injury understandably put a damper on everything. Considering that he missed WrestleMania last year due to injury, it’s heartbreaking to see this happen to him again with Mania literally being right around the corner.

From Seth Rollins getting hurt, then Bron Breakker, and now Reed, it’s clear to see that The Vision stable is cursed. As much as injuries happen in wrestling, having three men a part of the same stable get injured within four months has to be unheard of. This stable started off so strong the night after WrestleMania last year and with this year’s Mania just weeks away, everyone from the group is now out of action. While there is a chance that Rollins and Breakker could make it back in time for WrestleMania, it feels like the damage has been done. From this point on, it’s probably best if the entire stable gets disbanded.

No Grade Given Due Reed’s Injury

Stephanie Vaquer vs. Liv Morgan

Latest developments:

At the Royal Rumble, Liv Morgan last eliminated Tiffany Stratton to win the women’s Rumble and punch her ticket to WrestleMania. The following Monday on Raw, Liv laid out Women’s World Champion Stephanie Vaquer with an ObLIVion and then held up her title. Last week as Liv & Intercontinental Champion Dominik Mysterio were having a sit-down interview with Michael Cole, Vaquer came in and interrupted. Speaking in Spanish and it later being translated in English, Vaquer told Liv that she had an easy journey to the top compared to her and that she would lose if she chose to challenge her at WrestleMania. After Vaquer left and Dominik translated everything she said, Liv started crying as she & Dominik walked off.

This week, Vaquer and WWE Women’s Champion Jade Cargill were in the ring as Liv was finally going to decide which champion she was going to face at WrestleMania. Before Liv decided, she told Vaquer that she was right about what she said last week and apologized for misjudging her. As Liv turned her attention to Jade as if she was going to choose her, she turned around and knocked Vaquer down with a hard right hand. She continued to attack Vaquer as she then planted her on the mat with the ObLIVion. Liv held the title up before aggressively throwing it onto Vaquer.

Analysis:

For a segment where the Rumble winner was going to announce which title they were going to challenge for, the crowd was completely lifeless for this segment. Even though she’s been teasing her decision for weeks, there’s no one who couldn’t predict which champion Liv was going to challenge at WrestleMania. As she finally chose Vaquer here, this segment at least established that that’s the match we’re getting. In all honesty, there was barely any reason to have Jade there as literally all she did was stand there. Perhaps with how predictable this all was, that’s why there was little to no reaction from the crowd for this.

Unfortunately, this segment served as another prime example of how uninspired the product feels right now. As this has been an issue for a while in multiple cities, the crowd and the city they were in can’t be blamed in this case. Although Vaquer vs. Liv is a big match that we haven’t seen yet, it just lacks that excitement right now that a marquee match for WrestleMania should have. With eight weeks until Mania, they still have time to get people more invested in it. However, if the crowd reactions for their interactions together are still like this as we get closer to WrestleMania, then the company will really have a problem on their hands.

Grade: C

C.M. Punk vs. Finn Balor

Latest developments:

On the February 9 Raw, Finn Balor came out to demand a rematch against World Heavyweight Champion C.M. Punk. Despite Adam Pearce initially saying no, Punk demanded as the champion that the match happen, and Pearce made it official for Elimination Chamber. Last week as Punk was in the ring cutting a promo, he was interrupted by Finn along with Intercontinental Champion Dominik Mysterio & JD McDonagh. After Finn ran down all the reasons why he’s the best in the world over Punk, Punk called him out for always having to hide behind the Judgment Day and not being the same guy that he once was. Punk turned his back purposely for all of them to attack him and as Dominik & JD were about to, Finn stopped them.

This week, Punk came out to cut one final promo before their match this weekend. Responding to something Finn said earlier about what ifs, Punk asked what if Finn hadn’t attacked him last month and ruined his last match with AJ Styles and said the answer is he wouldn’t be getting a title shot this weekend. Punk said he doesn’t like dealing with what ifs because they’re not rooted in reality as he’s someone that deals with facts. He said he doesn’t have to ask himself what if he was the main event of WrestleMania because he is the main event of WrestleMania. He ended the promo by saying he’s the champ, the best in the world, and that his name is C.M. Punk.

Analysis:

For all the great promo work Punk has been doing recently, this was one of the weaker ones. While it wasn’t bad, it just didn’t have that same spark in the way that some of his other ones had. With his match with Finn coming up on Saturday, this didn’t do much to get people any more excited for it. Honestly, this segment would’ve been more effective if Punk and Finn had done a face to face. Especially after what happened between them last week, there was more they could’ve done here to build off that.

Even though there’s two Chamber matches this weekend, this match should still main event the show. With it being for the title and also in Punk’s hometown, it would be wrong to have any other match go on after it. While the outcome to this is very predictable, this has still been a solid feud that’s been one of the better parts of the show since it started. With an electric atmosphere in Chicago, there no way this match on Saturday won’t deliver. As Dominik Mysterio will likely play a factor in the outcome, it will all lead to a Finn babyface turn and finally a feud with Dominik that will culminate at WrestleMania.

Grade: B-

Iyo Sky vs. Raquel Rodriguez vs. Kairi Sane

Latest developments:

Over the last few weeks, several Qualifying matches have taken place for the women to decide who’s going to get a title shot at WrestleMania. On the February 6 Smackdown, Tiffany Stratton became the first woman to qualify for the Chamber. The following Monday on Raw, Rhea Ripley qualified for the Chamber. On the February 13 Smackdown and on the following Monday on Raw, Alexa Bliss and Asuka qualified respectively. Last Friday on Smackdown, Kiana James qualified in a shocking upset.

This week, Iyo Sky, Raquel Rodriguez, and Kairi Sane battled it out for the final spot in the women’s Chamber. At one point in the match, Kairi hit a vertical Raquel with an Insane Elbow from the top rope onto the floor as Iyo then drop-kicked Raquel over the timekeeper’s area. Iyo then hit the Over the Moonsault onto Kairi but as she went for the pin, Raquel pulled Kairi out of the ring to stop the count. Iyo then hit Raquel with a missile drop kick and followed that with a Tornado DDT. Iyo went for the Over the Moonsault onto Raquel before she was pushed off the top rope by Kairi. Raquel put her feet up as Kairi went for another Insane Elbow and then laid her out with the Tejana Bomb to earn the final spot in the women’s Chamber.

Analysis:

While it’s not saying much, this match was the highlight of the show in-ring wise. Although Iyo would’ve helped make the Chamber match more exciting, Raquel was a good choice to have win this match. She’s really built a lot of momentum since the end of last year and it’ll be interesting to see the way she dominates the other women in the Chamber. While maybe not a popular pick, Raquel winning the Chamber on Saturday isn’t impossible. As she came up short in her title match with Stephanie Vaquer recently and also matches up well with Jade Cargill, her coming out of it as the winner isn’t far fetched.

Regardless of that, Raquel’s issues with Liv Morgan still need to play out as WrestleMania season progresses. While she could end up winning the Chamber and getting a shot at Jade, Raquel could also end up losing the Chamber match due to Liv attempted to help her and then it backfires. As for Rhea & Iyo, there’s a strong chance that they could end up dropping the Women’s Tag Team Titles to Nia Jax & Lash Legend this week. If that happens, that could open the door for Rhea to possibly win the Chamber and for Iyo to challenge for Giulia’s Women’s U.S. Title. With all these potential outcomes, the outcome to the women’s Chamber is far less predictable than the men’s.

Grade: B

A.J. Styles Retirement Speech

Latest developments:

At the Royal Rumble, AJ Styles put his career on the line in a match against Gunther. Despite a strong performance, Styles eventually fell to the Sleeper and was forced to retire due to losing the match. Last week, it was announced that there would be a special tribute for Styles this week in honor of his retirement. At the start of the show this week, Gunther came out to insult Styles before Adam Pearce came out with security to have him escorted out of the building. As Gunther was being escorted out, he was attacked by Dragon Lee.

In the main event segment, Styles came out and reflected on his whole career, the people he’s worked with, and how he’s done everything except be a full-time dad. He then said that while most people would think his biggest flex would be all the titles he’s won, his biggest flex is having the best wife in the world as he told his wife that he loved her. He said he was a man of his word and that he didn’t take his gloves off at the Royal Rumble because he wanted to leave his gloves at home as he then proceeded to take them off. He told the fans he’s nothing without them and thanked them for their love and said he loved them back. After his speech, the rest of the roster came out to clap for him and then he was greeted with a surprise appearance by the Undertaker. While many thought he was teasing another match with Styles as he said that they had unfinished business, Taker announced that Styles was the newest inductee into the 2026 WWE Hall of Fame.

Analysis:

With a show that wasn’t very good for the most part, this was far and beyond the highlight of it. For as great of a career as Styles has had, WWE really did right by him with this send off. From the setting, the time he had to give a speech, the whole roster coming out afterwards, to the Undertaker telling him that he’s going into the Hall of Fame, Styles received one of the best retirement segments that we’ve seen in decades. Although many were feeling like he might wrestle somewhere else other than WWE before he officially retires, this segment pretty much signified that his in ring career is over. Considering that his career in WWE started at the Royal Rumble and it ended at that same event a decade later, it’s for the best that it happened that way as opposed to stretching it out to WrestleMania.

Other than Undertaker coming out at the end, the parts that stood out most from this were the parts where Styles talked about his family. For as much time with them that he had to sacrifice due to being on the road all the time, it said a lot about him that he made much of his speech about them. It’s clear from the send off he was given that he was well liked by the company and everyone he worked with. As corny as it sounds, those qualities in him should be celebrated every bit as much as what he accomplished in the ring. For as sudden as his retirement was, there was no better way for it to play out than the way it did.

Grade: A

Brock Lesnar & Paul Heyman Promo

Latest developments:

Making his first appearance on Raw since November 24, Brock Lesnar came out along with Paul Heyman as Heyman cut a promo about how when Lesnar broke the Undertaker’s WrestleMania streak, that main event spot that was reserved for the streak went to him. Heyman said he could tell by walking through the back that no one was man enough to go up against Lesnar. All of the upcoming dates Lesnar will appear were then put up on the titantron as Heyman said all anyone has to do is get in Lesnar’s face on one of those dates to go down in history as the man who gets victimized by Lesnar at WrestleMania. Continuing to hype up Lesnar, Heyman stated that the real main event of WrestleMania will be whoever is going to get their ass kicked by him. He ended the promo by saying no one in the back has the balls to take that ass kicking from Lesnar as Heyman dropped the mic and the two of them left.

Analysis:

For as bad as this week show was for the most part, this may have been the worst part of it. In all honesty, this segment was nothing more than a gigantic waste of time. For Lesnar to just stand there the whole time and do nothing after they hyped up the fact that he was going to be on the show this week, they were better off not having him on the show at all. With Heyman saying that Lesnar was going to have an open challenge, they could’ve at least had someone come out there to confront him. All in all, this served as another prime example of how uninteresting this recent Lesnar run has been since he came back.

Je’Von Evans vs. Kofi Kingston

Latest developments:

With hip hop superstar Offset in his corner, Je’Von Evans went one on one with Kofi Kingston this week. After taking a beating from Kofi, Evans recovered as he impressively leaped over the top rope onto Kofi. While the referee was distracted, Grayson Waller attacked Evans outside the ring as Kofi then hit a Leg Drop on the back of Evans’ neck for a near fall. As Waller tried to get into the face of Offset, Offset tossed him over the announce table. As Kofi was distracted by this, Evans hit him with the OG cutter for the win.

Analysis:

This was another impressive showing for Evans to give him more momentum going into Elimination Chamber. While the involvement of celebrities in matches can be hit or miss, the involvement of Offset here was fine. He didn’t have to do much and nothing he did really took away from Evans. With New Day & Grayson Waller being more comedic relief than anything else these days, they were the right people in this spot to have Evans get the better of. Overall, this match was fine for what it was as it served its purpose in making Evans look good.